22 Kitchen Gadgets So Clever, They’ll Make You Feel Like A Culinary Genius

Step right up amateur chefs and food lovers alike! Prepare to have your minds (and possibly your eggs) scrambled by a collection of 22 kitchen items so cleverly designed, they’ll make your old potato peeler weep with inadequacy. We’re about to embark on a journey through the crème de la crème of kitchen innovation, where form meets function in the most delicious way possible.
From spatulas that’ll make you flip out over flipping pancakes to cutting boards so smart they practically dice the onions for you, these gadgets are the kitchen equivalent of a mic drop. Say goodbye to cluttered drawers full of one-trick ponies and hello to a world where every utensil is a Swiss Army knife of culinary prowess. Get ready to feel like a Michelin-starred chef, even if your signature dish is still microwaved ramen.
#1 Kitchen Multitaskers, Rejoice! Consolidate Your Cooking Arsenal With This Incredible 6 In 1 Air Fryer And Toaster Oven , A Game-Changing Appliance That’s About To Revolutionize Your Meal Prep Routine
Review: “This not only looks great on my counter top and fits the aesthetic of my kitchen perfectly but it also works really well. It’s very user friendly, heats up fast and cooks food evenly.” – kenia
Image source: Amazon.com, Sairam
#2 Grate Expectations! This Brilliant Rotary Grater Is The Ultimate Cheese Whisperer – It Shreds, It Slices, And It Makes Your Pasta Dishes Divine
Review: “I’ve wanted this thing for years and am a huge fan of Zulay products. So worth the wait!!!! It’s incredible. Well-built, excellent cutting, super easy to clean and use, makes grating an absolute BREEZE. And it’s infinitely safer than our old mandolin. Marvelous.” – Alex
Image source: Amazon.com, Sam
#3 Core Genius! This Nifty Apple Slicer Makes Snack Time A Breeze – Just Slice, Serve, And Savor The Perfect Apple Pieces Every Time!
Review: “This apple slicers works really well with the double action. Cuts all the way thru the apples. Apple particles do tend to get stuck in the blade junctions so be sure to clean well. We were so happy with this unit we bought another !” – Carol Savin
Image source: Amazon.com, Iam4
#4 This Ridiculously Clever Magnetic Measurement Conversion Chart Is Like Having A Genius Kitchen Sidekick – It Sticks Around, Keeps You From Messing Up, And Makes Cooking A Whole Lot Easier
Review: “This is the most handy thing to have on the fridge …just a quick glance to check measurements…easy as pie. I thought it said it was stainless steel magnet but i probable read it wrong. Looks great though.” – vexxywil
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#5 These Clever Wooden Trivets For Hot Dishes Are The Ultimate Kitchen Multitaskers – They Protect Your Surfaces, Add A Touch Of Rustic Charm, And Fold Up To Become A Adorable Tree Ornament When Not In Use
Review: “I love the design! Great as a decorative piece with a function aspect. It’s small, and not overbearing on the counter (but not so small that the trivets are useless.) I had other trivets we’d use, but they weren’t cute to put out when guests come over, but this one is. Speaks to my minimalism preferences.” – SilverPlume
Image source: Amazon.com, Kelly Halligan
#6 Bam! Drying Dishes Just Got A Whole Lot Sexier! This Genius Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Is Like A Ninja For Your Kitchen
Review: “Perfect for my sink. Doesn’t hold water and can be rolled up when not using. Looks so much neater than the mat I had laying by the sink.” – SHERRI LOGAN
Image source: Amazon.com, Chris
#7 This Brilliant Jar Scraper Spatula Is The Ultimate Penny Pincher’s Pal – It Scrapes, Sweeps, And Saves You Money By Getting Every Last Tasty Morsel!
Review: “Ever try to scrape the bottom of a peanut butter jar just to get it all out? This little scooper is the answer! Works great and it is cute too. I got one and I bought this one for my daughter in law. She is a cat lover.” – leonard v shimko
Image source: Amazon.com
#8 This Clever Jar Opener Tool Is The Ultimate Kitchen Hero – It Conquers Stubborn Lids, Saves Your Hands, And Gets The Party Started
Review: “I use this bottle/jar opener on a daily basis. Being older, it is difficult to open simple water bottles let alone larger juice bottles. It is very simple to use and is very convenient to have on hand.” – Thomas A. Patocka
Image source: Amazon.com, Frankie07
#9 Party Time Just Got A Whole Lot Easier! This Genius Paper Plate Dispenser Is The Ultimate Party Animal – It’s Always Ready To Serve Up A Plate (Or Three) And Keep The Good Times Rolling
Review: “Got this for our kitchen and are very happy with it. The color wood is very nice and it holds 10” plates. Very happy with the purchase. It is durable and easy to refill” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, B. HOLGUIN
#10 Savor The Style! Elevate Your Cooking And Dining Experience With This Sleek And Sophisticated Chic Oil And Vinegar Dispenser Set
Review: “These are wonderful. I love their slim, sleek profile & the labels. I love the gold accent. I love how much volume it holds. Space saving, Functional, and stylish.” – Rlee
Image source: Amazon.com, 👍😊👍
#11 Space-Saving Sorcery! This Ingenious Spice Rack Organizer Is Like A Magical Fold-Out Friend – It’s There When You Need It, And Disappears When You Don’t
