Hey Pandas, What Was The Funniest High School vs. College Experience That You Heard Of Or Experienced? (Closed)

by

High school teachers are like “You can’t do this… it won’t be accepted in college”, and then in college, they act the opposite of what high school teachers say. Have you ever experienced that?

#1

My younger sister thought that High School and College were the same! (Like how junior high and middle school are the same.) I asked her why she thought that, and she said she thought that because high school has high in it, and in college people get high a lot at parties… XD

#2

This guy asking six different girls to prom and being #4.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Painted Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin On Real Cockroaches
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Diary Of A Bald Girl In The Final Stage Of Cancer
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Off Your Cutest Baby Picture! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Cows Are Extremely Curious Creatures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Photograph 100 Faces From 100 Different Countries At Atatürk Airport, Istanbul
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Create Magical Jewelry Inspired By Stories That My Grandma Told Me When I Was A Kid
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.