Lynn Whitfield may not be an A-list actor; however, she has made notable appearances in film and television, making her one of the most recognizable African-American faces on the screen. Whitfield has appeared in about 100 productions in film and television and is mostly known for playing supporting roles. Whitfield has had an acting career spanning over 45 years and has no intention of slowing down any soon.
The septuagenarian was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on February 15, 1953. Amongst her most notable recent roles, Whitfield is easily remembered for playing Lady Mae Greenleaf in the TV drama series Greenleaf. Here are 9 things you didn’t know about Greenleaf‘s Lynn Whitfield.
1. The TV Shows You Know Lynn Whitfield From
From 2016 to 2020, Lynn Whitfield played the Greenleaf‘s main villain as Lady Mae Greenleaf. The character was the wife of Bishop Greenleaf and First Lady of their Memphis megachurch, Calvary Fellowship. Whitfield performed superbly, playing money and power-hungry Bishop’s wife and the Greenleaf family matriarch.
TV audiences of the late 80s will remember Whitfield as Dr. Cory Banks on ABC’s medical drama HeartBeat. The show aired for 2 seasons with 18 episodes from March 23, 1988, to March 30, 1989. In the mid-90s, Whitfield was cast as Barbara Lorenz in the NBC mystery drama, The Cosby Mysteries.
2. How Lynn Whitfield Got Started In Acting
Lynn Whitfield’s father, Dr. Valerian Smith, was a known music composer. Dr. Smith and Whitfield’s mother, Jean Smith, were actively involved in the arts. It’s no surprise Whitfield’s parents encouraged Whitfield to follow her passion and love for the arts. At age 5, Whitfield was already certain she wanted a career in film and television. Whitfield wasted no time in making her professional acting debut immediately after graduating from Howard University
3. Lynn Whitfield Began Her Career As A Stage Actor
It took Lynn Whitfield almost a decade before transitioning into a screen actor. Most of her acting performances were as a stage actor. Whitfield joined Washington, D.C.’s Black Repertory Company after graduating. It was during her time with the company she met and married her first husband. She moved to New York and performed in several Off-Broadway shows, and soon began an international tour with the company. Whitfield began getting attention and recognition for her work during the touring phase of her life.
4. Lynn Whitfield’s Television Debut
Lynn Whitfield was cast in a recurring role in the critically acclaimed NBC serial police procedural TV series Hill Street Blues. Throughout the Hill Street Blues season 1, Whitfield played Jill Thomas but only appeared as a guest star in its season 2 run. Although the series ran for 7 seasons, Whitfield’s time on the show was only in 1981. Whitfield spent the next five years appearing as a guest star in several other TV series.
5. Other TV Shows Lynn Whitfield Was In
Lynn Whitfield finally landed a role in her first TV movie, Johnnie Mae Gibson: FBI, in 1986. Although she had already appeared in roles on the big screen, it was the first time she was cast in a lead role as the titular character Johnnie Mae Gibson. Whitfield has appeared in numerous tv series as a guest. Notable mentions include Cagney & Lacey (1985), Miami Vice (1985), The Trials of Rosie O’Neill (1991), and Martin (1997). Others are Are We There Yet? (2012), How to Get Away with Murder (2014–2015), and The Resident (2019).
6. Other Movies Lynn Whitfield Was In
Lynn Whitfield’s Film debut came in 1983 when she played Thelma Cleland in Michael Pressman’s comedy Doctor Detroit. The movie starred Dan Aykroyd, Donna Dixon, and James Brown. Whitfield played Louisa in 1987 Jaws: The Revenge, Dr. P. Sweikert in Stepmom (1998), and Debra Lassiter in Head of State (2003). She played the gold-digging Victoria Breaux in Tyler Perry’s 2006 Madea’s Family Reunion. Whitfield was Paulette Jones in Nappily Ever After (2018) and Suzanne Conway in Vacation Friends (2021).
7. Lynn Whitfield Has Dated Career Co-Workers
Lynn Whitfield has been married two times. She married Vantile Whitfield in 1974, who was regarded as one of the pioneers of black theatre. Whitfield was a playwright, actor, and director. The couple divorced after four years in 1978. Whitfield married her second husband, Brian Gibson, in 1990, with the marriage producing her only child and daughter, Grace. Gibson was an English director of productions in film and television.
8. The Nominations & Awards Lynn Whitfield Has Received
Lynn Whitfield’s first major award nomination was in 1991 when she was nominated for Best Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special at the Emmy Awards for her performance in The Josephine Baker Story. Whitfield went on to win her nomination. Whitfield received her first and only Golden Globe Award nomination the next year in 1992, for the same film in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV. Several other minor and miscellaneous award associations have nominated Whitfield.
9. Lynn Whitfield Has Starred In More TV Movies Than You Think
Lynn Whitfield has had an impressive television career, appearing in numerous TV movies. After appearing in her first TV film, Johnnie Mae Gibson: FBI, in 1988, Whitfield starred as Bobbie Maxwell in The George McKenna Story. Some other TV movies she has appeared in include The Josephine Baker Story (1991), State of Emergency (1994), and Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story (2004). Lynn Whitfield‘s last appearance in a TV movie was as Irene in 2022 We Need a Little Christmas.
