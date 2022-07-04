10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Me or the Menu”

New reality shows are the kind of thing that make reality television fans feel some excitement. When the show “Me or the Menu,” was introduced with some teasers and trailers on television, fans were thrilled. It’s a cooking show all about food, but also about something else, and it’s going to bring the heat. Can the couple who are on this show focus on anything other than their business, and by anything – we mean their relationships? The restaurant industry is among the most difficult, the most time-consuming, and the most challenging in the world, and it is something that many people cannot make work for themselves. What might happen here?
1. This is Not Your Average Food Show
We know that shows about cooking and food and restaurants are entertaining, but this is not that kind of show. Yes, you’ll see people working in their own restaurants and preparing food, but they are doing so as a partnership with their own romantic partners and spouses. This is following them along as they open their new restaurants alongside their partner in life and business, and it’s going to be dramatic.
2. You can Watch it on Food Network
This is a show that you can watch on the Food Network. It aired for the first time on June 30th, and it will continue to air on Thursdays. The show is going to premiere at 10 pm each Thursday night, and you can also watch it on Discovery+.
3. It’s Following Four Couples
This is a show that is following along the journey of four couples as they work on navigating their way through this business. It is a lot, but fans will get to know each one individually as they work through their businesses and their lives.
4. It’s a Test
From the trailer, there is one thing that we can ascertain. Working with your spouse in any capacity is a difficult task, but adding the stress of working together in the restaurant setting is even more difficult than most tasks. The restaurant industry is not an easy one to get into – and it’s even more difficult to stay in it, and this is what it looks like.
5. Jessica and James are Pros
One couple on the show is comprised of Jessica, who handles the business side of Bocadillo Market, and James, who is the chef. They are not new to the business, but they are brand-new when it pertains to reality television. They are not people who have been in this spotlight before, and it is certainly adding a bit of pressure to their own lives.
6. Kathleen and Nate Do Food Truck Business
This is one of those interesting situations where Nate asked his home-chef girlfriend to marry him without a ring. He gave her a Food Truck instead. She said yes, and now they are opening their own food truck, and things are going a little south for them. It’s a lot to take in. Their food truck is called Saucy Kat.
7. Nicole and Alan Own Many Businesses
This is an interesting pair. They certainly know a thing or two about running a business considering Nicole herself owns HVAC companies and some construction companies. She was also in the military, and she has dreams of opening her own vegan burger place. Her partner is helping her do this.
8. Randi and Jeanette Have Experience
Okay, we don’t know what kind of experience she has, but we know Randi has a restaurant called Leland in Brooklyn as well as 25 years of experience in the industry. We don’t know if this is going to work with them as they work together to make his new restaurant a raging success, but we will see.
9. You Know the Producers
If you’re like most people, you don’t know them by name. However, you know their work. This show is being produced by the same people who brought you the hit show “90-Day Fiance,” which you already know is a mess in and of itself. Oh, it’s great, but the personal lives of those featured on this show are nothing short of a total disaster, which is what makes it so good.
10. There Will Be Drama
We can promise that this show is going to be filled with drama, and it will not end well for some. While we hope that they can all fulfill their dreams and make their restaurants and trucks become the successful business ventures they hope to see, we do know that this will test some of these couples to the point that they might not make it. It’s a tough industry, and it is not for the faint or those who are not fully committed to this dream of being in the business.