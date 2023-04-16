Everything We Know About Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

After four films that have grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide, Lionsgate is yet again expanding The Hunger Games’ big-screen portfolio with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The 5th film in The Hunger Games series will dwell further on the power of an individual to change the world. It will take audiences decades back to the events that precede the first film and promises to deliver on the dystopian-action adventure that has captured the hearts of moviegoers around the globe.
Returning with Francis Lawrence as its director, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on Suzanne Collins’ latest addition to The Hunger Games novel series. Though the novel wasn’t released until May 2020, Lionsgate had announced an adaptation the previous year and filming began in Wroclaw, Poland in July 2022. Should The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes succeed like the previous installments of the series, it would further entrench The Hunger Games film series as one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time.
Is The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes A Sequel To Hunger Games?
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel to the first film of the series, The Hunger Games (2012). The film is based on Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes which is a spin-off prequel to the first three novels of The Hunger Games series. The events of the fifth film in the franchise are set 64 years before the original film directed by Gary Ross.
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) were the sequel entries of the original franchise. Except for the first, all The Hunger Games movies have been directed by Francis Lawrence, and were critically acclaimed especially the first two installments.
What Will Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Be About?
As a prequel to The Hunger Games (2012), The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is anticipated to faithfully follow its eponymous novel. The film will revolve around the early life of President Coriolanus Snow and a new character named Lucy Gray Baird. It will relate the story of a teenage Coriolanus Snow, years before he becomes the cruel president of Panem.
More than just a tale about Snow’s journey towards becoming a leader, he embraced the belief that humanity needs an authoritarian government. The movie will also explore his relationship with Lucy Gray Baird. Though from a once-powerful family, Snow would unite with Baird, a female tribute from impoverished District 12 in a fast-paced quest for survival. The story takes place around the 10th Hunger Games and assures a conclusion that would distinguish the snake from the songbird.
Who Is Cast In Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes?
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes revolves around two major characters, young Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird. English actor Tom Blyth stars as Coriolanus Snow, while American actress and singer, Rachel Zeglar takes on the role of Lucy Gray Baird. West Side Story’s actor Josh Andrés Rivera plays Coriolanus Snow’s close friend, Sejanus Plinth, whereas Euphoria’s actress Hunter Schafer portrays Coriolanus’ cousin and confidant, Tigris Snow.
Other cast members include Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, the host of the 10th Hunger Games. Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage plays Casca Highbottom, Dean of the Academy, Burn Gorman portrays Commander Hoff, while Viola Davis stars as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Fionnula Flanagan as Coriolanus Snow’s grandmother, and Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote.
When Will Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Release?
The 5th installment in The Hunger Games film series will arrive in theatres on November 17, 2023. This is true for the United States, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Turkey. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released earlier on November 15, 2023, in Brazil and Belgium. The following day, It will get to Slovakia, Singapore, The Netherlands, Germany, and Argentina.
