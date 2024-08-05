Aubrey Plaza Movies and TV Shows: Notable Roles and Performances

Aubrey Plaza, born on June 26, 1984, is an American actress, producer, and comedian who has captured the hearts of audiences with her distinctive blend of quirkiness and wit. Rising to fame after her entry into the acting world in 2006, Plaza quickly became known for her unique, often awkward demeanor, which has endeared her to fans of both comedy and drama alike. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as the deadpan intern April Ludgate on the beloved television series Parks and Recreation, where her sharp humor and relatable cynicism became iconic.
Beyond her breakout role, Plaza has showcased her versatility throughout her career, tackling a diverse array of roles across multiple genres, from dark comedies to poignant dramas. As a producer, she has also demonstrated her commitment to storytelling, exploring narratives that resonate with her creative vision. Plaza’s ability to navigate the complexities of both comedic and dramatic performances has solidified her status as a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry, making her a compelling figure to watch as she continues to evolve in her career. So, here’s our pick of Aubrey Plaza‘s most notable performance across TV and film.
Funny People as Daisy Danby (2009)
In 2009, Judd Apatow took a notable turn toward drama with his film Funny People, which intricately weaves humor with poignant themes of mortality and self-discovery. The story centers on George Simmons, portrayed by Adam Sandler, a successful comedian and actor who, upon receiving a cancer diagnosis, reevaluates his life and relationships. In a bid to find meaning in his dwindling time, George takes a young and aspiring comic named Ira Wright (played by Seth Rogen) under his wing.
Among the impressive ensemble cast, Aubrey Plaza shines as Daisy Danby, a fellow comedian who forms a complex relationship with Ira. Plaza’s performance is marked by her signature awkwardness, bringing depth to her character as a socially inept woman who truly comes alive when she steps on stage. This blend of humor and emotional resonance showcases Apatow’s ability to explore the human experience in a multilayered manner, making Funny People a unique addition to his filmography and a significant moment in Plaza’s career.
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World as Julie Powers (2010)
Edgar Wright‘s cult classic, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released in 2010, is a vibrant and visually inventive film that blends romance, comedy, and video game aesthetics into a unique cinematic experience. The plot follows the titular character, Scott Pilgrim (played by Michael Cera), a slacker and bassist who must face the seven evil exes of his love interest, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), in order to win her heart. The film boasts an ensemble cast of rising stars, including Anna Kendrick and Chris Evans, making it a standout of its time. Among them is Aubrey Plaza, who, despite having a smaller role, commands the screen as Julie Powers, a snarky and often acerbic former girlfriend of Scott. Plaza’s portrayal of Julie is marked by her sharp wit and biting humor, as she relentlessly berates Scott, adding a layer of comedic tension and showcasing her distinct talent even in a brief appearance.
Watch Scott Pilgrim vs. the World on Apple TV+
Safety Not Guaranteed as Darius (2012)
Safety Not Guaranteed is a charming indie gem that premiered in 2012, garnering a string of positive reviews from critics yet struggling to reach a wider audience upon its release. The film’s intriguing premise revolves around three magazine employees who embark on an assignment to interview a quirky man, played by Mark Duplass, who has placed a classified ad seeking a companion for time travel, famously stating, “Safety not guaranteed.” This delightful narrative combines elements of comedy and drama, creating a whimsical exploration of loneliness, love, and the quest for connection.
Notably, Safety Not Guaranteed marked the first leading role for Aubrey Plaza, who shines as Darius Britt, a sarcastic intern navigating her own personal challenges. Plaza’s performance truly showcases her ability to lead a film, blending her signature dry humor with emotional depth, helping to elevate the film’s exploration of human relationships. Though it initially flew under the radar, the film’s uniqueness and heartfelt storytelling have solidified its status as a beloved cult classic within the indie market, resonating with audiences who appreciate its blend of quirkiness and sincerity.
Watch Safety Not Guaranteed on Prime Video
Emily the Criminal as Emily (2022)
Emily the Criminal, which premiered as an official selection at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, marks a significant turning point in Aubrey Plaza’s career, as she steps away from her comedic roots to embrace a more dramatic and intense role in this gripping crime thriller. The film follows Emily (Plaza), a down-on-her-luck woman burdened with student debt who becomes entangled in the shadowy world of credit card fraud. In her desperate quest for financial stability, Emily’s choices lead her deeper into a world of crime, where she faces moral dilemmas and the consequences of her actions. Plaza’s performance is a striking departure from her usual comedic roles, showcasing her versatility as an actress and her ability to convey the complexity of a character wrestling with desperation and resilience. The film’s compelling storyline and Plaza’s captivating portrayal have earned it critical acclaim, establishing Emily the Criminal not only as a standout at Sundance but also as a testament to Plaza’s evolution as a performer in the film industry.
Watch Emily the Criminal on Netflix
Parks and Recreation as April Ludgate (2009 – 2015)
As well as it being her breakout part, Aubrey Plaza’s role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation is perhaps her most iconic rendition to date. Just like the show itself, the character of April has become timeless in the sitcom realm. Plaza’s portrayal of April Ludgate is a standout performance that became iconic within the ensemble cast of the series. April is a character many viewers can relate to—she embodies the apathetic millennial spirit, often disinterested in the mundanities of her job at the Parks Department.
With her trademark deadpan delivery, Plaza brings a unique blend of humor and complexity to April, who frequently naps at her desk, texts incessantly, and unleashes her brash dry sarcasm on her well-meaning co-workers. Plaza’s ability to infuse April with a mix of cynicism and vulnerability makes her character compelling and endearing, establishing memorable moments that resonate with audiences. As the series progresses, viewers witness April’s unexpected growth and nuanced relationships, particularly her evolving romance with Andy Dwyer, adding depth to her seemingly apathetic exterior. Want to read more about Parks and Recreation? Here’s our pick of the 10 best guest appearances on the show.
Follow Us