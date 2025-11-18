30 Things That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Like New

Are you tired of your old and boring kitchen, but don’t have the budget or time to renovate it? Don’t worry, we have you covered! In this article, we will show you 30 simple and inexpensive ways to upgrade your kitchen without any major construction. Whether you want to add some color, storage, lighting, or functionality, we have a product for you.
#1 No More Messy Countertops With This Awesome Bamboo Corner Shelf
Review: I finally have a tea and coffee corner where everything fits! It even fit my huge red box of loose tea leave under it. Great storage, perfect height, easy to assemble, and good quality.
matthew l. sobecki
#2 Whats Better Then Mess Free Honey Or Maple Syrup ? All Made Easy By This Elegant Honeycomb Dispenser
Review: Perfect for table top. Attractive. Eye-catching. I no longer need to clean up messes after I dispense honey for tea. Helps me dispense just what I need.
Deborah Hall
#3 Get Stoveshelf And Turn Your Stove Into A Spice Paradise!
Review: This is a fantastic product I did not know I needed. It is solidly made, attaches firmly to the stove top and keeps all of your essentials for cooking (salt, pepper, olive oil et al) off of the counter but still readily available. It looks great and helps keep things organized.
Andria M. Sitar
#4 Don’t Let Your Mugs Get Lonely, Stack Them With Elypro Organizers!
Review: This great little product just helped add more space to my cabinet. I love how it adjusts to the size of the mug so that you can easily stack another mug of a different size on top.
JULIE M.
#5 You Won’t Believe How Easy It Is To Make Your Counter Tops Look Like Marble With This Kit!
Review: It’s amazing follow instructions take your time have fun!!! It will be great!! Didn’t have to sand much it adheres well to already shiny material countertops that’s like plastic or laminate countertops!! Must buy for easy longevity fix!! 10+
Robertson family
#6 Brighten Up Your Kitchen With This 13-Piece Rainbow Plated Stainless Steel Utensils Set
Review: These definitely aren’t your standard cooking utensils. They color is as vibrant as I was hoping it would be, and everything is super durable. For the price, the number of items included is impressive. Great value and a great way to make your kitchen more colorful.
Sly Jabroni
#7 Make Your Cooking Area Feel More Alive Then Ever With These Self-Adhesive Backsplash Tiles for Your Walls
Review: It’s was easy to put on the wall. The colors is amazing and it looks Ike 3D
LadyJulie
#8 This Amazing Trash Can Features A 100% Touch-Free Sensor Lid That Opens And Closes Automatically With Just The Motion Of Your Hand. No More Germs, No More Mess, No More Hassle!
Review: Loving the bin so far. It was easy to put together after it was delivered and definitely works for odor elimination! Within a few hours the entire scent of my home changed. The sensor was finnicky at first so I read the manual and turns out there was a plastic film I failed to remove lol. Love that ir closes by itself and has features to manually keep the lid open (and close it) in case you’re peeling potatoes or something, because it closes on its own after five minutes so you don’t have to touch it with dirty hands. Would recommend!
Heather Owens
#9 Brighten Up Your Kitchen With These Smart LED Lights
Review: The package contains 2 lights and 2 charging cords and enough self stick magnetic mounts for 3 locations so you can move them from spot to spot. I bought these for under my kitchen wall cabinets and they work well. I can relocate one of them as needed. They are thin so you do not see them tucked up under framed cabinets. The light isn’t super bright but bright enough for reading a cookbook or doing tasks. They charge very quickly and you can either turn them off and on as needed or set the auto feature which works well. I’m very happy with them.
Winonagirl
#10 Whether You Have A Small Drawer Or A Big Appetite, The Joseph Joseph Drawer Store Is The Perfect Solution For Organizing Your Utensils
Review: The drawers in our camper are so narrow and deep that it was hard to organize so many things. This was a perfect fit!
Lola
#11 Tired Of Stacking Your Dishes In A Cupboard Like Tetris Pieces? This Over The Sink Dish Rack Will Help!
Review: I really like the over sink rack it looks nice and it’s spacious i no longer have to play jenga 😂😂 if you know you know lol. I also have more room on my counter. Recommended for sure 👍🏽
Jenny Santacruz
#12 Don’t Let Your Cords Get Twisted And Knotted… Keep Your Appliances Neat And Ready To Rock With These Awesome Cord Organizers! 😎
Review: These are great! Whoever invented them…thank you. They make containing excess wires and cords so easy. When needed, the cords are released in a snap and unlike an open hook, which could allow the item to fall off, these keep things securely in place.. Can think of so many uses beyond cords… could safely contains a string of keys, necklaces…you name it.
seven seas
#13 Bye Bye, Wood: Rock The Ultimate Grey Paint Kit In Your Kitchen
Review: I loved how easy it was to apply this paint over stained wood. I only had to do two coats as usual. I love how this color change has made the space look bigger and brighter! If there’s any spillage or marks, they come off easy with a wet paper towel.
Tav
#14 Keep Your Glasses Handy And Classy With Fomansh Wine Glass Rack
Review: I really love this wine glass rack. It hold about 8-12 glass depending on how large they are, and frees up counter space. It give the kitchen or home bar a nice look.
Bre
#15 White Under Cabinet Organizer Shelves: A Smart And Stylish Way To Store Your Kitchen Essentials
Review: Perfect space savers for plastic wrap, aluminum foil, small containers, etc. They aren’t the sturdiest when you assemble them but when you put them up they seem good to go. Wish they came in black but I definitely recommend these.
