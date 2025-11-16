50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

We feel that humor and wit are seriously underrated at schools. Creativity and comedy should be rewarded with top grades, trophies, parades, and endless pizza at the cafeteria. At least, that’s how we feel.
Pretty much everyone’s been in a situation where we’re sitting in the classroom, scratching our heads, trying to figure out a question that just darn doesn’t make any sense. Some students don’t want to guess blindly or leave the question unanswered, though. Instead, they summon their courage and write out a witty response that is technically correct but might take the teacher completely by surprise.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest test answers that kids have ever written to boost your mood and remind you just how powerful thinking outside the box really is.
#1 Answer On An English Exam Paper
Image source: JrsSdx
#2 Me_irl
Image source: Blizzardx_7
#3 This Kid
Image source: Bobbyrp
#4 My 8-Year-Old Cousin’s Homework
Image source: imgur.com
#5 My Wife Is A Teacher And Found This While Marking An Assessment
Image source: jimmypompom
#6 This Is Why Teachers Love To Teach Apparently
Image source: SamanthaElley
#7 Potentially The Best Answer My Daughter Has Ever Given On A Worksheet
Image source: Ms_Sugarbaker
#8 Provide An Example Of A Risk
Image source: jackrunbackwards
#9 Debatable. But Still A Good Answer
Image source: novapunkX
#10 How To Make Original Answer
Image source: ANTONIN118
#11 The Answer To This Question
Image source: RavelOnePiece
#12 I’d Say This Was The Correct Answer
Image source: CeleryHater
#13 Astronomy
Image source: code_ex_nihilo
#14 Name The Flag
Image source: NapalaGruzu
#15 Well It Didn’t Say It Had To Be Analog
Image source: gunnybikes
#16 One Of My Friends Just Sent Me Her Kid’s Homework. After The Answer At The Bottom, I Realize This Kid Is Going Places
Image source: Haggysack
#17 My Dad Just Texted Me This. Student Submitted This For His Final
Image source: Drachte
#18 Sounds About Right
Image source: PizzaSaucez
#19 Honesty In My Son’s Homework
Image source: LucentPhoenix
#20 Friend Of Mine’s Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test
Image source: dubblechrisp
#21 Give This Guy A Medal
Image source: Simons778
#22 This Is The Best Answer I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: AlexBrior
#23 My Little Cousin Nails A Test Question
Image source: davidehg
#24 Not Knowing The Answer On A Science Test
Image source: imnotafgtranny
#25 Passed My PhD Exam Today
Image source: oozabooza
#26 My Sister Teaches 5th Grade. Nice Try, Jackie
Image source: robbiefreeze
#27 My Son’s Best Answer This Week
Image source: din7
#28 My Son, The Patriot
Image source: imgur.com
#29 My Fourth Grader’s Math Homework. She Said, “This Way I Didn’t Even Need To Think About It”
Image source: niceish1
#30 The Answer From A Guy In My Class On A Geology Exam
Image source: bahalolitsokay
#31 Answer: Hot Dog
Image source: Joz2323
#32 My Daughter Asked Me To Check Over Her Homework. She’s 7. I’ve Never Been Prouder
Image source: frinkhutz, frinkhutz
#33 My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago
Image source: Vascular_D
#34 My Kindergarten Teaching Experience In A Nutshell
Image source: LaPagina
#35 Kid’s Take On Tornado Safety
Image source: patsfan94
#36 My Son Is One Of “Those” Kids
Image source: makenzie71
#37 Math Problem Solved
Image source: onlyshrey
#38 Comrade Stalin Liked That
Image source: _Kjaxs_
#39 Godzilla Let Washington Down
Image source: Brielle-_-, lunapics
#40 The Kid Is Smart
Image source: Hacka4771
#41 My Chem Lab Professor Accepted My Answer
Image source: carrottmuncher
#42 The Kid Is Pretty Smart Though
Image source: Mhlalela_J
#43 My Cousin Is A Teacher, And Posted This Today
Image source: MrsJordanHarris
#44 3rd Grade – New Math
Image source: chesnutnomiddlet
#45 The Teacher Gave Me 200% For This
Image source: _Xuno_
#46 This Kid Gets It
Image source: Carlamon_ster, imgur.com
#47 These Tests Are Getting Easier And Easier
Image source: blokkiesam, DavidBartram_
#48 My 8-Year-Old Son Takes His Homework Directions Literally
Image source: EddieLomax
#49 Who Are You Who Is So Wise In The Ways Of Science
Image source: game_end_melol
#50 My Wife Teaches Grade 3, This Was Not The Answer She Was Expecting
Image source: cryonova
#51 Physics Teacher’s Version Of A Christmas Present For A Test
#52 My Little Sister Wrote This On Her Math Test
