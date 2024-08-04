Vince Vaughn Discusses Decline of R-Rated Comedies Due to Hollywood’s Safe Choices

Vince Vaughn, a name synonymous with R-rated comedies, recently aired his frustrations over Hollywood’s current landscape on ‘Hot Ones.’ During a spicy conversation with host Sean Evans, Vaughn delved into why edgy films like his early hits are no longer in vogue.
Overthinking in Hollywood
Vince Vaughn explained,
They just overthink it… so there became some idea or concept, like, they would say something like, ‘You have to have an IP.’ According to Vaughn, studio executives now lean heavily on existing brands and franchises to minimize risk. This shift has resulted in fewer opportunities for the raw and unfiltered humor that defined films like ‘Wedding Crashers’ and ‘Old School’.
The Loss of Authenticity in Modern Films
‘Wedding Crashers,’ a standout in Vaughn’s career, was the first R-rated comedy to earn over $200 million domestically. The film’s football scene exemplifies its blend of slapstick and character development. David Dobkin, the film’s director, noted,
Part of the magic of that scene is you’re still following a storyline.
Old School’s Unique Charm
‘Old School’ adds another chapter to this trend. A 2003 comedy featuring Vince Vaughn as a suave electronics salesman, it’s remembered for its outrageous yet heartfelt moments. The cast, including Luke Wilson and Will Ferrell, delivered a narrative about adulthood and friendship that resonated deeply with audiences.
The Impact of Nostalgia
The characters and their escapades in these films have etched an enduring legacy. However, modern cinema’s fixation with safe choices stifles similar projects today. Vince Vaughn remarked,
Instead of drawing from real-life experiences, studios now lean heavily on existing brands. This conservatism stands as a barrier to creativity and innovation.
A Potential Return?
Despite the industry’s shift, Vaughn is optimistic about the genre’s future. He believes there’s still an appetite for genuine laughs that push boundaries.
People want to laugh, Vaughn said.
They want to look at stuff that feels a little bit like it’s, you know, dangerous or pushing the envelope.
A Glimpse into Vince’s Future Projects
Currently, Vince is busy promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Bad Monkey,’ based on Carl Hiaasen’s bestselling novel. He tackles the role of Andrew Yancy, a former Miami cop navigating a bizarre murder mystery involving a severed arm. This series blends dark humor with thriller elements and showcases Vaughn’s versatility beyond pure comedy.
His reflections remind us of the impact of R-rated comedies on popular culture. While Hollywood may sideline this genre for now, Vaughn’s words hint at its potential revival.
