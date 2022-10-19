Worthy of a Sequel? Captivating Moments in “I Am Legend”

When the release date for I Am Legend was set on December 14, 2007, there were doubts the movie would make much impact. This is because the box office is known for being flooded with Christmas movies at that time of the year. However, not only was I Am Legend a success, it became the largest-ever non-Christmas film released in December of that year.
With a budget of $150 million, the movie made $585.4 million at the box office. That’s a huge profit margin considering the movie featured a $5 million scene shot at the Brooklyn Bridge. This year there have been talks about the movie’s sequel that will also feature Will Smith and a possible co-production with Michael B. Jordan.
Before we look ahead to what its sequel might be, let’s take a recap of some of the original movie’s captivating scenes.
Dr. Robert Neville Loses Everything
One of the movie’s most emotional moments is a flashback of when Neville loses both his daughter and wife. As a U.S. Army virologist, Dr. Neville is able to secure an exit for his family as the government plans to shut off and guarantee the Manhattan island.
He watches with teary eyes and a painful farewell as his wife and daughter get on the evacuation helicopter. Then, in what seems like a last-minute decision, the Brooklyn Bridge is shut down to prevent people from leaving. The helicopter his family is on gets caught and crashes.
The Only Person in the World?
After humans manage to produce a lethal virus from trying to find a cure for cancer, 99% of the world becomes invested. The population mutates into creatures with cannibalistic tendencies. Humans not immediately affected are either hunted for food or get turned. These vampiric creatures become known as Darkseekers.
Few of the remaining population are immune to the virus. As far as Dr. Neville is concerned, he’s alone in the world. For over three years, he continued to walk and drive around the city with Sam (his dog) and radio broadcasts to anyone still alive to meet up with him at noon around the Brooklyn Bridge, or what’s left of it.
The Hunter Gets Hunted
During a hunt, his dog, Sam, runs off into a dark building in pursuit of a deer. Dr. Neville soon discovers the building is filled with hiding Darkseekers. So, when he finds a possible treatment for the disease, he chooses to set a trap to catch one of the Darkseekers to use for a trial test.
Neville and Sam are heavily pursued by a Male Darkseeker who pauses because of sunlight. Unbeknownst to the doctor, the female Darkseeker he captured is the love interest of this extremely pissed-off Darkseeker. The Darkseekers are much more than a cannibalistic army of the undead; they have emotional and psychological intelligence.
Neville wakes up the next day to find his befriended mannequin (Fred) positioned in the middle of the street. Something is off, and he decides to investigate. The Male Darkseeker uses the mannequin as a trap to catch the doctor.
Dr. Neville Loses Sam
Neville wakes up just in time before sunset. As he tries to flee to his safehouse with Sam, he notices a group of infested dogs waiting for the sunset to attack. In a split second, Neville is attacked and manages to kill the dogs. However, Sam is bitten during the struggle.
When they arrive at the safe house, Neville notices Sam is badly infested and is forced to put her to death. Now truly alone and angry, he sets out to kill as many Darkseekers as he can find. Blinded by rage, Neville almost loses his life but is saved by Anna and Ethan—two travelers from Maryland who heard his radio broadcast and have come to find him.
The Darkseeker and His Love Interest
Back at the lab in his safehouse with Anna and Ethan, Neville soon realizes his serum is effective and has started to cure his test subject (Darkseeker). But, in search of his love interest, the male Darkseeker and his army of the undead storm the safehouse to retrieve his lady.
Neville tries to plead with the Darkseeker that he has found a cure. But soon realizes these creatures are happy the way they are. He draws blood from the test subject and gives the cure to Anna to take with Ethan to the survivor’s camp in Bethel. Neville kills himself and the Darkseekers with a grenade after successfully keeping Anna and Ethan in a safe chute.