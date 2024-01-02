6 Best Parody Movies to Watch When You Need a Good Laugh

Parody films are comedic creations that make fun of original films for the audience’s enjoyment. For parody movies to be successful, they have to be innovative and capture viewers’ attention subtly so that they understand which film is being referenced in the scenes. Most parody movies will mock specific movies so audiences know what they are getting into before the film starts.
Several parody movies are iconic because of their funny and creative storylines, jokes, and superb acting. For a long time, in the 90s and early 2000s, parody movies were considered a hit subgenre in film. While there has been a decline in parody movies, there are still some great ones for fans to get their dose of humor. Here are some of the best parody movies to get viewers laughing.
1. Scary Movie (2000)
The Scary movie parody films are a parody of the Scream movies, and they do a great job of calling out the unrealistic scenes that happen in the film but in a way that gets viewers tickled. The movie is about a group of high school students running away from a masked serial killer. Their attempts to stay alive are hilarious due to the slapstick humor and funny ways they try to escape, which make it worth the watch. Marlon Wayans, Anna Faris, and Shawn Wayans are the breakout stars, carrying this film with their wit and comedic timing. It’s the perfect movie to watch with friends.
2. Johnny English Movies
The Johnny English trilogy stars the iconic comedian Rowan Atkinson as the incompetent yet lucky spy, Johnny English. This movie is a parody of the spy genre, specifically, the James Bond films. The first Johnny English movie was successful, which led to two more movies being released, Johnny English Reborn and Johnny English Strikes Again. These movies are about English as he attempts to become Agent One, MI7’s most competent and trusted agent. Although the character comes from an tvadvert, the film plays on Bond stereotypes that always have viewers on the edge of their seats. While the first film wasn’t as well received by critics, fans enjoyed it, and it reflected in the box office earnings. The third installment was released in 2018.
3. Vampire’s Kiss (1988)
Way before The Vampire Diaries and Twilight, the vampire-human romance was still trendy. The 1988 parody movie Vampire’s Kiss is about the vampire romance genre starring the legendary Nicolas Cage. His character thinks he is turning into a vampire after spending a night with a woman he assumes is a vampire. Cage’s character becomes unhinged, thinking about what he might become. This situation results in strange and funny behavior, with moments from the film becoming a part of pop culture through memes. Vampire’s Kiss is one of cage’s best performances his career.
4. Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil (2010)
In Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil, Tucker, and Dale go to the mountains for a vacation, but things go wrong when a group of youngsters mistake them for chainsaw killers. Tucker and Dale being mistaken for killer hillbillies results in some hilarious scenes, scary and heartfelt moments that will shock viewers. It’s a funny take on the horror movies about teens getting lost or killed in the woods. Tyler Labine as Dale and Alan Tudyk as Tucker are very believable in this comedy film that pokes fun at the iconic Wrong Turn movies.
5. Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Shaun of the Dead is a parody movie about zombie films specifically mocking the Night of the Living Dead franchise by George A. Romero. While this series was meant to make fun of this genre, it made the zombie genre more popular, spawning long-running shows like the widely beloved The Walking Dead. This movie is about Shaun, played by Simon Pegg, who has to pull up his socks to save his friends and family when the zombie apocalypse happens.
6. Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
One of the classic parody movies is 1996’s Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This movie is about Robin Hood, as the name suggests, but takes jabs at the famous Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner. The parody film pulled out several jokes and entertained viewers throughout its runtime. This is one of Mel Brooks’ (king of parody) best films. His other parody movies include Spaceballs and Young Frankenstein.