Jenn M
#16 You Won’t Believe How This Magnetic Knife Strip Transforms Your Kitchen In Seconds!
Review: High quality, beautiful wood. It looks great with out cabinets. The knives and other utinsils are held securely in place. We got the 24″ version and it holds a couple knife sets and several utinsils. It was easy to install and overall it is a well made piece.
LTE
#17 You Can Enjoy More Storage Space And A Chic Look With A Baker’s Rack In Your Kitchen
Review: Moved into a smaller home and needed a bit more storage to keep things off the counters. This was easy to assemble and holds everything including my kitchen aid mixer. Came with one bent arm for the wire basket but customer service had it replaced right away and it is perfect. Fits perfectly in the space I had and looks fabulous! Worth the money so buy it!
Cookies
#18 A Splash Of Style, A Pinch Of Organization, And A Whole Lot Of Glass Kitchen Canisters
Review: I love these, I use mine for my coffee bar and they are perfect. I have had many complements on them also. I was worried that they would be to fragile when I first got them, but to my surprise they hold up well for being handled daily. Also they are easy to clean. I would def by them again. I may even get more for pasta and beans.
Katie Woj
#19 Upgrade Your Kitchen With This Sleek And Sturdy Faucet from Owofan
Review: This kitchen faucet – stylish, durable, and user-friendly. Easy installation, superior functionality, and enhances the overall look of (I would like to say to my) kitchen! Pay attention to the quality – this is good quality for this cheaper product Sergeo
#20 Tidy Kitchen Is Happy Kitchen, And These Minimalistic Pan Racks Will Help To Do Just That!
Review: Strong and easy to assemble, great quality, and great price, I recommend this product, just perfect to keep my kitchen organized!
Martha E Meza
#21 Don’t Settle For Boring Paper Towel Holders: Besy’s Got You Covered With Style And Function
Review: The quality was as good as I had hoped and installation wasn’t problem. It looks good and blends well with faucet and towel bars from other manufacturers.
Ann Lee
#22 Slide Into The Future: The Gagaya Moving Caddy For All Your Kitchen Needs. A Sliding Tray That Saves You Space, Time, And Effort
Review: I love these little caddy or trays or whatever you want to call them. They make storing my kitchen appliances a breeze and save counter space on my counter. So I can push them to the back of the cabinet and pull it out when I need them. I have one for my electric kettle, keurig coffee maker, toaster, and iced tea maker. Absolute must buy. Now if only other people living in the house would learn to push the trays back when their done and not pull it off the rollers on the bottom would be great.
Brittney
#23 Cabinet Charm: Add Some Personality And Flair To Your Furniture With These Liners
Review: We remodeled our kitchen and bought new cabinets. My sister told me she bought this brand when they got a new house. She was right and definitely made of good material and doesn’t slip and slide !! Also nice patterns !
Max
#24 Add Some Style And Freshness To Your Space With This Black Arched Fruit Stand And Organizer
Review: Love this wire fruit basket! I got the black and it matches my kitchen so much better than my previous one. It’s sturdy and fits a ton!
KatherineV
#25 Tired Of Searching For Your Sponge, Me Neither, Because It’s Always In Its Cozy Sink Caddy
Review: Great size. Organized my stuff perfectly. Love the water tray – easy to empty and keep clean. No stinky mold! Looks nice too. Extremely happy
Elizabeth Orcutt
#26 Whether You’re Making A Quick Snack Or A Gourmet Meal, You’ll Love The Comfort And Convenience Of A Kmat Kitchen Mat!
Review: I love these kitchen mats. I have bone on bone osteoarthritis in my knees and I bough these for when I am standing and cooking and while I am washing dishes. Although my knees still hurt, the difference in standing on a floor vs the mat is I can stand there for longer periods of time. It is great product!!!!
Tera
#27 Ixsegie Olive Oil Dispenser: A Must-Have For Anyone Who Wants To Ditch Their Old And Ugly Oil Bottles
Review: It is as pictured, looks great ,works great! Not only is it very pretty but it’s functional , unlike other oil dispensers , this dispenser works even when low oil levels unlike others that require refilling and putting new oil on top of older oil . It also comes with 2 funnels that make filling so easy and simple.
Eric
#28 The Vdomus Hanging Pot Rack Is A Game-Changer. Forget About The Cupboard And Reach For The Sky!
Review: I have a small kitchen with very few cupboards, and getting this was a god n, it freed up a whole cupboard for me and I don’t have to crawl on the floor looking for a pan, and th lids are on the shelf above the pans so easy to grab the right one, I would give this 10 stars if I could, Best Buy ever.
mary jo miller
#29 Add Some Zest To Your Life With The Premium Salt And Pepper Grinder Set
Review: It’s glass, stainless steel and has a ceramic grinding device. Included are a silicon funnel and cleaning brush. Bonus × 2!! It’s attractive! It works perfectly!
David
#30 Go From Drab To Fab With These Trendy Euro Style Bar Handle Pulls
Review: These pulls are beautiful! They are great quality and very sturdy. They don’t feel cheap, very heavy. We didn’t use the screws that came with them. We used the ones we already had. The color is perfect 👍 not too yellow at all. It gave our kitchen a high end look immediately.
rutabagasue
