8 Things You Didn’t Know About Sinclair Daniel

In an era where overnight stardom is common, Sinclair Daniel stands out for different reasons. Rather than chasing instant fame, Daniel has taken a slower, more deliberate path in the entertainment industry. That approach has allowed her work to speak louder than hype. Although she may not yet be a household name, she has been gaining a growing presence in film, especially on television.
As a new face on screen, even fans who admire her work know little about the talented, beautiful actress. While she has starred in a few notable roles in the past, Daniel further established herself with her standout performance in Peacock Original series The Copenhagen Test. Here are a few facts new and old fans should know about Sinclair Daniel.
1. Sinclair Daniel Was Born and Raised in New York City
Sinclair Daniel was born on April 5, 1997, in the bustling metropolis of New York City. Growing up in the cultural melting pot of New York, she was exposed to diverse art, performance, and storytelling from an early age. Having been raised in the city, Daniel attended La Salle High School. Her upbringing in one of America’s creative capitals likely helped foster her passion for acting and storytelling.
2. Sinclair Daniel Comes From an African-American Family
Although details about her immediate family are private, Sinclair Daniel identifies strongly with her African-American heritage. That background has shaped how she approaches characters. For roles like Nella in The Other Black Girl, this cultural insight helped her deliver performances that resonated with audiences who see themselves reflected in her portrayal.
3. She Discovered Acting in High School
Sinclair Daniel’s first meaningful exposure to acting came during her school years at La Salle High School in New York. It was here that she began sharpening her craft and initially fell in love with performance. Participating in school plays and local productions gave her the foundation she would later build on at university and in professional auditions, long before Hollywood came calling.
4. Sinclair Daniel is a BFA Graduate From NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts
One of the most important steps in her journey was graduating from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dramatic Arts. Tisch is one of the most respected performing arts institutions in the country. Its rigorous training helped Daniel refine her range, discipline, and performance instincts.
5. Sinclair Daniel’s Professional Acting Career Began in 2019
Sinclair Daniel made her professional debut in 2019, making her first appearances on screen that year. Her first screen role was in the short film Cannabitches. Her other early credits included another short film and a guest role on established TV shows like Madam Secretary. In the show, she starred as Mia Costello, marking her transition into professional acting. These early roles, though brief, introduced her to audiences and helped her get comfortable in front of the camera.
6. COVID-19 Interrupted Her Early Momentum
Like many actors starting out, Sinclair Daniel’s early career also faced disruption. This was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the global shutdown, film and television productions were halted, auditions were canceled, and projects were delayed. However, she used this time to stay focused and prepared for the eventual return of film and TV production.
7. The Other Black Girl was Sinclair Daniel’s Breakout Role
Sinclair Daniel’s first major leap into widespread recognition came with her role as Nella Rogers on Hulu’s The Other Black Girl. Coincidentally, the series was her first major role, after guest-starring in other TV series and landing minor roles in films. Daniel’s performance in The Other Black Girl was smart and thoughtful, depicting a smart, thoughtful editorial assistant navigating workplace challenges and personal discovery. The role helped put Daniel on the map as a rising talent in Hollywood.
8. Sinclair Daniel Was Cast as a “New Scream Queen” in the Insidious Franchise
In 2023, Sinclair Daniel joined the Insidious franchise in Insidious: The Red Door. She was cast as Chris Winslow, earning attention as a fresh face in the genre. Unsurprisingly, Blumhouse Productions and horror fans alike described her as a new scream queen. The label is often given to actresses who make a significant impact in horror cinema. With her amazing performance, the label was truly deserving.
Follow Us