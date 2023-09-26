The Top Five Moments Of The Saw X Trailer

John Kramer aka Jigsaw is back! The long-running franchise will celebrate its tenth anniversary by going back to the original characters that started off with the series. The events of Saw X will take place between Saw II and III, where John was still trying to figure out how to treat his cancer diagnosis. Below is the synopsis for the upcoming horror film:
Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists.
Tobin Bell isn’t the only name that’s set to return as Shawnee Smith was also confirmed as Amanda Young. Michael Beach, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Steven Brand are also some of the main cast members for Saw X. The latest entry in the series is slated to be released on September 29, 2023. Check out the five best moments of the Saw X trailer:
The Tumor Was Never Removed
Saw seems to finally embrace that John Kramer is an anti-hero. The biggest issue with the franchise is that Jigasaw was always a sympathetic villain. It doesn’t help that the victims were unlikeable characters who barely received any character development.
By making this story personal, it allows audiences to instantly connect with John and see him dish out some cruel justice. Plus. it’s nice that Saw has a story attached to it and the focus isn’t just on the grotesque and over-the-top traps. The beginning set up the premise nicely, and the focus on Tobin Bell’s iconic character was a wise one.
John Is Looking For Retribution
Having John front and center this time around allows the series to play with the moral compass of the Saw franchise. John is out for revenge. However, he’s phrased the statement in a way to make it sound as if he’s helping the very people who screwed him over. Will the franchise dig a little deeper into the psyche of the villains and have some actually growth? We understand John’s motivation. Him watching over his latest set of brutal traps can be an excellent storytelling device that adds dimension to both John and his victims.
It’s Time To Play A Game
Let’s be honest: Fans go to these Saw films for the traps. That’s pretty much the brand’s bread and butter. The traps aren’t clearly in the trailer yet, but they look creative and brutal. At the very least, Saw can always be counted on creative and gory kills. Each entry has a memorable trap that makes the experience worth viewing.
The Cops Are On The Hunt For John Kramer
The drawback of this being a prequel is that we know that John Kramer will survive this film. That means the latest crew of cops will fail to take down Jigsaw. Still, that doesn’t mean that a compelling story can’t come out of this narrative. Saw is no stranger to the cops being on the hunt for Jigsaw and his bands of killers. But another game of cat-and-mouse can be thrilling if done right.
Given how action-orientated the latest trailer comes across, perhaps there are a couple of great scenes that pit John and the police at odds with one another. Whatever the case may be, the story may not be fresh, but there could be some fun squeezed out of this arc.
Amanda Young Returns
I don’t know if there’s much more story to tell with Amanda Young. However, it’s great that Shawnee Smith is returning. Her role was scarce, but the character being one of Jigsaw’s pawns was one of the more fascinating aspects of the entire series. Young is a complex character. A drug addict who has a new lease on life because of John Kramer. It could be entertaining to see how Young’s character is portrayed in the latest entry. There’s no confirmation on other past names returning, though it would be shocking if Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) or Jill (Betsy Russell) don’t make a cameo here.