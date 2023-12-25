10 Unforgettable Natalie Portman Films, Ranked from Good to Great

Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman has graced the silver screen with an array of memorable performances. From her early beginnings as a child actress to her powerful roles in critically acclaimed films, Portman’s filmography is a testament to her exceptional talent and versatility. This article aims to rank some of her most unforgettable films, from good to great, based on her performance, the film’s impact, and its critical reception. Let’s journey through the cinematic highlights of Natalie Portman’s career.
10. No Strings Attached
In the romantic comedy No Strings Attached, Natalie Portman plays Emma Kurtzman, who enters a casual relationship with Adam Franklin, portrayed by Ashton Kutcher. The film showcases Portman’s ability to navigate different genres with ease and charm. Her chemistry with Kutcher is described as winning, and the movie itself as bantamweight but fun.
9. Beautiful Girls
Although the provided research material didn’t discuss Beautiful Girls, it’s undeniable that Portman’s early role in this film hinted at her future success. Her portrayal of young Marty added depth and complexity to the ensemble cast and remains a memorable performance that signaled the arrival of a significant new talent.
8. Closer
In Closer, Natalie Portman delivered a captivating performance as Alice, earning her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2005. The film delves into the messy intricacies of love and relationships, allowing Portman to showcase her ability to convey complex emotions with authenticity.
7. Garden State
Garden State featured Natalie Portman as Sam, a character that would become iconic in indie film culture. Portman brought both charm and depth to the role, influencing how female characters were perceived in the years to follow. Her performance was inspired by classic roles such as Diane Keaton’s in Annie Hall.
6. V for Vendetta
The dystopian political action film V for Vendetta was a transformative experience for Natalie Portman, both professionally and physically, as she shaved her head for the role. This film not only displayed her career growth but also had a significant cultural impact with its themes of resistance and freedom.
5. Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy may have received a divisive reception from fans and critics alike, but Natalie Portman’s portrayal of Padmé Amidala was a highlight for many viewers. Her character’s journey from queen to senator to mother of future heroes cemented her place in the epic space saga’s lore.
4. Jackie
In Jackie, Natalie Portman took on the challenging role of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Her performance was met with critical acclaim, earning her another Oscar nomination for Best Actress. The film’s artistic approach, focusing on Jackie’s life immediately following her husband’s assassination, allowed Portman to explore new depths in character portrayal.
3. The Professional
The Professional, also known as Léon, marked Natalie Portman’s film debut at just 12 years old. Her portrayal of Mathilda showcased an emotional maturity beyond her years and set the stage for her illustrious career. Her performance remains one of the most impressive debuts in cinema history.
2. Black Swan
Natalie Portman’s Oscar-winning role in Black Swan is often cited as one of her best performances ever. As Nina Sayers, she portrayed an ambitious ballerina whose drive for perfection leads to her psychological unraveling—a physically and emotionally demanding role that earned her widespread critical acclaim and several awards, including a Golden Globe win.
