Hey Pandas, What Made You Get Closer To Your Crush? (Closed)

by

Share your stories.

#1

At the Halloween Dance (we’re in middle school) I ended up having a really wholesome talk with her, won’t share the details because there was some pretty personal stuff in there, but now we just keep accidentally looking at each other in class at the same time and we’re talking a lot more now. She also confessed she likes me back so

=)

but we’re taking it slow.

#2

We started writing a story together! I did one chapter from one of the characters’ points of view, and then she’d do the next chapter from the other characters’ point of view :) it was also an enemies-to-lovers so that probably helped

#3

Music! I suggested a lot of songs to him and he later said that one of the artists I recommended made him think of me a lot. So, thank you, Sylvaine!

#4

I’m really good friends with his brother and I’m really good friends with him. I’ve been crushing on him for ages lol.

