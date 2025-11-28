The Poorest Country In The World And 14 Others Facing Dire Hardship

While global economics can sometimes seem boring, at its core lies the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita. This figure represents the total income earned by a country’s people and businesses, plus taxes, minus subsidies, divided by the population.
Each year, experts use GDPs to assess the economic status of countries worldwide.
Crunch the numbers, convert them to a rate that compares purchasing power parity (PPP) to equalise the cost of living across different currencies, and you can make sense of the world’s economy.
While GDP is a fairly accurate metric, political conflicts, climate shocks, and even pandemics can make the economy volatile and subject to dramatic annual fluctuations.
Global events aside, the world’s poorest countries have remained relatively stable. Of the fifteen countries with the lowest GDP per capita, thirteen are African.
Ironically, some, like DR Congo and the Central African Republic, boast massive deposits of the world’s natural resources, including diamonds and cobalt.
#1 #15 Mali
The Republic of Mali is the eighth-largest country in Africa. The Mali Empire went from being the wealthiest African nation during the 14th-century reign of Emperor Mansa Musa to being unable to maintain its stability.
According to the World Bank, as of 2024, Mali’s nominal GDP per capita was $1,086.2, and $3,308.7 in PPP terms. The low figure is a result of a political crisis that dates back to the 2012 armed conflict, when Tuareg rebels attempted to secede from the country.
Since their independence from France in 1960, there have been five coup attempts in the country, the latest being in 2020, as discussed in a 2023 study published in the Oxford Encyclopaedia of Politics.
The instability in governance, along with terrorist activity within the country, is a factor that is sinking the country’s already-low GDP.
Mali has the third-highest gold production rate in Africa. Yet amid the country’s battle with pervasive corruption, a single fluctuation in the international market for precious metals can devastate the economy.
However, the country still relies heavily on agriculture for its income, growing cotton, millet, and sorghum. Unfortunately, about 60% of Mali’s land is desert, unfit for plantations, according to a 2010 paper from Washington University.
The climate negatively impacts local livelihoods, exposing existing farms to natural disasters that reduce or wipe out harvest yields.
Image source: r/islamichistory
#2 #14 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso, a neighbour of Mali in the Sahel region of West Africa, had a GDP per capita (PPP) of $2,896.2 in 2024, according to The World Bank.
Like Mali, the country’s economy depends largely on agriculture, with gold mining as a supporting sector. In 2015, terrorist groups began to spread to the country from Mali, Niger, and other West African countries, posing security challenges. To add insult to injury, the country had two coups in 2022, worsening political instability.
Security challenges have made gold mining particularly difficult, eliminating a profitable portion of the economy. The World Bank Group states that 80% of Burkina Faso’s population is employed in agriculture, so the country’s income is largely derived from agriculture.
While agriculture is a significant source of revenue for some countries, the overwhelming majority of Burkina Faso’s agricultural sector still practices subsistence farming. Productivity has stagnated for years.
The sector’s limited growth has mainly resulted from increased cultivated land rather than from adopting new technologies to improve both the quality and quantity of produce.
Image source: https://www.reddit.com/r/AfricanArchitecture/comments/fsfdh0/bani_burkina_faso_the_grand_mosque/
#3 #13 Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands is a remote island country in Oceania. With a nominal GDP per capita of $2,194.4 and a PPP-adjusted value of $2,872.5 as of 2024, the Solomon Islands is one of the poorest countries in the Southern Pacific, per the World Bank.
The country consists of six main islands and about 986 smaller ones. All are covered with thick, mountainous forests and valleys.
Between 1998 and 2003, violent clashes broke out. Indigenous residents of the islands formed the Guadalcanal Isatabu Freedom Movement, while migrants created the Malaitan Eagle Force.
Aside from the transportation and governance challenges in the country, many of the islands are close to areas threatened by volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and other disasters.
Every time disaster strikes, fragile agricultural infrastructure and valuable harvests are at risk. The aftermath is significant deforestation.
