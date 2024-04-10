Natalie Portman: 6 Intriguing Facts About the Stars Wars Actress

Natalie Portman was born on June 9, 1981, in Jerusalem, Israel. Her family then left Israel for Washington, D.C., while she was still very young. After a few more moves, they finally settled in New York, where Portman would then grow up. In the world of entertainment, Portman is a shining example of a child star who successfully transitioned into becoming one of the finest actors in the world.
Portman’s talent and dedication to her craft have earned her much acclaim and recognition in Hollywood. From her breakthrough role at a tender age, to her award-winning performances in critically adored movies, Portman has showcased her versatility and depth as an actress. She has also taken on challenging and diverse roles, demonstrating her range and ability to excel in various genres. So, here are 6 intriguing facts about the talented actress.
Natalie Portman Nearly Went Down a Different Career Path
Although Natalie Portman discovered her love for acting at a young age, she still sought after a solid education. In the years between 1999 and 2003, she reduced her roles in film while studying at Harvard University. She studied psychology and graduated with a Bachelor of Science.
Her Acting Debut Was Critically Acclaimed
Leon: The Professional is a crime thriller film directed by Luc Besson that hit theaters in 1994. The plot revolves around a hitman named Leon (Jean Reno) who reluctantly takes in a young girl named Mathilda (Natalie Portman) after her family is killed by corrupt DEA agents. As Leon teaches Mathilda the ways of his trade, an unexpected bond forms between the two, ultimately leading to a complex and poignant relationship. Despite its dark and violent nature, the film has grown to be a cult hit in the crime genre due to its unique blend of action, drama, and heartfelt moments.
Natalie Portman’s portrayal of Mathilda was incredibly impressive, considering she was only 12 years old at the time of filming. Her performance showcased maturity and depth beyond her years, propelling her into a successful acting career with roles in classic films like Heat and Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace in the following years. Leon: The Professional continues to be lauded for its intense storytelling, memorable characters, and standout performances, solidifying its status as a beloved cult classic in the crime genre.
Watch Leon: The Professional on Netflix
She Speaks Multiple Languages
Natalie Portman speaks Hebrew, French, and Spanish fluently in addition to English. Her command of the language has improved her performances in a number of films and given her the ability to interact with a wide variety of international viewers. When speaking with America Reads Spanish, Portman declared her love for learning, saying “Learning is beautiful. Spanish is one of the languages most useful in the world. I went to shoot a Milos Forman movie in Spain, in Madrid and I fell in love with the culture, the language, the lifestyle.”
Natalie Portman Has Also Stepped Behind the Camera
After spending over a decade in the industry as an actress, Natalie Portman tried her hand at directing for the first time in 2008. As many actors do, she honed her directorial craft with a short film. Portman both wrote and directed the short comedy drama, Eve, a touching tale about a wayward young girl who visits her grandmother. Although the film was only 17 minutes in length, it amply demonstrated Portman’s faculty to shine behind the camera. This short film led to her first feature movie, A Tale of Love and Darkness, in 2015. Portman co-wrote, directed and starred in the movie, further showcasing her dynamic range as a creator in Hollywood.
Watch A Tale of Love and Darkness on Apple TV+
She Is an Ambassador for Several Important Organizations
Although she continued to act after achieving her Bachelor of Science, Portman has utilised this academic triumph to lend her knowledge to a variety of charities and organizations. She has been a vocal supporter of medical research, poverty alleviation, and education while actively participating in humanitarian endeavours. Furthermore, the talented actress has also backed campaigns aimed at increasing public understanding of climate change, renewable energy, and sustainable living. What’s more, in 2017, Portman produced the documentary Eating Animals, which increased her involvement in the filmmaking process. She is dedicated to bringing significant concerns to the public’s attention, and the film delves into the effects of factory farming on the environment and animal welfare. Portman also narrated the production.
Watch Eating Animals on Apple TV+
Breaking Down Her Award Success
Natalie Portman received her first Oscar nomination in 2005 for the movie Closer. However, her next nomination saw her take home the gold and led to one of her most iconic and enduring roles to date. 2010’s Black Swan is a psychological thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky. The plot centers on Nina Sayers (played by Natalie Portman), a talented but fragile ballet dancer who lands the lead role in a production of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake.” As Nina delves deeper into her role, she begins to unravel mentally and emotionally, consumed by perfectionism, competition, and her own inner demons.
Natalie Portman’s portrayal of the troubled ballerina earned her numerous accolades, including the coveted Academy Award for Best Actress. Her performance was praised for its intensity, vulnerability, and raw emotional power, showcasing her range and dedication to the character. This intense rendition saw her embark on vigorous training regime that included swimming a mile a day, “toning” and doing three hours of ballet class a day. Outside of this acclaimed role, Portman found herself nominated for another Oscar for her leading role in the 2017 movie, Jackie. She has also won a BAFTA award, two Critics Choice Awards, and two Saturn Awards. Want to read more about Natalie Portman? Here’s how she got in shape for Thor: Love and Thunder.
