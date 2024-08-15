Zach Braff’s 5 Best Roles in TV and Movies

Zach Braff may be most known for his breakout role in the TV series Scrubs, however, there is more to his arsenal. Like any star who locks into a TV deal, it can be difficult to branch out into other roles due to contractual agreements. Braff has stated himself that Scrubs took up a lot of his time with its intense filming schedule. Yet, over the years, he has still managed to foray into other projects.
Braff is not only a talented actor, he has also showcased his skills as a writer and director. As we gear up to see him return to television opposite Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey, let’s explore his biggest roles to date. Here’s our pick of his 5 best roles in TV and movies.
5. Chicken Little as Chicken Little (2005)
Many actors who are regulars on sitcoms often branch out to voice acting on the side. In 2005, Zach Braff lent his voice to the titular character of the movie Chicken Little. The plot follows Chicken Little as he embarks on a quest to prove himself after embarrassing himself in front of his whole village when he believes the sky is falling, setting off a wave of panic. However, when he stumbles upon some evidence, his journey sees him cross paths with alien beings. Now, he just has to convince his village, particularly his father, that he’s not telling tales. Although overlooked compared to animated classics like Toy Story and Monsters Inc., Chicken Little has still enjoyed a lasting legacy with younger audiences thanks to its themes of overcoming other’s beliefs and believing in one’s self. What’ more, Braff carried the movie tremendously with his energetic and touching portrayal of the little chicken with a big heart and even bigger dreams.
4. The Last Kiss as Michael (2006)
In the heartfelt romantic comedy-drama The Last Kiss, Zach Braff plays Michael, a thirty-year-old man who seems to have it all: a reliable career, a devoted girlfriend called Jenna, and a close-knit circle of friends. But beneath the surface of this picture-perfect life, as he approaches a big milestone, Michael struggles with emotions of inertia and commitment anxiety. When he meets Kim (Rachel Bilson), a free-spirited college student who presents a more exciting existence that intrigues him and compels him to reconsider his decisions, his entire world is thrown upside down. Amongst a star-studded supporting cast including Casey Affleck, Tom Wilkinson, and Harold Ramis, Braff stands tall next these big names and carries the picture with ease, blending comedy and drama masterfully as his character enters the throws of an early mid-life crisis.
3. Wish I Was Here as Aidan Bloom (2014)
Wish I Was Here feels like a maturing moment in Zach Braff’s career. Not to discredit his previous renditions, but this movie takes the blend of comedy and drama to a new level as Braff’s character faces the task of growing up for the sake of his kids. The film follows Aidan Bloom (Braff), a struggling actor who reaches a crossroads in his life. As he is unable to afford private education for his children, Aidan decides to homeschool them and teach them the ways of life his way, however obscure it may be. To that, the film shines as a coming-of-age tale, however, it’s not just the kids who “come of age”, it’s Aidan too. Braff’s performance is a stand out, but that’s not to say the young talent don’t shine as well. Joey King (Fargo, Bullet Train) and Pierce Gagnon (Looper) deliver excellent performances as Aidan’s slightly disheveled kids who are craving a proper father figure. Braff not only starred in the movie but also wrote and directed the picture.
2. Garden State as Andrew Largeman (2004)
Garden State is a quirky indie comedy drama released in 2004 that has gone on to become a cult classic. The movie truly serves as Zach Braff’s passion project as he not only led the cast but wrote, directed, and compiled the soundtrack for the movie. Braff stars as as Andrew “Large” Largeman, a semi-professional TV actor who returns to his hometown in New Jersey for his mother’s funeral. Upon his arrival, he grapples with the emotional toll of his past and the numbing effects of the medication he has been on for years, which stifles his ability to feel.
The film paints a vivid portrait of his reunion with family and old friends while exploring his chance encounter with Sam, a quirky and free-spirited woman portrayed by Natalie Portman, who helps him rediscover passion and the complexities of human connection. Garden State enthralls with enduring themes of self-discovery, mental health, and the quest for authenticity in a world filled with disillusionment. Its unique blend of humor and heart, coupled with a memorable soundtrack and stylized cinematography, has solidified its status as a cult classic.
1. Scrubs as Dr. John ‘J.D.’ Dorian (2001-2010)
Scrubs was no doubt an ensemble effort, but it was Braff who stole the limelight as John ‘J.D.’ Dorian, a doctor on a fast-paced wing of Sacred Heart Hospital. Scrubs stood out as a groundbreaking television series that deftly blended comedy with the often serious subject matter of the medical field, a territory previously dominated by drama. Centered around the lives of young doctors navigating their careers and personal lives at Sacred Heart Hospital, the show follows the journey of protagonist J.D. as he learns the intricacies of medicine while dealing with the complexities of friendship, love, and self-discovery.
Renowned for its quirky humor, surreal cutaway gags, and poignant storytelling, Scrubs struck an innovative balance, tackling heavy themes such as loss, morality, and the challenges of adulthood while maintaining a comedic lens. This unique approach not only charmed audiences but also catapulted its ensemble cast, particularly Braff, to fame, establishing him as a household name. Want to read more about the show? Here’s our comprehensive guide.
