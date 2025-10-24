56 Hilarious Photos People Managed To Take Before Disaster Struck

It’s every photographer’s dream to capture a one-of-a-kind moment. For comedy photographers, one genre of these types of photos is the perfectly timed moment. The goal is to capture a moment so ridiculous and improbable that it becomes perfect. A cat mid-bounce on another cat. A slipper just a millisecond away from hitting the camera.

The “Moments Before Disaster” subreddit is a place for everyone, not just photographers, to share the images taken just at the right moment: seconds before the scene turns into chaos. Don’t worry, Pandas, no real or scary disasters here. r/MomentsBeforeDisaster is all about lighthearted fun, mild annoyance, and some harmless schadenfreude.

More info: Reddit

#1 She Has No Idea

Image source: JoeZocktGames

#2 Disastrous

Image source: b3kk0

#3 One Big Gold Fish

Image source: Koyaanisquatsi_

#4 Infidelity

Image source: ExcitingCustomer5156

#5 Ummm… Run Away??

Image source: Antonio0300

#6 Bonk

Image source: zdube21d

#7 Chaos Ensues

Image source: Fernando_357

#8 Poor Doggo

Image source: maximum_94

#9 My Aunts Crystal Cabinet Has Been In This State For The Last 2 Years

Image source: indigo-antler

#10 This Is Gonna Sting

Image source: Zykium

#11 Captured A Moment Before I Was Love Tackled

Image source: brodeine-goth-syrup

#12 She Didn’t Know What’s Coming

Image source: TL_the_legend

#13 Found This In A Vintage Nat Geo Photo Book

Image source: algaespirit

#14 Seems Like Someone Can’t Read

Image source: anon

#15 Ohno

Image source: Yeety_Mcyeet_face

#16 When Mom Is Angry But You Are A Photographer😭😂

Image source: Frosty_Ship_1746

#17 This Guy Splashed Out On An Expensive Camera

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#18 Oof

Image source: ThisIsAUsernameBtw

#19 Smile And Say Chedda-Aaaaaah!

Image source: FreyFire

#20 What Do You Think Happened?

Image source: Mean_Command1830

#21 This Wedding Photo

Image source: SakuranomiyaSyafeeq

#22 Shlorp

Image source: anon

#23 Turn Around Quickly!

Image source: Antonio0300

#24 Milliseconds Before A Ruined Shirt

Image source: LordeLightskin

#25 Dog

Image source: anon

#26 Just Another Fun Day In The Neighborhood, Anytown, USA, 1970s

Image source: DiosMioMan2

#27 Ahhhhhhhhh

Image source: CodeNovaBtw

#28 My Mom Took This Photo Of My Sister At The Beach, Captured Something Unexpected

Image source: Temporary_Ad1651

#29 Oh Boy

Image source: ColdScissors358

#30 A Selfie Taken The Moment Three Cyclists Were Struck By Lightning While Sheltering Under A Tree

Image source: arithmetic

#31 How To Start A Fire

Image source: katsumi907

#32 Starship Sn9, Milliseconds Before Crashing Into The Ground In An Enormous Fireball Of Liquid Methane And Liquid Oxygen:

Image source: jernej_mocnik

#33 Will He Attack Or Cry? That Is The Question

Image source: Antonio0300

#34 Fly!!

Image source: Antonio0300

#35 Seagull Stole My Ice Cream

Image source: ignaffee

#36 Speaks For Itsself

Image source: literalld

#37 I Hope They Are Alright

Image source: xetaril

#38 There’s No Way This Could End Badly

Image source: Coffin_Nail

#39 Mistakes Were Made

Image source: StormofRavens

#40 Goodbye Flake

Image source: EpicKieranFTW

#41 It’s That Time Of Year Again!

Image source: FreyFire

#42 Cold Shower

Image source: quartz174

#43 Was Drinking A Tiramisu Cappuccino And The Lady Finger Broke Off Mid Bite

Image source: torNATEo12

#44 I Just Saved A Cat From Being Eaten By A Fox (UK)

Image source: Ambitious-Book-7200

#45 Nothing Just Cycling

Image source: mr_infinity7

#46 Mere Milliseconds Before Absolute Disaster. Rip

Image source: Old-Chapter-5437

#47 Rip

Image source: tea-vs-coffee

#48 Oh Boy

Image source: Dynamic_Humann

#49 Soda

Image source: Cacaowo

#50 Snacc

Image source: kaynslave

#51 Destroy

Image source: robinplaygames

#52 No Words Needed

Image source: ThePilotWhoCantFly

#53 That’s Gonna Leave A Mark!

Image source: Kellybrucex

#54 You Can Imagine

Image source: otrid

#55 My Girlfriend Sent Me This Image. I Said No Knowing Shes Clumsy. I Got A Message A Minute Later Saying She Dropped Her Phone In The Boiler

Image source: Commercial-Ad-2704

#56 Older Brother Smackdown

Image source: cotterized

