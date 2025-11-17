Hey Religious Pandas, What Questions Do You Have For Athiests? (Closed)

by

I saw a BP post that reversed this question so I wondered what religious people had to ask athiests.

#1

Im an atheist. But apparently there is 3 different sort of atheists. the nonreligious, the nonbelievers, and the agnostic. What one do you all fall under and can you elaborate?
I myself am somewhere between nonbeliever and agnostic. I find it hard to believe there could be a god but also know simultaneously that i can not be certain about my non belief

#2

What do you think happens when you die?

#3

What drives your life? Do you follow any philosophies that inspire you or do you live on a moment-by-moment basis?

#4

Fellow atheists: are you frightened of death?

Death seems like something of a lose/lose scenario to me. I don’t want to cease to exist, and miss out on the immensity of the future, but I also wouldn’t want to live forever. Talk about a nightmare you can’t wake from!

#5

Which religion do you respect the most/dislike the least?

#6

Why

