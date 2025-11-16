Creepy Things I Found In A House That Once Belonged To A Doctor (33 Pics)

Down a long tree-lined driveway you will come across a house overgrown with vines crumbling away slowly. What lies inside are abandoned artifacts that once belonged to a doctor. You can see his office and examination rooms, as well as the living quarters. Each room is more unusual than the next. Filled with taxidermy rugs, old books, medical equipment, clothing, and family photographs.
Take a step inside an American time capsule.
More info: Instagram | bryansansivero.com
The exterior
The grand entrance
Main staircase
The family room
Fireplace in the family room
Many medical books
Kitchen
The waiting room
Examination room
Medical procedure room
Medical equipment
Bottles of mysterious liquids
Heart models
Old medicine
The upstairs
An old family photograph
An upstairs living area
A bedroom
A bedroom
Family photographs
Ladies room
1800’s family photographs
Ladies clothes
Lots of shoes
Nature taking over
The sun room
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us