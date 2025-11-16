50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

We feel that humor and wit are seriously underrated at schools. Creativity and comedy should be rewarded with top grades, trophies, parades, and endless pizza at the cafeteria. At least, that’s how we feel.

Pretty much everyone’s been in a situation where we’re sitting in the classroom, scratching our heads, trying to figure out a question that just darn doesn’t make any sense. Some students don’t want to guess blindly or leave the question unanswered, though. Instead, they summon their courage and write out a witty response that is technically correct but might take the teacher completely by surprise.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest test answers that kids have ever written to boost your mood and remind you just how powerful thinking outside the box really is.

#1 Answer On An English Exam Paper

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: JrsSdx

#2 Me_irl

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Blizzardx_7

#3 This Kid

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Bobbyrp

#4 My 8-Year-Old Cousin’s Homework

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#5 My Wife Is A Teacher And Found This While Marking An Assessment

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: jimmypompom

#6 This Is Why Teachers Love To Teach Apparently

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: SamanthaElley

#7 Potentially The Best Answer My Daughter Has Ever Given On A Worksheet

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Ms_Sugarbaker

#8 Provide An Example Of A Risk

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: jackrunbackwards

#9 Debatable. But Still A Good Answer

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: novapunkX

#10 How To Make Original Answer

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: ANTONIN118

#11 The Answer To This Question

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: RavelOnePiece

#12 I’d Say This Was The Correct Answer

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: CeleryHater

#13 Astronomy

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: code_ex_nihilo

#14 Name The Flag

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: NapalaGruzu

#15 Well It Didn’t Say It Had To Be Analog

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: gunnybikes

#16 One Of My Friends Just Sent Me Her Kid’s Homework. After The Answer At The Bottom, I Realize This Kid Is Going Places

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Haggysack

#17 My Dad Just Texted Me This. Student Submitted This For His Final

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Drachte

#18 Sounds About Right

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: PizzaSaucez

#19 Honesty In My Son’s Homework

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: LucentPhoenix

#20 Friend Of Mine’s Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: dubblechrisp

#21 Give This Guy A Medal

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Simons778

#22 This Is The Best Answer I’ve Ever Seen

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: AlexBrior

#23 My Little Cousin Nails A Test Question

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: davidehg

#24 Not Knowing The Answer On A Science Test

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: imnotafgtranny

#25 Passed My PhD Exam Today

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: oozabooza

#26 My Sister Teaches 5th Grade. Nice Try, Jackie

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: robbiefreeze

#27 My Son’s Best Answer This Week

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: din7

#28 My Son, The Patriot

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#29 My Fourth Grader’s Math Homework. She Said, “This Way I Didn’t Even Need To Think About It”

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: niceish1

#30 The Answer From A Guy In My Class On A Geology Exam

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: bahalolitsokay

#31 Answer: Hot Dog

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Joz2323

#32 My Daughter Asked Me To Check Over Her Homework. She’s 7. I’ve Never Been Prouder

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: frinkhutz, frinkhutz

#33 My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Vascular_D

#34 My Kindergarten Teaching Experience In A Nutshell

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: LaPagina

#35 Kid’s Take On Tornado Safety

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: patsfan94

#36 My Son Is One Of “Those” Kids

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: makenzie71

#37 Math Problem Solved

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: onlyshrey

#38 Comrade Stalin Liked That

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: _Kjaxs_

#39 Godzilla Let Washington Down

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Brielle-_-, lunapics

#40 The Kid Is Smart

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Hacka4771

#41 My Chem Lab Professor Accepted My Answer

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: carrottmuncher

#42 The Kid Is Pretty Smart Though

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Mhlalela_J

#43 My Cousin Is A Teacher, And Posted This Today

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: MrsJordanHarris

#44 3rd Grade – New Math

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: chesnutnomiddlet

#45 The Teacher Gave Me 200% For This

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: _Xuno_

#46 This Kid Gets It

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: Carlamon_ster, imgur.com

#47 These Tests Are Getting Easier And Easier

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: blokkiesam, DavidBartram_

#48 My 8-Year-Old Son Takes His Homework Directions Literally

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: EddieLomax

#49 Who Are You Who Is So Wise In The Ways Of Science

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: game_end_melol

#50 My Wife Teaches Grade 3, This Was Not The Answer She Was Expecting

50 Of The Sassiest And Funniest Test Answers (New Pics)

Image source: cryonova

#51 Physics Teacher’s Version Of A Christmas Present For A Test

#52 My Little Sister Wrote This On Her Math Test

