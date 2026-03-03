Top 5 Wildest Action Movies of 2025

2025 saw some of the wildest action movies bulldoze our way. The wealth was shared nicely between cinemas and streaming services, giving diehard action fans plenty of chance to enjoy some carnage. The year saw the return of action heroes back at it for another battle, and even saw some new stars emerge.
From explosive set pieces to death-defying stunts, these films pushed the boundaries of what audiences expect from the genre. Whether you caught them on the big screen or streamed them at home, the wildest action movies of 2025 delivered non-stop thrills that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. So, here’s our countdown of the five films that defined action cinema this year.
5. The Accountant 2
Released nine years after the original 2016 film, The Accountant 2 reunites director Gavin O’Connor with Ben Affleck for a sequel that actually improves on its predecessor. The addition of Jon Bernthal as Christian Wolff’s brother transforms the film from a solid thriller into one of the wildest action movies of the year. What makes it work so well is the balance.
Bernthal doesn’t just add muscle – he delivers a wry humor that makes Affleck’s autistic number-cruncher more human without softening him. The brothers’ banter during a brutal parking garage ambush or their tactical precision in the film’s explosive warehouse finale shows how chemistry can elevate action sequences beyond mere spectacle. When The Accountant 2 erupts into violence, it’s rather fittingly calculated chaos: every gunshot and hand-to-hand exchange feels earned, making the action land with real impact.
4. Havoc
To many, Havoc was underwhelming. Perhaps this is because it was so long-delayed that people were expecting an action masterpiece. Then there’s the fact that director Gareth Evans is constantly trying to top his action epics The Raid and The Raid 2. While the story may be lacking substance and heart, Havoc‘s action scenes are nothing short of crazy.
If you take it for what it is – an action flick – you won’t leave disappointed. Long takes, mind-blowing choreography, and inventive kills bombard the frame. Evans spliced the film with his signature tropes: visceral, close-quarters combat, heavy gunplay – blended with gritty realism and stylized intensity. However, what’s different about Havoc compared to Evans’ more martial arts-centric films is the decision to make Tom Hardy‘s character a street-fighting style bruiser instead of a martial arts master. The fights are sloppy and messy, but still totally brutal, resulting in a much more realistic kind of action movie.
3. Novocaine
As well as being one of the wildest action movies of 2025, Novocaine is possibly the most unique. We’ve seen the mild-mannered man turned killing machine time and time again, but not like this. Jack Quaid shines as Nate, a man incapable of feeling physical pain who uses his condition to fight evil when the girl of his dreams is kidnapped.
Moving at a rapid pace, this hyper-violent vehicle never gets too heavy. It’s packed with dark humor, an uplifting soundtrack, and an overall vibe that never takes itself too seriously. What makes it truly stand out amongst other action movies of 2025 is with its creative genre-bending. Body horror gives way to some of the wackiest kills and injuries seen in a long time on screen – Nate cauterizes his own wounds with a hot iron and walks through gunfire like it’s a minor inconvenience. As he gets deeper and deeper in over his head, the action only elevates thanks to his inability to feel pain, making him much more of a superhero than an everyman turned vigilante.
2. Warfare
Warfare is a brutal, immersive film directed by Alex Garland and Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza. This tense, ground-level account of survival is based on Mendoza’s real experiences and memories as a former SEAL. Told in real time, what makes this heart-pounding war thriller so entrancing is its refusal to let the audience know the full extent of what is going on and what went wrong. This not only adds anxiety-inducing tension, but it shrouds the viewer in a frustrating sense of intrigue.
With a stacked cast of young A-listers, Warfare excels in authenticity. Couple that with the reactive camerawork and ear-piercing sound design, and you have one of the wildest action movies of 2025 – a complete overload of the senses. Battle cries and roaring gunshots bombard you in the flawless battle sequences, never letting up for a second. Few war movies thrust you into a raw cinematic experience like this – resulting in a film that sticks with you long after the credits roll.
1. Sisu: Road to Revenge
No list of wildest action movies would be complete without a good old fashioned revenge tale. Better yet, the classic “old man still has it” category. Sisu introduced wider audiences to Jorma Tommila in 2022, playing Aatami, a tough-as-nails ex-soldier who goes up against a group of brutal SS soldiers. In Sisu: Road to Revenge, the immortal gold prospector finds himself in an even bigger battle when he is hunted by the Soviet Red Army.
With Jalmari Helander occupying the director’s chair again, Sisu: Road to Revenge could have just served up more of the same. Instead, the hand-to-hand combat is dumbed down in favor of over-the-top yet enthralling vehicle chases and battles akin to a Mad Max movie. Aatami weaponizes everything from tank treads to snowmobiles in increasingly inventive ways. While the film certainly revels in its absurdity, it never feels campy. It’s unhinged, extremely violent, gory, and even has an emotional punch despite the protagonist never uttering a word.
