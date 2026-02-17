Desiree Ross: 5 Facts to Know about the Greenleaf Actress

After finding success on television, Desiree Ross has been on an impactful journey in her evolving artistry and philanthropic exploits. The American actress began her career as a teenager, appearing in short films before booking roles in mainstream projects such as Falling Skies and Greenleaf. Ross has not recorded many acting credits in her portfolio, but she has had the rare privilege of sharing the screen with veterans and industry heavyweights, including Oprah Winfrey.
Growing up in a home where humility is valued has helped Desiree Ross stay grounded in her personal life and career. As such, she sees her early milestones as a steppingstone to make a positive impact in the world. Ross has leveraged the time she spent with seasoned entertainers to sharpen her acting skills. Beyond acting, Ross enjoys helping others, especially children and young adults. As her career unfolds, discover more interesting facts about the Greenleaf actress below.
1. Desiree Ross Spent Most of her Childhood in South Carolina
The Greenleaf actress was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, as the oldest of two children. Her parents worked in education and real estate. Thus, Desiree Ross didn’t grow up in a family rooted in the arts. However, she found her calling in the performing arts and made the most of it. In a 2017 interview with Bleep magazine, Ross shared how her parents instilled good values in her as a child. She learned to treat everyone equally at an early age and still holds on to that belief.
2. Her Debut Acting Role Was in a 2012 Short Film
Desiree Ross made her acting debut in 2012, appearing as a soccer player in the short film Park Bench. In the same year, she played Kaya Jones in one episode of Home, a mystery drama TV series, and appeared in two episodes of Blacktop Lore (2012-2013). She then appeared in the acclaimed short film Crossing the River (2013), written and directed by Emilie Blythe McDonald. 2013 was a prolific year for Ross, who was also seen in the short film Old Souls as Hope.
3. She Got Her Initial Hollywood Break Sharing the Screen with Dolly Parton
Before she became well known for her portrayal of Sophia Greenleaf in the series Greenleaf, Desiree starred in the 2013 Lifetime television movie A Country Christmas Story, with the legendary Dolly Parton. She also appeared on the movie poster with the music icon. A Country Christmas also stars Megyn Price and Mary Kay Place. In 2014, she played a recurring role as Mira on TNT’s Falling Skies. Ross was seen as Katie in Secrets in the Fall and Dawn in Chevy, both in 2015. The latter is an unsold ABC pilot that was renamed for a TV movie.
4. Desiree Ross Gained Her Breakthrough as a Series Regular on Greenleaf Alongside Oprah Winfrey
In 2016, Desiree Ross joined the first set of actors announced as the main cast of Greenleaf, which premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) on June 21, 2016. The show stars seasoned entertainers like Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge, and Oprah herself. Ross stars as Sophia Greenleaf, the daughter of Grace ‘Gigi’ Greenleaf, played by Dandridge on the show.
During her stint on Greenleaf, Ross appeared in the 2019 romance-mystery movie If You’re Gone and one episode of The Resident in 2020. Some of her recent credits include Alesha Delacroix in Gingersnap Christmas (2024) and Aria Moore in All is Merry & Bright (2025). She also has several projects in the pipeline, including Cupid Christmas, The Choices We Make, Radio Sky, and Hail the Squash.
5. Desiree Ross has an Impressive Philanthropic History
When Desiree Ross is not doing her thing on set, she’s probably saving the world through philanthropy. She has worked with charity organizations, including the nonprofit Saving Our Daughters (SOD), co-founded by American actress Keke Palmer, to mentor and inspire young girls. Ross has served under the Saving Our Cinderellas program in Atlanta and Cleveland, Ohio, for some years.
Desiree Ross is passionate about giving back, especially to the youth. She serves as a mentor at a Chicago Art School and visits kids in the Georgia foster system to deliver an annual motivational speech. Ross is a youth councilor for young girls in middle and high school at a Christian youth camp. Her mission trip to Nicaragua is one of the major milestones in her philanthropic work for kids. Overall, Ross enjoys helping people and rescuing animals.
