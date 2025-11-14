This German American House Was Left Behind With All Its Belonging Still Inside (17 Pics)

by

The abandoned house of a German American family sits secluded in the woods. The inside is a time capsule of family heirlooms and vintage furnishings. Take a step inside through the pictures below. As an urban explorer, I am always seeking out the most interesting abandoned places. Ones filled with objects left behind, that can tell a story. Those that ask questions like why would this happen or what happened to a family that they would leave everything behind? Sometimes the questions are better left unanswered, as the imagination can truly be the best storyteller. This goes for an abandoned house of a German American family that I recently found. It sits secluded in the woods, and the inside is a time capsule of family heirlooms and vintage furnishings. Take a step inside through the pictures below.

The eerie exterior

A vehicle on the driveway

An abandoned truck

A bedroom

Family letters

Vintage furnishings

The parlor

Coo-Coo

All is vanity

Grooming supplies

Pair of shoes with suitcase sit on a bed

A jewelry box filled with family relics

Antique typewriter and cameras

All dressed up

