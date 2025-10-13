People Are Sharing 71 Of The Funniest Off-Brand Halloween Costumes They’ve Found (New Pics)

Halloween can be an incredibly fun excuse to spend time with your friends, eat as much candy as you like, and unleash your inner dark side (well, a little). It’s also a massive moneymaker for businesses. So, you shouldn’t be all that surprised to find some truly bizarre off-brand costumes popping up in shops.
Some of them are meant to make a quick buck, while others are created to make the world laugh with their sheer absurdity. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the finest, funniest, and frankly weirdest knockoff Halloween costumes to (not) inspire you this year. Check them out below and pick your favorite!
#1 Amazing
Image source: Bootleg_Stuff
#2 I Do Love Me Some Chocolate Mmmmm
Image source: _Generic_Human_
#3 They’re Right The Rice Is Strange
Image source: Bootleg_Stuff
#4 I Know What I’m Gonna Be On Halloween
Image source: helgey0
#5 Found This Gem While Shopping For A Halloween Costume
Image source: Sebbe1607
#6 Off-Brand Oompa Loompa
Image source: n-a156
#7 Does This Count?
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Juice Demon
Image source: Pixeleyez
#9 Knock-Off Halloween Costumes Are The Best Part Of The Halloween Season
Image source: Bootleg_Stuff
#10 You Can’t Beat This – “Boyish Snow-Clown”
Image source: oakland-
#11 Unusual Events
Image source: twistedportiatv
#12 My Next Halloween Costume
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Found This While Looking For Costumes For Halloween
Image source: i-have-your-vaccum
#14 The Name
Image source: Smiling_Spoon
#15 Anybody Wanna Be A White Clam For Halloween?
Image source: BadgercIops
#16 Who Else Wants A Cheeky Bootleg Halloween Costumes Sequel In Time For Halloween?
Image source: EmiTheEpic
#17 Minegame Creepy Costume
Image source: CoolAlex3000
#18 Pokemon Halloween Costumes
Image source: salmonsensual_69
#19 Found This Costume Rather Obtuse
Image source: GrittyGent
#20 Ah Yes, My Favourite Horror Game, Week Nights At Teddy’s
Image source: PlafondDur
#21 I Love Knock-Off Halloween Costumes
Image source: pyfrag
#22 Brave Warrior America Is My Favourite Hero
Image source: TheFlyingFlash
#23 Cause We All Know That Creepy Husband Comes In A Specific Set Of Attire
Image source: 094736151356q
#24 Found This At Walmart Last Week
Image source: x.com
#25 Cyber Man Or Padre?
Image source: AlsikkanTV
#26 Thinking Of Going As This For Halloween
Image source: bobwillfixit
#27 Uh Hello Don’t You Mean Gandalf From
Image source: Bootleg_Stuff
#28 Victorian Dandy
Image source: Bootleg_Stuff
#29 Ah! Look Out! It’s Dangerous Girl
Image source: Elimare
#30 My Favourite Super-Villain Is The Green Knight
Image source: poopalah
#31 It’s That Time Of Year
Image source: ExistingDiscipline88
#32 Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? No
Image source: imgur.com
#33 That’s Not Even An Off-Brand Of Annie! Found This On The Front Rack Of A Dollar Store
Image source: Tofuflame
#34 “Can Someone Please Help Me Find My Parents?”
Image source: EarlGreyOfPorcelain, 108daffodils
#35 Better Than An Unsupportive Hot Dog Husband… I’ll Just Leave It That
Image source: nicolelzhu
#36 Just Got My Halloween Costume
Image source: Post-Ironic Meme Vault
#37 The Limited Edition “Jackson Tucker” Halloween Costume
Image source: ipunchdirt
#38 Woodland Warrior
Image source: sssniperwolf
#39 “Used”
Image source: TheMuseSappho
#40 Ah Yes The Two Genders
Image source: normalsizejenny
#41 Aqua Walker
Image source: Warmtheawesome1234
#42 Fake Papa Smurf Costume
Image source: Several-Strain9671
#43 Found A Doozy At A Local Costume Shop. One Of Many
Image source: reddit.com
#44 I Saw Goodwill Trying To Sell Some Rip-Off Costumes
Image source: CoolClark
#45 Here’s A Very Relatable One
Image source: TheRealFaizanH
#46 Happy Halloween
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Off-Brand Video Game Halloween Costume Season Is Here, And I Have A Feeling It’s Gonna Be A Good One
Image source: Vahn16
#48 So I Just Ran Into This
Image source: Stidza
#49 Designing An m&m Costume Seems Like It Would Be Really Simple, But Somehow They Still Messed It Up
Image source: CodyIsbill
#50 They Made A Toad Costume?
Image source: Pitiful-Lion-5964
#51 I Feel Like Halloween Costumes Are Cheating, But This One Felt Especially Egregious
Image source: Crazymanongames
#52 The Copyright Dodge Is More Iconic Than The Wig Itself
Image source: WheredJasonGo
#53 Halloween Always Brings The Worst Of Knock-Off Brands
Image source: bentizzy
#54 Heroic Maria
Image source: itsjames2u
#55 This One Is Very Good
Image source: DanCasey
#56 Ah Yes, Just The Costume I Was Looking For
Image source: reddit.com
#57 Halloween Is A Lovely Time Off-Branded Content
Image source: iheartlazers
#58 Finally, A Costume Of My Favourite Sacha Baron Cohen Character
Image source: darrenfx
#59 4chan Costume
Image source: PictureHelper
#60 Halloween Stores Are A Gold Mine For These
Image source: PutYaGunsOn
#61 Steve
Image source: reddit.com
#62 Ninja Avengers
Image source: UrameshiYuusuke
#63 Anonymous Star Sia
Image source: jennythefriend
#64 Costume Shops Are Getting Creative
Image source: Scolor
#65 Is That A Minion?
Image source: kazzani
#66 Halloween Stores Are Gold Mines For Unlicensed Character Costumes
Image source: HolyMotherOfGeedis
#67 Admittedly, It Doesn’t Even Look That Bad
Image source: Bootleg_Stuff
#68 Found This On Ebay Bulbasaur Costume
Image source: Harasoluka
#69 Mom, I Know What I Want To Be For Halloween
Image source: UsernameFive
#70 Noticed This Yesterday At A Halloween Costume Retailer
Image source: isaacaschmitt
#71 Off-Brand Video Game Costumes
Image source: imgur.com
