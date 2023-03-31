Dabney Coleman is easily recognizable on screen with his trademark mustache and the kind of roles he loves to play. Dabney Coleman has had a rich career spanning over 60 years since he began in 1961. With his extensive career in Hollywood, Coleman has appeared in over 100 productions in film and television.
Coleman has starred in several main and recurring cast roles on television. His most recent and memorable main role on television was on CBS’s TV drama The Guardian. Dabney starred alongside Simon Baker, playing Baker’s on-screen father, Burton Fallin. Here are 9 things you didn’t know about Dabney Coleman.
1. The TV Shows You Know Dabney Coleman From
Dabney Coleman has appeared in a lead role in different TV series in different decades. In the 70s, as a supporting cast, Coleman played Merle Jeeter in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman (1976–1977). Coleman appeared in the 148 episodes of the show. In the 80s, he was on two TV shows, Buffalo Bill (1983–1984) and The Slap Maxwell Story (1987–1988). Coleman played Bill Bittinger in 26 episodes of Buffalo Bill and Slap Maxwell in 22 episodes of The Slap Maxwell Story.
By the 90s, he was in 18 and 16 episodes of Drexell’s Class (1991–1992) and Madman of the People (1994–1995), respectively. From 2001 to 2004, he played Burton Fallin in The Guardian. Coleman played the role of Commodore Louis Kaestner on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.
2. Dabney Coleman Trained With Sanford Meisner
Before starting his career as a professional actor, Dabney Coleman spent two years, from 1958 to 1960, training with Sanford Meisner. He trained with the acting coach at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater. Sanford Meisner was a reputable acting teacher and coach known for developing the Meisner technique. Many Hollywood A-list celebrities trained under Meisner. Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, James Franco, and Jon Voight are notable examples.
3. Dabney Coleman Has Received A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Dabney Coleman was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his remarkable contribution to the growth of Hollywood’s film industry. The actor was honored on November 6, 2014, and was awarded his star in the Television category. Coleman’s star is located at 6141 Hollywood Boulevard.
4. Dabney Coleman Married A Career Co-worker
Dabney Coleman has been married and divorced twice and has four children. His first marriage was to Ann Courtney Harrell, whom he married in 1957. The couple divorced two years later, in 1959. Coleman found love again and married actress Jean Hale in 1961. The marriage produced Coleman’s three of four children. Coleman’s children with actress Hale are Kelly, Randy, and Quincy, with Megan, listed as Hale’s stepchild. Coleman stayed married to Hale for 23 years before finalizing their divorce in 1984.
5. Dabney Coleman’s Television Debut
After training with Sanford Meisner in 1960, Dabney Coleman attended several auditions before landing his first on-screen role. Coleman played the role of a Resident in the police procedural TV series Naked City (1961). Coleman’s next appearance on television was in 1964, The Outer Limits. He starred in 3 episodes in three different roles.
6. The Nominations & Awards Dabney Coleman Has Received
With a career as long as Dabney Coleman’s, there’s no surprise he has received several nominations and awards for his work in film and television. Coleman’s first nomination came in 1983 with Primetime Emmy Awards. He was nominated for Best Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Buffalo Bill.
Coleman’s first major award win came in 1987 at the same Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie. His win came for his role in Sworn to Silence. Coleman has been nominated for a Golden Globe, CableACE, and SAG Award.
7. Dabney Coleman Has Starred In Numerous Television Films Than You Think
Besides his impressive work with his roles on several TV series, Dabney Coleman has starred in a significant number of television films. His first appearance in a TV film was in 1970, The Brotherhood of the Bell. In the 100-minute movie, Coleman played Agent Shepard. In 1973 he appeared in two TV films, Dying Room Only and The President’s Plane Is Missing. Coleman has not appeared in a TV film in recent times, with his last being in 1998 with Exiled: A Law & Order Movie.
8. Other TV Shows Dabney Coleman Was In
From his early career days, Dabney Coleman has starred in several prominent TV shows. In a single episode casting, Coleman appeared in The Alfred Hitchcock Hour (1964), playing Tom Esterow. Other shows Dabney Coleman has appeared in include Diff’rent Strokes, The Magic School Bus, Jumanji, Ray Donovan, NCIS, and Yellowstone.
