Ali Larter has spent most of her life in the spotlight. After getting into modeling at a young age, Larter would go on to become an incredibly successful actress. In fact, her career on screen spans more than 25 years. So far, the movies that Larter has featured in have grossed over $1.3 billion.
In addition to her work on screen, Ali Larter is known for her modeling work, and she has done work for major baseball teams. She has also been featured in popular magazines, including Maxim, FHM, Stuff, and People Magazine. With such a busy career so far, there is a lot that many fans won’t know about her. Here are six interesting facts about Ali Larter.
1. Her Early Life is Pretty Interesting
Ali Larter was born in New Jersey and got into modeling at a young age. She began her modeling career at the age of just 14. Her first job was starring in a Philadelphia Phillies commercial. This further led to her being signed by the Ford Modeling Agency in New York. Ali’s early modeling career led to her dropping out of high school in her senior year.
2. Ali Larter is Of British Descent
Despite being American, Ali Larter’s ancestry is British. In fact, it is entirely British in a rather unusual way. Her descendants come from all four countries in the United Kingdom, England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. That means she’s as British as can be.
3. She Was A Model Before Becoming An Actor
Though Larter is widely known as an actor, she didn’t get her start in acting until much later. Her modeling career began quite early. But she didn’t make her on-screen debut until she was 21. The actress’ first acting roles came after portraying a fictional actress for an Esquire magazine hoax. Her first roles were in TV shows, including Brooke Shields, Suddenly Susan, and Dawson’s Creek.
4. Ali Larter Is Known As A Scream Queen
Becoming typecast does have its pros and cons, as it can make it difficult to secure roles outside a particular genre. Ali Larter is known as a “Scream Queen” thanks to her starring roles in Final Destination and Final Destination 2. There she played the character, Clear Rivers. Despite it leading to her starring in thriller movies, Larter did become the only person in the franchise’s history to have a starring role in more than one movie. Even more, she was the final survivor of the plane crash to be killed in the movie. Since Final Destination, most of her movie roles have either been thrillers or comedies.
5. She Played Claire Redfield In The Resident Evil Movies
If you’re going to become typecast into horror roles, then becoming a main character in a billion-dollar franchise isn’t a bad thing. In 2007, Ali Larter starred in the third installment of Paul W.S. Anderson’s Resident Evil series as Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield’s sister (Wentworth Miller). She was also a leader of a group of survivors during the apocalypse.
The movie version of Claire Redfield was vastly different from her video game counterpart in games. Altogether, the games originally saw her as a survivor of the Raccoon City outbreak. But, in subsequent movies, Ali’s portrayal of Claire Redfield became closer to the games. In total, Ali Larter appeared in three of the Resident Evil movies, which helped to put her in the mainstream spotlight.
6. She Has Her Own Cookbook
When she isn’t starring in her latest TV show or movie, Ali Larter is known for hosting incredible dinner parties in Los Angeles. She has taken many of her recipes and secrets to success and released them as a book titled “Kitchen Revelry: A Year of Festive Menus from My Home to Yours”. The book is filled with recipes and ideas for dinner parties across the year. So, no matter when you want to cook something new or have friends around to enjoy them, the book always has something to utilize. Currently, the book has a 4.4/5 score on Amazon, with many positive reviews on the site.
7. Ali Larter Doesn’t Want Her Children To Become Child Star
Ali Larter announced in 2010 that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Hayes MacArthur. Their baby was born in December 2010 and named Theodore. The couple then had a daughter named Vivienne Margaret in 2015. Along with their two dogs, Jackpot and Ella, Ali and her family live in their $2.9 million home in the Hollywood Hills, but Larter has stated that she won’t let her children become child stars and instead, they can get into acting once they become adults.