Review: “Such a great neat addition to kitchen. Stores spice jars neatly and uses the space under the cabinet which is great for smaller houses and apartments. Easily opens and closes and is high quality. Will def recommend.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Helen Campbell
#12 The Secret To A Sparkling Kitchen Is Out! This Brilliant Knife And Cutlery Cleaner Brush Is Like A Tiny Therapist For Your Utensils – It Gets Into All The Nooks And Crannies, Scrubs Away The Grime, And Leaves Them Shining Like New
Review: “I love this scrubber it’s so easy to clean your sharpest of knifes.i have not once had a cut since using.before I would be so careful and still had cuts.none now.Sturdy so far, still in great shape.easy grip.” – Diane lewis
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#13 Vampire-Approved! This Genius Silicone Garlic Peeler Tube Makes Quick Work Of Pesky Garlic Skins – Just Pop, Peel, And Cook With Ease
Review: “These lil doodads are excellent at peeling garlic. I go through a lot of garlic and was always enduring stinging, sticky fingers from peeling a lot of raw garlic in one sitting. With this item, you just stick a few cloves inside and press and roll. And voila!! Love them!!!” – Patty Adams
Image source: Amazon.com, Allie
#14 Pantry Perfection! These 157 Pantry Food Labels Are The Ultimate Organizational Bffs
Review: “These labels were exactly what I was looking for! I didn’t need anything super fancy, just a simple sticker with an array of options to choose from. I like that they even have multiples of typical things (cereal 1, cereals 2, etc). Easy enough to remove but also adhere to the containers well and aren’t falling off. Fantastic!” – Jamie L. Haab
Image source: Amazon.com, RachelR
#15 Breakfast Just Got A Whole Lot Better! This Clever Silicone Pancake/Egg Ring Is The Ultimate Morning Multitasker – It Cooks, It Contains, And It Makes Your Breakfast Look Adorable
Review: “Worked perfectly making small pancakes!!! Do not fill all the way to allow for some expansion. Came off the pan perfectly and the pancakes were great!!! Easy to clean or just put in the dishwasher.
Recommend to all for pancakes that come out fluffy and great tasting!!” – Kindle customer Tom
Image source: Amazon.com, Jane O’Donnell
#16 This Garbage Disposal Brush Is Like A Tiny Plumber’s Ninja, Kicking Grime To The Curb And Leaving Your Sink Fresh And Fabulous
Review: “Well you think you cleaned your garbage disposal? Now use this! Now it clean! This handle is the best type for cleaning out disposals. Gets under the rubber part well as you can pull it up from underneath. I recommend this gadget!” – Rosemary Waldron
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#17 Tiny Trash, Big Impact! This Adorable Small Hanging Kitchen Trash Can Is The Ultimate Space-Saving Sidekick – It’s Out Of The Way, But Always Ready To Take Out The Trash
Review: “This is wonderful! I wish I had thought of it. I brought it for my mom who doesn’t see as well as in the past. She would miss the trash bag with smaller items. With this product the bag is always open and no food is dropped on the floor. Look good and cleans up easily. Great for the kitchen, in the bedroom or the craft room. It’s worth the cost.” – Clevelandreader
Image source: Amazon.com, Lisa
#18 Fizz, Boom, Fresh! This Clever Fizzing Garbage Disposal Cleaner Is The Ultimate Sink Superhero – It Explodes Away Grime And Odors, Leaving Your Disposal Sparkling And Your Kitchen Smelling Sweet!
Review: “In my rental house the sink and pipes are beyond awful. Fighting clogs is always an issue and I’ve tried them all. When I’m able to find and buy these I use them weekly or biweekly depending on how much we cook. But it cleans the clog and takes away that nasty smell from still waters. Definitely worth the price and the patience.” – Nancy
Image source: Amazon.com, Dennise
#19 Pasta Perfection Achieved! This Clever Multipurpose Pasta Pot With Strainer Lid Is A Spaghetti Superhero – It Cooks, It Strains, It Saves The Day
Review: “i already owned one. i liked it so much i bought one for my daughter. it eliminates the need for a strainer. you can cook the pasta, lock the lid with the swivel handles and drain the pasta. its simple and non stick. i cant see me using anything else. great design.” – COLLEEN f MARVEL
Image source: Amazon.com, Snowbird
#20 The Lazy Susan Revolution Is Turning The Tables On Mealtime – Literally! With A Simple Spin, This Genius Turntable Brings The Food To You, Making Family Dinners A Breeze
Review: “It works great for my long table. You can move the pieces smoothly and get the dishes. I wish I had it earlier. It allows kids to serve the food by themselves and also keep good table manners.” – Milkyway
Image source: Amazon.com, Yomi j.
#21 These Clever Kitchen Towel Hooks Are The Ultimate Towel Tamers – Their Ingenious Design Keeps Towels Securely In Place, No Matter How Messy Things Ge
Review: “I dont like hanging my towel on the caninets doors as they r too low to ground for me. I needed something small to fit in area by kitchen sink and this worked perfectly. Easy to slide towel in & it sticks really well. Its cute & small so its not real noticeable. Its perfect” – VMS
Image source: Amazon.com, Mariah Polen
#22 Core Values! This Nifty Apple Corer Tool Is The Ultimate Fruit Ninja – It Swoops In, Removes The Core, And Leaves You With A Perfect, Delicious Apple Every Time!
Review: “This apple corer was just what I wanted. It’s sturdy, easy to use and clean. I really appreciate the lever that opens to remove the core.” – SCB
Image source: Amazon.com, Max
Follow Us