Boardwalk Empire kept people glued to their screens between 2010 and 2014 – and rightfully so. HBO’s drama series features organized crime’s beginnings in Prohibition-era Atlantic City, as well as its development. It was made by Terence Winter, the former writer and executive producer of Sopranos.
Whether you were a fan back when the series was ongoing or you’ve just binged it recently, you might be hungry for more facts about it. Let’s take a look at some behind-the-scenes facts about Boardwalk Empire.
1. Locals Were Often Angered by the Show Being Shot
Boardwalk Empire was shot in NYC and, as you can imagine, many scenes were filmed in public areas. However, not all locals were fans of this. While some might’ve been excited to sit back and watch how a series is being made, others were angry because the crew disrupted their plans.
Many people wanted to just sit on the beach, but this was right in front of the set. Since they were wearing modern clothes, they had to be removed from the area. As the production crew was working with Parks Department, they got permission from them to politely ask people to hold between cuts and rolls.
Some pedestrians were okay with it, but others were less happy.
2. Harlem Was the Place Where They Filmed the KKK Scene
Harlem is a neighborhood that is very loved in New York City thanks to its African-American heritage and jazz clubs. Some scenes in Boardwalk Empire, such as the KKK one, were filmed here. Understandably, this had to be done very carefully. When speaking about the episode, Terence Winter commented that they had to ensure there weren’t any extras in KKK costumes walking outside.
3. Money Was Donated for Sandy Relief to the Parks Department
Hurricane Sandy destroyed the beach. But the Boardwalk Empire production decided to help by donating a nice amount of money to the Parks Department. They were able to build up the boardwalk once again and improve various aspects of it.
4. Various Characters Were Based On Real People
Some of the characters in Boardwalk Empire are not as fictive as some might think. Actually, most characters were based on real individuals. Steve Buscemi’s character is one of them.
Boardwalk Empire was a series that showcased many historical figures. Terence Winter revealed that using real-life people gave him more creative freedom to develop the storyline of the series – something that he wouldn’t have achieved if he created original characters.
5. Sesame Street Dedicated One Episode to Boardwalk Empire
Would you imagine a children’s show dedicating an episode to a series that involves violent murders? Well, Sesame Street did it in its own unique way.
The episode released by Sesame Street is called Birdwalk Empire. It features a duck gang that is led by “Mallard Capone” and “Nucky Ducky”. They are facing a chicken gang, with “Clucky Luciano” in the lead. But instead of the disaster that would’ve ensued from the fight, the birds end up enjoying their day on the beach in peace – all thanks to Agent Van Cuckoo.
Boardwalk Empire characters wouldn’t have reached the same conclusion in such tense moments, but it’s great to see this outcome in an alternative universe.
6. A Civilian Tried to Shop at a Cigar Store on Set
How do you know that Boardwalk Empire put a lot of effort to make its set look as realistic as possible? It’s when you see civilians getting involved with it thinking it’s real.
Boardwalk Empire had a cigar store on set. While the crew was on the boardwalk, they saw a man get off his bike and then walk into the cigar storefront. They told him he is not allowed in there, and the man revealed he actually thought it was a store and wanted to buy something from there.
7. Local Streets Had to Be Temporarily Changed for the Show
To make the series look as realistic as possible, local streets had to be temporarily altered so they would suit the era presented in the show. Street signs, lamp posts, air conditioners, and other such things had to be taken down to create the 1920s Atlantic City.
8. If It Helped the Storyline, Producers Were Willing to Kill Off Any Character
Boardwalk Empire was that series where you had to worry about the life of any character because even your favorite one could get killed. Terence Winter said that very early on, a deal was made that any character can be killed and that they cannot keep it alive simply because they like the actor.
Boardwalk Empire ended in 2014, but it is still a show that many people rewatch or even fall in love with for the first time. The producers did their best to make it as realistic as possible, and that is obvious from the quality of the show.