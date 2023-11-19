Forest Whitaker: Examining His Best Movie Performances

Forest Whitaker may not have had the opportunity to begin as a child actor, but he was born a performer. Fated to be an actor, Whitaker’s back injury during a football game would see him reprioritize and choose a career in music and acting. At 20, Whitaker made his film debut, playing the role of a Bodyguard in TAG: The Assassination Game (1982).
Over four decades later, Forest Whitaker has become one of Hollywood’s most versatile and honored actors. With credits in film and television, as well as a filmmaker, Whitaker has appeared in over 130 on-screen productions. These are Forest Whitaker’s best performances in movies.
Bird (1988)
Bird (1988) was Forest Whitaker’s most prominent role of the 80s. It was also the first time he was playing a historical figure. Bird was Clint Eastwood‘s biographical musical drama based on the life of jazz saxophonist Charlie “Bird” Parker. Eastwood had been a longtime fan of jazz music and had watched the real Bird play before his death. For Eastwood, it was an honor directing the film. As such, although he wanted a relatively unknown actor to portray Bird, he chose someone who could deliver a near-perfect performance as the musician. Forest Whitaker became the first actor to portray Charlie Parker on-screen. For his performance, Whitaker won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globe Awards.
Phone Booth (2002)
The Joel Schumacher-directed Phone Booth was one of the most successful psychological thrillers of 2002. With Irish actor Colin Farrell leading the cast, Forest Whitaker was cast in a supporting role as Captain Ed Ramey. Ray Liotta was initially offered the role, but after turning it down, Whitaker was cast instead. With Kiefer Sutherland playing the villain, the sniper, Phone Booth is Sutherland and Whitaker’s third collaboration. The movie received mixed to average reviews but was a commercial success. It grossed $97.8 million at the Box Office, a $13 million budget.
The Last King of Scotland (2006)
The Last King of Scotland (2006) is Forest Whitaker’s best performance in a film, a must-watch for fans and admirers of the actor. Whitaker portrayed Ugandan military officer and politician Idi Amin, the third President of Uganda. Committed to the role, Whitaker traveled to the country to speak with associates and friends of the dictator. He watched and listened to audio and videos of Idi Amin to capture his voice effectively. He reportedly continued using the accent even when cameras weren’t rolling. Although Whitaker is the face of The King of Scotland, the movie also starred actors who later had successful careers. These include James McAvoy, Kerry Washington, David Oyelowo, and Gillian Anderson. Whitaker earned his first and only Academy Awards nomination and win for Best Actor in 2007.
The Great Debaters (2007)
Forest Whitaker joined the star-studded cast of the Denzel Washington-directed historical drama The Great Debaters (2007). With Washington cast as the lead character, Melvin B. Tolson, Whitaker portrayed author, theologian, and educator James L. Farmer Sr. Whitaker was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. Besides Washington, The Great Debaters also starred acting talents like Denzel Whitaker, Nate Parker, Jurnee Smollett, and Kimberly Elise.
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
By the time Lee Daniels’ The Butler was released in August 2013, Forest Whitaker had already established himself as a distinguished actor in Hollywood. In Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Whitaker plays Cecil Gaines, based on the real-life Eugene Allen, who served as waiter and butler in the White House for 34 years. Although he didn’t receive an Academy Award or Golden Globe Award nomination for his performance, he was nominated twice (Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture) at the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Whitaker co-starred alongside Oprah Winfrey, David Oyelowo, Mariah Carey, Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jane Fonda, and John Cusack.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Gareth Edwards‘ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is an immediate sequel to the 1978 Star Wars film. Forest Whitaker is cast as Saw Gerrera, becoming the first actor to portray the character in a live-action film. Although the character had been voiced by Andrew Kishino in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, after Whitaker’s film role, Whitaker also voiced the character in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, the live-action TV series Andor, and the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Like several Star Wars films before it, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a success. It grossed $1.058 billion on a $200–265 million budget.
Black Panther (2018)
Forest Whitaker’s inclusion in the cast of Black Panther (2018) didn’t come as a surprise to fans and admirers of the actor. Whitaker had paid his dues over the years, so an MCU black superhero film would have to include the industry’s most talented black actors, for which Whitaker is a gem. Whitaker played Zuri, an elder statesman of Wakanda, and shaman, the keeper of the heart-shaped herb. He’s the nation’s religious and spiritual head. Zuri is killed by Erik “Killmonger” Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) after he reveals he’s the one to blame for the death of Killmonger’s father. Black Panther is Forest Whitaker’s highest-grossing movie, earning $1.349 billion and becoming the first superhero to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
Respect (2021)
Forest Whitaker portrayed Aretha Franklin‘s father, C. L. Franklin, in Respect (2021). The film is a biographical musical drama on the life and career of soul singer Aretha Franklin. Although the film focuses on Aretha Franklin (Jennifer Hudson), Whitaker’s performance gives audiences insight into Aretha’s father and his controlling influence over the singer. Like with his every performance, Whitaker approaches it with great intensity.
Big George Foreman (2023)
George Tillman Jr.‘s biographical sports drama Big George Foreman is Forest Whitaker’s return to film since 2021 Respect. Cast in a supporting role, Whitaker portrays boxing trainer Doc Broadus. The movie is based on the life of world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, whom Khris Davis portrayed. It is one of the most entertaining and refreshing biographical sports dramas based on true events. Again, Forest Whitaker delivers an extraordinary performance as Doc Broadus, Foreman’s trainer and friend.
