Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing

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Let’s face it, money changes people. It may also change the course of a relationship for the better or worse, but in many cases, the latter tends to happen. 

This couple is one of the many examples. Here, an ill-stricken man refused to include his wife in a hefty inheritance he received, much to her disappointment. However, the woman learned that while she and her son had been left out, her stepson had been included. 

She is now demanding to be added to his accounts, or she will file for divorce. 

Money can change the course of a relationship for the worse

Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman is threatening to divorce her husband, who left his son a hefty cut to his inheritance while excluding her

Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The woman shared an update, revealing their complicated family dynamics

Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing

Image credits: Delicious-Pension-64

Inheritances are a common cause of conflict among spouses

As the woman mentioned, she has no right to her husband’s inheritance because it is separate property. As family lawyer Andrew Ayers clarified, a non-inheriting spouse also has no power to direct how the money is used. 

For this reason, inheritances can cause a rift between married couples. In an article for the Wall Street Journal, business journalist Cheryl Winokour Munk writes that spouses, for instance, may question what happens to the money in the event of a divorce or their partner’s eventual demise. 

This is one of the woman’s concerns, considering her husband was already in ill health. Her biggest fear was going bankrupt from taking care of his funeral expenses, which may leave her in a deep financial hole when she’s done. 

So, how does the couple move forward? According to lawyer Jonathan Rosenfeld, the first step should be to understand the legal ramifications. Speaking with Yahoo! Finance, inheritance laws can vary from one place to another, which significantly impacts the division of assets between partners. 

But his most important piece of advice is to decide what’s best for the situation. 

“Seeking guidance from financial advisors, estate planning professionals, and legal experts can help ensure that you make informed decisions that align with your values and goals,” Rosenfeld said. 

It may be best for the couple to have a legal and financial advisor to help mediate their situation and provide sound advice on the best course of action. Because unless they take this step, the arguing likely won’t end.

Many people sided with the woman and gave her advice, as she answered some reader questions

Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing

However, there were those who faulted her and everyone involved

Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing
Husband Lies About Inheritance, Wants To Leave Wife Who Takes Care Of Him With Nothing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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