By 2022, the nation had lost 14,300 hectares of rich natural forest, according to the US Institute of Peace.
Fisheries, timber, and palm oil remain the country’s main sources of export revenue. Yet, the industry is operating at an unsustainable rate and is still recovering from the political instability of past clashes. Lacking a stable source of revenue, the Solomon Islands struggles with a high poverty rate.
Image source: @XHNews
#4 #12 Sudan
Sudan is Africa’s third-largest country, formed from an Arabian nomadic settlement. Over time, it was ruled as a shared sovereignty between Egypt and the United Kingdom until its 1956 independence. Since its creation, Sudan has been a hotspot for bloody religious and nationalist clashes, all leading to political instability and insecurity.
The oil-rich portion of the country seceded in July 2011, becoming the independent nation of South Sudan and plunging Sudan further into poverty. In 2023, a dispute arose between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, as the latter sought to integrate into the official military.
This war halted economic growth and destroyed workplaces, schools, and infrastructure. Instability, coupled with corruption and mismanagement, has led the country’s GDP per capita to fall to $989.3 (adjusted for purchasing power) and $2,127.4.
As of April 2024, the United Nations World Food Programme reported a severe cash shortage in the country, with food prices approximately 73% higher than the previous year.
Image source: @PopBase
#5 #11 Niger
The Republic of the Niger is a former French colony that has had five coups in sixty-five years of independence, the most recent in 2023.
Aside from being one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, ranked ninth by the World Nuclear Association, Niger is also rich in coal, gold, oil, Lithium, and iron ore. On the other hand, the country has been in poverty for decades.
As of 2024, the World Bank reported a nominal GDP per capita of $722.7 and a PPP-adjusted GDP per capita of $2,015 for Niger.
Despite ranking below the low-income line, this GDP is an all-time high for the country, especially since the Economic Community of West African States recently lifted the economic sanctions imposed on its military-led government since the 2023 coup.
Amid its insecurity and economic travails, Niger has the fourth-highest birth rate in the world, at 40.8 births per 1000 people, according to the World Population Review.
It also sits on the edge of the Sahara Desert, so the climate is not always favourable enough to reap good profits from farming.
In fact, Niger has experienced multiple droughts, the latest in 2010, which affected nearly 8 million people, according to a paper by the International Federation of the Red Cross.
Image source: @KURGULI
#6 #10 Madagascar
The Republic of Madagascar is the second-largest island country in the world, covering 228,000 square miles off the coast of Southeastern Africa in the Indian Ocean.
Because of its isolation from the rest of the continent, the island is incredibly biodiverse. Madagascar is home to unique species and rich in culture and natural resources. Despite its beauty, the people of Madagascar still live in extreme poverty, with a nominal GDP per capita of $545 and a PPP-adjusted GDP per capita of $1,657.
A World Bank Group assessment on Madagascar’s poverty shows that between 2012 and 2022, urban poverty increased by 14% while rural poverty remained the norm for approximately 80% of the population, unchanged since 2012.
Like the other African countries on this list, Madagascar has been plagued by political instability and violent clashes from the era of French colonialism. After gaining independence in 1960, the country went bankrupt in 1979.
Following a bailout from the IMF and World Bank, there have been multiple military takeovers, the most recent happening in November 2025 after the impeachment of the president in a “Gen Z uprising”, as reported by Radio France Internationale.
To make matters worse, Madagascar faces an onslaught of cyclones; four have already been reported in 2025, according to World Data.
Each storm is a looming threat, tearing apart the island’s already fragile agricultural backbone and exposing the ill-equipped state of local infrastructure for such chaos.
Image source: r/geography
#7 #9 Liberia
The Republic of Liberia, the former American colony that became Africa’s oldest independent country, sits on the West Coast as a treasure trove of iron ore, gold, diamonds, rubber, palm oil, and timber. Despite these resources, the country’s GDP is $904.22 in nominal terms and $1,960 in PPP terms as of 2025, according to the IMF.
