Every Hunger Games Characters That Can Appear In Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

The prequel to The Hunger Games will hit theaters in November 2023, and even though it will explore the background and history of Coriolanus Snow, some characters are expected to make a return in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The Hunger Games is known for its rich and dynamic characters, from the heroic Katniss to the devilish Snow. The new movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will show how Coriolanus Snow became a tyrant president of Panem.
The prequel takes place during the 10th Hunger Games, which happens many years before the main events of the original series. As The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ story takes place over half a century before the main events in The Hunger Games, many characters may not yet have been born, such as Katniss and Peeta. However, since the prequel focuses on Snow, it opens the doors for the potential appearance of many old characters, whether as main roles or simple cameos.
Coriolanus Snow
Coriolanus Snow was the main antagonist in the original trilogy of The Hunger Games as he was the tyrannical leader who controlled the districts with violence and fear. Throughout the series, he is shown as a manipulative, ruthless, and cunning president of Panem, responsible for brutally punishing the districts for their rebellion against the Capitol. He becomes the main antagonist when he sees Katniss — who is the major protagonist of the first four movies — as a threat to his power.
However, in the prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Snow is shown as the young man whose family is facing financial problems. During the 10th annual Hunger Games, he becomes a mentor of Lucy Gray Baird who is a tribute from District 12, and helps her during the game through his corrupt and brutal methods. Different sides of the now iconic character, Coriolanus Snow, will be shown as the story progresses in The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes. Tom Blyth is confirmed to play the role of young Coriolanus Snow; he is also known for his roles in Billy the Kid and The Gilded Age. In the first four movies, Donald Sutherland played President Coriolanus Snow.
Tigris Snow
Tigris Snow is the cousin of Coriolanus Snow and appeared in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. There isn’t much information about her in the original series, but she appeared while helping the squad of Katniss to hide in her basement. In this movie, she is shown as the feline version of a human, which was achieved through surgical procedures. In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song and Snakes, the character, Tigris Snow, is shown in more detail. In the novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, she is shown as a stylist who helps Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow in the 10th Hunger Games. The closeness of their relationship is also shown in the book, which might be depicted in the movie.
In The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, Eugenie Bondurant plays the role of Tigris Snow. However, in the upcoming movie: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snow, Tigris is portrayed by Hunter Schafer. Schafer is widely known for playing Jules in Euphoria, which was a hit series.
Mags Flanagan
Mags Flanagan is a tribute from District 4, who became a victor in the 11th Hunger Games. She appeared in the movie The Hunger Games: Catching Fire when she volunteered to participate in the 75th Hunger Games in place of Annie Cresta along with Finnick. Both Mags and Finnick hail from District 4 and are allied with Katniss and Peeta in this game.
Mags Flanagan sacrifices herself during the release of poisonous gas so that Katniss, Peeta, and Finnick can move fastly. She was played by Lynn Cohen, who died in 2020. In the upcoming movie, Mags Flanagan would be alive during the events of the movie, but it has not yet been revealed if the character will return in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
As mentioned earlier, Mags Flanagan was a victor of the 11th Hunger Games and was also the first person to go on the victory tour. This event took place a year after the victory of Lucy Gray Baird. This is touched on slightly in the novel as Coriolanus Snow makes some reforms and introduces some new ideas, such as Victor’s Village. So there are chances of her reappearance in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but it is not confirmed yet. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes releases in theaters on November 17, 2023.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!