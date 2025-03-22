Havoc: Why Tom Hardy’s New Movie Has Taken So Long To Make

Tom Hardy has partnered with Gareth Evans for the frenetic action movie Havoc. Evans is known for his explosive and fast-paced style of action which he crafted and cultivated with movies like The Raid, The Raid 2, and his Emmy-nominated TV series Gangs of London. Hardy has proven to be a versatile actor throughout his career, working his way to an Oscar nomination in 2016. However, his work in the action genre is rather limited, making this movie all the more intriguing for many.
Havoc is a Netflix original that will land on the platform on April 25, 2025. The movie’s teaser trailer has dropped and sparked a lot of excitement in the industry. Here’s everything we know about the movie and why it has taken so long to make and find a release date.
What Is the Plot of Havoc?
Tom Hardy well and truly proved he could be a solid action hero with his role as the titular character in Mad Max: Fury Road. The high-octane Oscar-winning movie made a massive stomp at the box office and cemented Hardy as one of the most versatile actors working today. In Havoc, it looks like the ante has been turned up and we are potentially in for 2025’s biggest action vehicle. The plot follows Walker (Tom Hardy), a bruised detective who, after a drug deal gone wrong, must battle his way through his city’s criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son. However, along the way he unravels a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city. To that, he must not only fight off a vengeful crime syndicate, but a crooked politician, rogue cops, and his own inner demons. Filmed in Gareth Evan’s home turf, Havoc stands to be the biggest movie ever shot in the country of Wales. However, the film did not come without its ups and downs.
Why Has Havoc Taken So Long to Make?
Havoc has faced many delays after it began filming in July, 2021. Despite his relatively short resumé, Gareth Evans has already earned a reputation for being an exceptional action director. His movies are filled with well-choreographed fight scenes that showcase awe-inspiring martial arts and gun-fu. So, it’s safe to assume that the shoots for his films are lengthy and intense. What’s more, this kind of action requires some serious pre-production as the cast need to embark on vigorous training programmes. Filming for Havoc mostly took place in Cardiff, Wales, where Hardy was regularly spotted walking his dogs, shopping, and interacting with the locals in his downtime. Shooting was reportedly challenging as it took place in the aftermath of the pandemic. Filming finished for the film in October, 2021.
Havoc was initially set for release in 2023. Early on, a deal was struck with Netflix, but despite having a home, the film kept being delayed. According to Evans, Havoc needed significant reshoots, however, they were delayed due to scheduling issues and the SAG-AFTRA strikes. The writer/director has also been busy juggling other projects, namely Gangs of London, which is now entering its third season. Evans is very active on social media and has made regular updates about the movie, letting fans know that re-shoots were done and dusted by July 2024. For now, all we have is a teaser trailer as the movie is in its final post-production stage. However, a full-length trailer can be expected closer to the movie’s release on April 25.
Who Stars Alongside Tom Hardy?
From the teaser trailer, it appears Havoc will serve as a tour-de-force for Tom Hardy. Landing top billing for the film, his name is the only one credited in the trailer. However, he will be joined by a stellar supporting cast. Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker joins the ensemble but his character name is unknown as of yet. He is seen having an intense square off with Walker in the teaser. Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Hitman) is also seen briefly in the teaser, sporting his signature charismatic grin. He is rumored to be playing a crooked cop. Rising star Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho, Shadow and Bone) takes on the role of Ellie, a policewoman and ally of Walker. Also, Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights) will join the cast. As of writing, his role is unknown, but if we had to bet on it, he will be bringing some comedic relief to the film as he so often does in his renditions.
