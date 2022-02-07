Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright is one of the most celebrated English directors working today. Known for his ability to direct films from different genres, from comedies to thrillers, Wright is a sought-after filmmaker whose work behind the lens has gained him critical acclaim, both in Britain and abroad. What makes Wright’s work unique is his editing techniques, according to CinemaBlography. “The main editing techniques that define Wright’s genre-breaking films are dramatic, jarring, often comedic cuts as well as interesting and unique transitions between shots. In addition to this, he is also meticulous in editing pre-production, that is, in storyboarding everything.” If you are new to the work of Edgar Wright, here are five movies of his that you should add to your list.
Shaun of the Dead
If you are looking for a zombie movie that will make you laugh out loud, then look no further than Shaun of the Dead. In this film, Shaun (Simon Pegg) and his roommate Ed (Nick Frost) have to deal with a zombie apocalypse. The film is filled with over-the-top scenes and witty dialogue that will have you laughing throughout the entire movie. Shaun of the Dead is one of Edgar Wright’s most celebrated movies. Tim Robey of The Telegraph christened it the British comedy film of the year during its premiere in 2004, writing: “It may only be April, but what we have here is pretty likely to be the British comedy of the year, its knockout final punchline planting a silly grin on your face that takes some while to fade.”
Hot Fuzz
Hot Fuzz is another comedy from Edgar Wright that revolves around a police officer named Nicholas Angel who moves to the quiet countryside of Sandford to work in a sleepy town. But things are not as they seem in Sandford, as there are more crimes going on than just petty thefts and vandalism. This film also stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and it is one of the most popular films directed by Edgar Wright. The movie also features former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton as well as veteran actor Jim Broadbent. A review in the New Yorker praised the film for its exciting action sequences. “The movie duly quickens into pursuits of every speed, and the homage to action thrillers is there in the smallest detail; the clicking of a ballpoint pen, say, is amplified to sound as menacing as the cocking of a gun. Meanwhile, behind the gags lie a number of digs at the strange dislocation of modern Britain, and anyone who still cleaves to a PBS view of the old country should be advised to seek counselling before entering the cinema.”
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
This film is based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O’Malley. Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) falls for a girl named Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and must defeat her seven evil ex-boyfriends in order to be with her. This film is filled with action, humor, and music that will have you watching it over and over again. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Edgar Wright explained how he choreographed the cast to capture the movie’s brilliantly timed sequences. “So, I try to hold people’s hand because it’s a balancing act if you are trying to make something visually more interesting, as a comedy, you do have to think about the actors getting tired out, and also the different actors have different work methods. Some people are brilliant on the first take, some people are brilliant on the fourth take, and when you are doing a group scene, you kind of have to figure that out. I mean, at the end of the day in the editing room, you always go for the best performance take no matter what.”
The World’s End
This is the third film in Edgar Wright’s Cornetto trilogy that also includes Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. In this film, five friends go on a pub crawl through their hometown, but they soon find themselves fighting an alien invasion. The movie stars Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine, and Eddie Marsan. While not nearly as popular as the first Cornetto trilogy movies (Shaun of the dead and Hot Fuzz), The World’s End still enjoyed a generous rating from critics. A review from The Guardian wrote: “Wright directs with his usual flair (though perhaps the fast cut/kooky transition thing is a bit tired now), Pegg and Frost still revel in their damaged men-boys working through a broken friendship routine. The World’s End marks the third part of Pegg and Wright’s self-described “Cornetto trilogy” (with Shaun and Fuzz). It’s an appropriate moniker. With this final film they’ve slowed down a bit, grown up a lot. And saved the richest bite until last.”
Last Night in SoHo
Last on the list is Last Night in SoHo, Edgar Wright’s latest film. The movie is a significant departure from Wright’s other works, which are usually more lighthearted and wholesome. In Last Night in SoHo, Thomasin McKenzie plays a fashion student who, at night, is able to see the point of view of a woman from the ’60s who lived in the same dormitory as her. This thriller stars McKenzie, alongside Terrence Howard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and the late Diana Rigg, in her final role. Compared to Wright’s previous work, Last Night in SoHo didn’t receive as widespread an acclaim, although critics praised the performances of Taylor-Joy and McKenzie. RogerEbert.com hit the movie for what it says is colorblind casting as well as lack of substance. “Beyond the initial themes, such as zealotry to the past and toxic men—there’s just not enough to carry the film. Wright doesn’t have anything to say about the sex industry, the casting couch or mental health beyond a surface-level understanding. Instead, he relies on cornball humor, copious blood and gore, and homages to far better films. Normally that’d be enough, and it has been in the past, but the tonality doesn’t quite square with the film’s heavy subjects this time. In fact, the twist ending won’t surprise many.”