According to the World Bank, Liberia had an international poverty rate of 35.5% as of 2022. Although most of the country’s income comes from agriculture, the UN reports that it still imports about 60% of its basic foods.
The country is notorious for its political instability, with four military coups and two civil wars severely damaging the nation’s economy over the years.
According to the Program on Forests (PROFOR), Liberia is the most forested country in West Africa, with approximately 65% of its land covered by forests. The forest contributes significantly to the country’s economy, and yet this industry is also waning due to poor management.
PROFOR estimates that Liberia’s deforestation rate is about 0.46% per year, putting the economy at risk of further deterioration if urgent sustainability measures are not implemented.
Image source: r/UrbanHell
#8 #8 Somalia
Somalia is an East African country termed the least developed in the world according to the 2022 Human Development Index.
Violent clashes, civil wars, famines, military dictatorships and corruption have crippled the economy, resulting in an abysmal GDP per capita of $763.08, equal to $1,900 PPP.
More than 67% of Somalis are described not only as poor based on income, but also in other dimensions, as shown by the Multidimensional Poverty Peer Network (MPPN).
The locals are severely deprived of education, healthcare, living standards, and other essential needs.
The highest poverty rates are seen amongst the nomadic population in Somalia, an alarming rate of 97.4%, according to MPPN.
The country was also struck by a severe drought between 2021 and 2023 that killed one-third of the livestock and displaced millions of Somalis.
Although the government has made attempts to reduce the poverty rate in the country, factors like the ongoing conflict between the government and the Islamist group Al-Shabab hinder any progress made.
Image source: @MogadishuPortSO
#9 #7 Democratic Republic Of The Congo
Located in Central Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is the second-largest African country and the most populous French-speaking country in the world, having been a former Belgian colony.
Being such a large country, DRC is the world’s leading producer of cobalt and coltan, with large deposits of gold, silver, limestone, and diamonds.
However, instead of being a blessing to the locals, these resources have driven conflict, fueled corruption, and attracted violent smugglers.
Immediately after its independence in 1960, violent groups started to call for secession in the DRC, creating over 100 operational armed groups by the 2000s and resulting in two full-blown wars with almost 6 million deaths.
So far, amid unending political instability, the DRC has barely used its resources to improve the country. In fact, the abundance of minerals has been siphoned off rather than providing basic amenities to locals, leaving them in poverty.
Currently, it has a nominal GDP per capita of $772.03, adjusted for purchasing power to $1,970 according to the IMF.
Image source: @AfricaFirsts
#10 #6 Malawi
The Republic of Malawi is a landlocked southeastern African country that’s one of the least developed in the world.
After independence from the British, the Prime Minister converted the country into a one-party presidential republic, declared himself President for life, and ruled for thirty years.
This totalitarian system prevented large-scale armed conflict, at the cost of alleged human rights violations. Even after switching to a multi-party system in 1993, there have been claims of election fraud and various back-and-forth political challenges.
According to the World Bank, over 80% of Malawians work in agriculture, making Malawi the world’s most tobacco-dependent economy.
With no major conflicts in recent history, the country enjoys a thriving export industry, including tobacco, tea, cotton, and textiles.
However, corruption, the landlocked geography, dense population, and climate shocks have retarded the country’s economy.
Drou ht and flooding significantly impact the farming business, and with little to no infrastructural protection against the elements, Malawians fall back into poverty.
As of 2022, the World Bank Group estimated that Malawi’s national poverty rate was 50.7%. Despite pervasive poverty, it is known for its warm hospitality toward tourists, earning it the nickname “Warm Heart of Africa.”
Image source: Maria Zardoya / Unsplash
#11 #5 Mozambique
Mozambique is a uniquely positioned country in Southeastern Africa. It has highly profitable access to the Indian Ocean, serving as an import-export gateway for landlocked countries such as Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
Only two years after independence, the country descended into fifteen years of civil war, leaving little time for economic growth and infrastructural development.
