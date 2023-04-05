10 Things You Didn’t Know About Keegan Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key is a well-known name when it comes to comedy, acting, and screenwriting. Certifiably a funny man, Key has made a name for himself through his work on sketch shows and his film and television roles. Altogether, he’s scaled tons of hurdles in the industry for comedians everywhere.
With 126 acting credits, six writing credits, and seven production credits to his name, he’s definitely one to keep an eye on. Altogether, there is much more to this talented performer than what meets the eye. With that in mind, here are ten things you didn’t know about Keegan-Michael Key.
10. He Has A Mixed-Race Background
The star was born in Southfield, Michigan, on March 22, 1971. His parents, Leroy McDuffie and Carrie Herr produced quite the interesting racial cocktail. On one hand, his father was African-American, and his mother was of Polish and Flemish descent.
After both his parents passed on, the actor was adopted by Michael Key and Patricia Walsh, social workers in Detroit. His adoptive parents provided him a wholesome environment filled with love, support, and encouragement. Like his biological parents, his adoptive parents were also a black man and a white woman.
9. Keegan Michael Key Is A Talented Comedy Improvisor
Having honed his comedic skills in various high-profile troupes, Key is a highly talented and accomplished comedy improviser. His journey as a comedy improviser began at the Detroit branch of the Second City Improv Troupe. While there, he learned how to improvise skits, developed his craft, and showcased his signature style.
After he left Second City, Key relocated to Chicago and joined the mainstage troupe alongside renowned improvisers like Stephen Colbert, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Steve Carell. He also started a five-season show in the Hollywood branch of Second City named The Key & Peele Show.
8. The Actor Played Football in College
Back in his college days, Keegan-Michael Key was a very talented football player. He attended the University of Detroit Mercy on a full scholarship based on his skills. Much later, in 2018, Key became the face of Penn State University’s Nittany Lions football team.
Besides being invited to address the team numerous times, he’s also made a guest appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay with his spot-on impression of Coach Franklin. His presence and enthusiasm often uplifted the team toward victory.
7. Key is A Gifted Voice Actor
Keegan-Michael Key is an incredibly talented voice actor who has lent his cords to tons of animated TV shows and movies. In 2019, he was one of the stars of The Lion King remake as Kamari. He also voiced Ducky in Toy Story 4 and Leonard in The Angry Birds Movie 2 – both of which were major successes.
Besides those, Key’s voice is also featured in Bob’s Burgers and other animated films such as Harvey Beaks, Adventure Time, and even the legendary American Dad. He was the voice of Mikey in the 2017 video game version of The Lego Ninjago Movie, which was a surefire hit with children everywhere.
6. He Is A Trained Shakespearean Actor
Keegan-Michael Key is no stranger to the Bard’s work. In fact, he received a Master of Fine Arts degree in Theatre from Pennsylvania State University, where he specialized in Shakespearean theater. During his time there, Key participated in numerous productions of the famous playwright’s works and even won the Best Actor Award for his portrayal of Malvol.
5. The Star Is A Fan of Dungeons & Dragons
Key has been an avid player of the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons since he was a teenager. He developed a real passion for the game because it offered him the opportunity to explore new worlds with his imagination. During college, Key hosted several games as Dungeon Master for his friends and even wrote articles about the game for various publications.
4. He’s An Alum Of “MADtv”
Mad TV was a famous sketch comedy series created by David Salzman and Fax Bahr. The program premiered on Fox Network on October 14, 1995, and ran for 14 seasons. In a nutshell, it was an irreverent take on modern-day pop culture, from parodying beloved films to taking comedic jabs at famous figures. Keegan-Michael Key appeared in many sketches and was extremely good at impressions. He also worked as a writer for the show during its tenth season.
3. He is a Co-creator of Key & Peele
Key & Peele is perhaps the most popular sketch comedy show the star has been associated with. Alongside his friend Jordan Peele, he created a funny show called Key & Peele. It aired on Comedy Central between 2012 and 2015, receiving enthusiastic approval.
Key & Peele ran for five seasons and was a huge success, raking in millions of viewers each week on different platforms. The show won numerous awards and nominations for its unique style of humor. It was equally a launching pad for many other projects by the duo.
2. He Has Acted In Several Dramatic Roles
Though widely known for his comedic work, Key has also worked in plenty of dramatic roles. To name a few, he appeared as FBI agent Bill Budge in the third season of FX’s Fargo (2015), earning him an Emmy nomination. In 2016, he starred in Mike Birbiglia‘s Don’t Think Twice as Miles. In the same year, he also made an appearance in the critically acclaimed drama Arrival as a traumatized soldier.
1. He Can Sing To Save His Life
This might surprise many fans who only know Key as an actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer, but Key is a good singer. He actually has a solid background in musical theater and has shown off his singing skills in various productions, including the Broadway musical Meteor Shower (2017).
He sang in the musical Grease in high school and even released an album, Let’s Do It Again, in 2016. On the album, he collaborated with Peele, performing renditions of popular classic songs such as Marvin Gaye‘s Let’s Get It On.
Read Next: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About The Guardian’s Dabney Coleman
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!