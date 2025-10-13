People Are Sharing 71 Of The Funniest Off-Brand Halloween Costumes They’ve Found (New Pics)

Halloween can be an incredibly fun excuse to spend time with your friends, eat as much candy as you like, and unleash your inner dark side (well, a little). It’s also a massive moneymaker for businesses. So, you shouldn’t be all that surprised to find some truly bizarre off-brand costumes popping up in shops.

Some of them are meant to make a quick buck, while others are created to make the world laugh with their sheer absurdity. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the finest, funniest, and frankly weirdest knockoff Halloween costumes to (not) inspire you this year. Check them out below and pick your favorite!

#1 Amazing

Image source: Bootleg_Stuff

#2 I Do Love Me Some Chocolate Mmmmm

Image source: _Generic_Human_

#3 They’re Right The Rice Is Strange

Image source: Bootleg_Stuff

#4 I Know What I’m Gonna Be On Halloween

Image source: helgey0

#5 Found This Gem While Shopping For A Halloween Costume

Image source: Sebbe1607

#6 Off-Brand Oompa Loompa

Image source: n-a156

#7 Does This Count?

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Juice Demon

Image source: Pixeleyez

#9 Knock-Off Halloween Costumes Are The Best Part Of The Halloween Season

Image source: Bootleg_Stuff

#10 You Can’t Beat This – “Boyish Snow-Clown”

Image source: oakland-

#11 Unusual Events

Image source: twistedportiatv

#12 My Next Halloween Costume

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Found This While Looking For Costumes For Halloween

Image source: i-have-your-vaccum

#14 The Name

Image source: Smiling_Spoon

#15 Anybody Wanna Be A White Clam For Halloween?

Image source: BadgercIops

#16 Who Else Wants A Cheeky Bootleg Halloween Costumes Sequel In Time For Halloween?

Image source: EmiTheEpic

#17 Minegame Creepy Costume

Image source: CoolAlex3000

#18 Pokemon Halloween Costumes

Image source: salmonsensual_69

#19 Found This Costume Rather Obtuse

Image source: GrittyGent

#20 Ah Yes, My Favourite Horror Game, Week Nights At Teddy’s

Image source: PlafondDur

#21 I Love Knock-Off Halloween Costumes

Image source: pyfrag

#22 Brave Warrior America Is My Favourite Hero

Image source: TheFlyingFlash

#23 Cause We All Know That Creepy Husband Comes In A Specific Set Of Attire

Image source: 094736151356q

#24 Found This At Walmart Last Week

Image source: x.com

#25 Cyber Man Or Padre?

Image source: AlsikkanTV

#26 Thinking Of Going As This For Halloween

Image source: bobwillfixit

#27 Uh Hello Don’t You Mean Gandalf From

Image source: Bootleg_Stuff

#28 Victorian Dandy

Image source: Bootleg_Stuff

#29 Ah! Look Out! It’s Dangerous Girl

Image source: Elimare

#30 My Favourite Super-Villain Is The Green Knight

Image source: poopalah

#31 It’s That Time Of Year

Image source: ExistingDiscipline88

#32 Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? No

Image source: imgur.com

#33 That’s Not Even An Off-Brand Of Annie! Found This On The Front Rack Of A Dollar Store

Image source: Tofuflame

#34 “Can Someone Please Help Me Find My Parents?”

Image source: EarlGreyOfPorcelain, 108daffodils

#35 Better Than An Unsupportive Hot Dog Husband… I’ll Just Leave It That

Image source: nicolelzhu

#36 Just Got My Halloween Costume

Image source: Post-Ironic Meme Vault

#37 The Limited Edition “Jackson Tucker” Halloween Costume

Image source: ipunchdirt

#38 Woodland Warrior

Image source: sssniperwolf

#39 “Used”

Image source: TheMuseSappho

#40 Ah Yes The Two Genders

Image source: normalsizejenny

#41 Aqua Walker

Image source: Warmtheawesome1234

#42 Fake Papa Smurf Costume

Image source: Several-Strain9671

#43 Found A Doozy At A Local Costume Shop. One Of Many

Image source: reddit.com

#44 I Saw Goodwill Trying To Sell Some Rip-Off Costumes

Image source: CoolClark

#45 Here’s A Very Relatable One

Image source: TheRealFaizanH

#46 Happy Halloween

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Off-Brand Video Game Halloween Costume Season Is Here, And I Have A Feeling It’s Gonna Be A Good One

Image source: Vahn16

#48 So I Just Ran Into This

Image source: Stidza

#49 Designing An m&m Costume Seems Like It Would Be Really Simple, But Somehow They Still Messed It Up

Image source: CodyIsbill

#50 They Made A Toad Costume?

Image source: Pitiful-Lion-5964

#51 I Feel Like Halloween Costumes Are Cheating, But This One Felt Especially Egregious

Image source: Crazymanongames

#52 The Copyright Dodge Is More Iconic Than The Wig Itself

Image source: WheredJasonGo

#53 Halloween Always Brings The Worst Of Knock-Off Brands

Image source: bentizzy

#54 Heroic Maria

Image source: itsjames2u

#55 This One Is Very Good

Image source: DanCasey

#56 Ah Yes, Just The Costume I Was Looking For

Image source: reddit.com

#57 Halloween Is A Lovely Time Off-Branded Content

Image source: iheartlazers

#58 Finally, A Costume Of My Favourite Sacha Baron Cohen Character

Image source: darrenfx

#59 4chan Costume

Image source: PictureHelper

#60 Halloween Stores Are A Gold Mine For These

Image source: PutYaGunsOn

#61 Steve

Image source: reddit.com

#62 Ninja Avengers

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#63 Anonymous Star Sia

Image source: jennythefriend

#64 Costume Shops Are Getting Creative

Image source: Scolor

#65 Is That A Minion?

Image source: kazzani

#66 Halloween Stores Are Gold Mines For Unlicensed Character Costumes

Image source: HolyMotherOfGeedis

#67 Admittedly, It Doesn’t Even Look That Bad

Image source: Bootleg_Stuff

#68 Found This On Ebay Bulbasaur Costume

Image source: Harasoluka

#69 Mom, I Know What I Want To Be For Halloween

Image source: UsernameFive

#70 Noticed This Yesterday At A Halloween Costume Retailer

Image source: isaacaschmitt

#71 Off-Brand Video Game Costumes

Image source: imgur.com