Despite poor infrastructure, the country capitalises on its ocean access for fishing, which forms the backbone of the economy, and has unexplored hydroelectric potential.
Yet it still has one of the lowest nominal GDP per capita in the world, at $690.01, adjusted for purchasing power to $1,730 by the IMF.
In 2024, the United Nations Development Programme reported a surge in national poverty, with about 88.5% of the population living on less than $3.65 per day. In the midst of residual insurgency, Malawi is working to resolve an undisclosed $2 billion debt that came to light in 2013 as it seeks to grow its economy.
Image source: Omoniyi David / Unsplash
#12 #4 Yemen
One of the few non-African countries on the list is the West-Asian Republic of Yemen, with an astounding GDP per capita of $415.38, adjusted for purchasing power to $1,670, per the IMF.
A political crisis broke out in the country in 2011, crushing the already struggling economy. As of 2024, it was ranked the least peaceful country in the world by the Global Peace Index.
The crisis led to many protests against poverty, a skyrocketing unemployment rate, and widespread corruption in the government. Fourteen years later, Yemenis have been forced to abandon their homes, food has become scarce, and there is still no end in sight.
The UN Refugee Agency describes the country as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with about 14% of the population homeless.
Image source: @fOrGiVeNcHy
#13 #3 Central African Republic
The Central African Republic (CAR) is a landlocked country in Central Africa, bordered by other poor countries, including Sudan, South Sudan, and the DRC.
With a staggering nominal GDP per capita of $598.52, adjusted to $1,370 PPP by the IMF, CAR is the third-poorest country in the world. It is also ranked third lowest in the United Nations’ Human Development Index reports. CAR is about 70% below the poverty line, according to the World Bank Group, leading to one of the highest poverty rates in the world.
The country has substantial natural resources, including uranium, gold, diamonds, cobalt, and oil. There is also an export market for cotton, coffee, timber, and tobacco.
However, political instability, inadequate infrastructure, and corruption have crippled the economy so badly that citizens cannot access basic necessities, such as education and potable water.
Even in agriculture, the country’s largest sector, there is insufficient fertiliser and pesticides, poor road networks, and poor irrigation.
Image source: r/howislivingthere
#14 #2 Burundi
Burundi is an East African country with a GDP per capita of $485.54 (adjusted for PPP to $989.3), making it the second-poorest country in the world and the least happy as of 2018, per the IMF.
From 972, the country has had two genocides with a debatable total fatality of up to a million people, mainly from the Tutsi ethnic group.
The second genocide in 1993 sparked a twelve-year-long civil war that destroyed import and export, leaving the country completely destabilised by 2005.
Because of the complete lack of peace required for development, only 13.4% of the population lives in urban areas, according to the UN-Habitat report.
Over 0% of Burundians are employed in agriculture, and the export of crops, such as coffee, is the country’s largest industry.
Unfortunately, Burundi is one of the smallest African countries, and with a growing population, land for cultivation is scarce.
Image source: MCT / Getty Images
#15 #1 South Sudan
The poorest country in the world is also the youngest, having just gained independence from Sudan in 2011 and taking 75% of Sudan’s crude oil reserves with it.
However, South Sudan’s oil-rich economy has been ravaged by a civil war that started only 2 years after independence, plunging the GDP per capita to $313.22 (adjusted for PPP to $953.68 per the IMF).
Most of South Sudan’s valuable oil and teak is now illegally exported by smugglers aided by the unrest, as reported by the Institute for Security Studies. The crude oil is exported unrefined, so the revenue is minimal, and the remainder is swallowed by inflation and corruption.
According to the World Bank, about two-thirds of the population currently lives in extreme poverty and relies on humanitarian aid.
Image source: r/geography
FAQ
Who is the number one most prosperous country in the world?
According to the latest Prosperity Index by the World Population Review, Denmark is the most prosperous country in the world. This is based on security, governance, and the economy.
