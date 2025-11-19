50 Of The Most Cringeworthy And Dumb Posts That Might Give You A Second-Hand Embarrassment

Look, the fact of the matter is that we’re all human, nobody’s ever ‘perfect,’ and we all make mistakes from time to time and have gaps in our knowledge. That being said, you still expect the people you interact with to have a certain level of general education and common sense. However, online veterans know that no matter how long you browse, you’ll still stumble across fails that take you completely by surprise.

Bored Panda has collected some of the most jaw-droppingly dumb comments and posts from social media and other parts of the internet, where users show just how uneducated they really are. They’re cringeworthy. They spread secondhand embarrassment. And you’ll find the most painful to read of the bunch as you scroll down.

We wanted to learn why some people don’t double-check their facts, sources, and spelling, as well as how anyone can improve their writing and vocabulary, so we reached out to Lisa McLendon, Ph.D., from the University of Kansas, for help. She was kind enough to shed some light on Bored Panda’s questions, and you’ll find her insights below.

#1 Andrew Tate Fanboys Are Dumb

Image source: Silent_Assasin14

#2 People Are So Dumb

Image source: enchanting_monke

#3 How Is This Possible?

Image source: Vendruscolo

#4 Apparently Childbirth Should Be Centered Around The Father

Image source: TJiMTS

#5 Rain And Sauce Era Definitely Sounds Like It Could Have Been A Thing In Adventure Time

Image source: kissinglesson

#6 Just Get Rid Of Those Useless Things!

Image source: Firespark7

#7 Excuse Me?

Image source: ExpertAccident

#8 Wait, I Meant Heterochromia

Image source: lovesickdoe

#9 Oh God, This Thread Goes On For 600 More Replies

Image source: TurquoiseBeetle67

#10 Lacrosse And Stupid

Image source: doironkid

#11 Hold Up… Then What Do You Think They Are???

Image source: Eastern-Dig-4555

#12 All Tomatoes Ruin Relationships

Image source: lordofthefries_

#13 “Zero Creativity “

Image source: masinsa

#14 4hrt

#15 The Stupidity

#16 Earth

#17 Why Don’t Tattoo Places Euthanize Their Clients?

Image source: Non-specificExcuse

#18 Welcome To Stan Twitter, Folks

Image source: Loss_Left

#19 Ahh. I Love The Voice Of Angles

Image source: OsamaBinLadder22

#20 Someone Explain What Time Difference Is To This Guy

Image source: Administrator-Reddit

#21 I Have No Words At All

Image source: mtgreenee

#22 Antarctica

#23 I Have No Words

Image source: sandiercy

#24 That’s Amoosing, Pal

Image source: romeovf

#25 To Switch Accounts

Image source: OtisA92688

#26 Nope It’s European

Image source: SmallPeePeeMan69

#27 The Emojis And !!!!!!! Is The Cherry On Top

Image source: fragasaurus_rex

#28 Ahh Yes…the Universally Standard Unit Of Door-To-Wall

Image source: Possible-Variety-698

#29 He’s So Confident With It

Image source: lura_77

#30 Sell My Nana Illness Is Going Around

Image source: deaduntilautumn

#31 On Outside:

#32 Middle Hemisphere

Image source: J_empty

#33 Mmm… Ok Apparently It Is

Image source: reddit.com

#34 My Aunt Needs A Little Help

Image source: Johnnymak0071

#35 To Offer Some Helpful Advice

Image source: 2Swerdy

#36 Is That Dude For Real?

Image source: BadMedicalTakes

#37 Had To Share This With You All

Image source: SkinnyManikin

#38 I Really Don’t Wanna Know What They’re Trying To Imply By This

Image source: BadMedicalTakes, oresteneos

#39 Grand Scheme Of Things

Image source: TheRockEMDoc

#40 There’s Something Insidious About The Hatred Of C-Sections

Image source: MistakeWonderful9178

#41 Bring Back LED Paint To Protect From 5G!

Image source: jonmpls

#42 Behind Clothes Doors

Image source: _Foxlet_

#43 Uncle Bill Cord

Image source: SoleilthePhoenix

#44 Whala

Image source: couldaspongedothis

#45 We’re So Doomed As A Species

Image source: abortizjr

#46 The Amount Of Likes Is Scary

Image source: EvelKros

#47 Yeah, It’s Hard To Imagine Climate Change Being Real

Image source: Due-Supermarket1305

#48 What Consent Is This One Talking About? Anyone Care To Explain Me?

Image source: Ambika66

#49 This One

Image source: 60svintage

#50 Rectum Piercing

Image source: Flat_Literature_4526

