Hey Religious Pandas, What Questions Do You Have For Athiests? (Closed)

I saw a BP post that reversed this question so I wondered what religious people had to ask athiests.
#1
Im an atheist. But apparently there is 3 different sort of atheists. the nonreligious, the nonbelievers, and the agnostic. What one do you all fall under and can you elaborate?
I myself am somewhere between nonbeliever and agnostic. I find it hard to believe there could be a god but also know simultaneously that i can not be certain about my non belief
#2
What do you think happens when you die?
#3
What drives your life? Do you follow any philosophies that inspire you or do you live on a moment-by-moment basis?
#4
Fellow atheists: are you frightened of death?
Death seems like something of a lose/lose scenario to me. I don’t want to cease to exist, and miss out on the immensity of the future, but I also wouldn’t want to live forever. Talk about a nightmare you can’t wake from!
#5
Which religion do you respect the most/dislike the least?
#6
Why
