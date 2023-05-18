The Hunger Games Movies Ranked, According to Rotten Tomatoes

The science fiction dystopian genre has had several successful films in the past decades, but only a few stand out, like The Hunger Games movies. With the film series comprising four successful films, movie audiences wait in anticipation of the series’ fifth installment, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, in November 2023. The Hunger Games movies are currently rated the 21st all-time highest-grossing film franchise, earning $2.970 billion at the worldwide Box Office on a total production budget of $495 million.
With The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes created as a prequel to the first installment in the series, its story will revolve around the life of a young Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird. So far, the series’ movies have enjoyed above-average to positive reviews from critics. Here is how The Hunger Games movies are ranked according to Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.
4. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 – 69%
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1, was released in 2014 as the third installment of The Hunger Games movies. On Rotten Tomatoes, with 308 reviews, Mockingjay, Part 1 is ranked 69% on its Tomatometer. It has a slightly higher rank in its Audience Score at 71% – an aggregate review from over 100,000 audience reviews.
The 123-minute movie follows the aftermath of the 75th Hunger Games. Katniss Everdeen discovers a new rebellion district, District 13, led by President Alma Coin. Katniss is reintroduced to her mother and sister in District 13 and reluctantly becomes the Mockingjay, a symbol of hope for the rebellion. Although the rebellion successfully invades the Capitol and rescues Peeta and other Hunger Games victor-prisoners, they soon discover Peeta has been brainwashed as a killing machine to kill Katniss.
3. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 – 70%
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) is the direct sequel to Mockingjay, Part 1, and the fourth installment in the series. It is also the last released movie in the film series. The movie, with 293 reviews, is ranked 70% on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. However, it surprisingly has a lower ranking on its Audience Score. It is ranked 66% from over 100,000 audience reviews.
As a continuation from Mockingjay, Part 1, Katniss Everdeen recovers her attack from Peeta. The rebellion launched an attack on District 2, the Capitol’s armory and its only loyal district. After Katniss sneaks into the Capitol, she discovers who her real enemy truly is. With the Capitol finally overthrown and a new government put in power, the movie ends with Katniss and Peeta living peacefully with their children.
2. The Hunger Games – 84%
The Hunger Games (2012) is the first movie in the series and easily gets a ranking of 84% from 318 critic reviews. The movie has a slightly lower ranking in audience reviews, with a rank of 81%. The movie brings to life the story in Suzanne Collins’s 2008 The Hunger Games novel.
The story follows the life of Katniss Everdeen, who volunteers to replace her younger sister in The Hunger Games. The games are an annual event organized by the Capitol as punishment for a failed revolt by the 12 districts. The movie follows Katniss’ survival and selfless acts to protect her co-district volunteer, Peeta. When she refuses to kill Peeta, choosing they both commit suicide, she unknowingly triggers a rebellion across the districts.
1. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – 90%
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ranks the most on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer at 90% from 297 reviews. It also almost has a similar ranking on its Audience Score with 89%. So far, Catching Fire is the series’ highest-grossing movie, earning $865 million on a $130–140 million budget.
As a direct sequel to the first movie, Catching Fire follows the events after Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s victory at the 74th Hunger Games. Unknowingly triggering riots and rebellion across the districts, Katniss and Peeta are forced by President Snow to use the Victory Tour to convince the citizens to end the riots. At the 75th Hunger Games, Katniss makes a statement with her Mockingjay wedding dress designed by Stylist Cinna. The year’s Games brought back surviving victors from each district and new volunteers. The movie ends with Katniss being airlifted to the new rebellion district, District 13. The Hunger Games movies follow Katniss’ journey of bringing hope to the rebellion to take down the Capitol.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released on November 17, 2023
