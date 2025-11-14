This German American House Was Left Behind With All Its Belonging Still Inside (17 Pics)

The abandoned house of a German American family sits secluded in the woods. The inside is a time capsule of family heirlooms and vintage furnishings. Take a step inside through the pictures below. As an urban explorer, I am always seeking out the most interesting abandoned places. Ones filled with objects left behind, that can tell a story. Those that ask questions like why would this happen or what happened to a family that they would leave everything behind? Sometimes the questions are better left unanswered, as the imagination can truly be the best storyteller. This goes for an abandoned house of a German American family that I recently found. It sits secluded in the woods, and the inside is a time capsule of family heirlooms and vintage furnishings. Take a step inside through the pictures below.
The eerie exterior
A vehicle on the driveway
An abandoned truck
A bedroom
Family letters
Vintage furnishings
The parlor
Coo-Coo
All is vanity
Grooming supplies
Pair of shoes with suitcase sit on a bed
A jewelry box filled with family relics
Antique typewriter and cameras
All dressed up
