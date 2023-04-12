10 Things You Didn’t Know About Apollo 13’s Bill Paxton

Known for his roles in iconic films like Aliens, Twister, and Titanic, Bill Paxton was a beloved actor who brought energy, humor, and humanity to every role he played. He was known for his versatility and ability to bring depth to his roles. Described as a true Renaissance man, Paxton could act, direct, and play a mean guitar.
Unfortunately, tragedy struck, and the star passed away at age 61. The good news is that he left quite a legacy behind in the form of his work. With that in mind, here are ten interesting facts about the actor.
1. Bill Paxton’s Father Was An Actor
Paxton was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to parents Mary Lou and John Lane Paxton. His father was a businessman and actor, while his mother was a homemaker. Needless to say, Paxton’s upbringing was steeped in the arts because of his father’s profession.
Over the course of his career, Paxton often talked about his parent’s profound influence on him. He even credited them with instilling in him a love of storytelling and a desire to explore the world.
2. He Was A Talented Musician
The star wasn’t just a talented actor but also a skilled musician. He played several instruments, including the guitar and the piano. Additionally, Paxton was a member of a couple of different bands throughout his life. He played with his father and brother in a country and western band called Gordy and the Spur. They mostly played at local honk-tonks in Texas, where Paxton grew up, and performed covers of classic country songs.
3. The Star Was In A Band With James Cameron
In the early 1980s, Bill Paxton was a member of a new wave band called Martini Ranch, which he formed with his friend Andrew Todd. Another member of the band was the famous film director James Cameron. Together they released an album titled Holy Cow in 1988. The album features a mix of rock, and the music video included a cameo from actors Judge Reinhold and Paul Reiser.
4. He Kicked Off His Career As A Set Dresser
Paxton was in the entertainment industry for a while before he became an actor. He was a set dresser for Roger Corman’s film production company in the 1970s. He later worked as a set designer and art director. But he certainly had bigger dreams, so he started taking an acting class on the side just for fun. Soon that translated into him landing roles in movies here and there before finally transitioning into acting.
5. The Star Was A Licensed Pilot
Adding to the star’s extensive repertoire is the fact that he was a licensed pilot. Needless to say, he took his flying very seriously. Over the years, Paxton continued to pursue his interest in aviation and even got his commercial pilot’s license. The star often incorporated his love of flying into his acting. For instance, he played a storm chaser in the movie Twister.
6. Bill Paxton Was A Huge Philanthropist
The actor had a heart of gold and genuinely cared about making a positive difference in the world. One of the causes closest to his heart was the Watts/Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club. He was a dedicated supporter of the organization and even served as a board member for several years. Altogether, he was passionate about providing young people with positive role models. Additionally, Paxton also supported other charities and causes. He was a strong advocate for environmental conservation and animal welfare.
7. The Star Was 61 Years Old When He Died
On February 25, 2017, Bill Paxton suffered a stroke following complications from heart surgery. He had surgery to replace a heart valve to repair an aortic aneurysm. Unfortunately, the surgery had unforeseen complications. Paxton was in recovery when he suffered the stroke, and despite efforts by his medical team, he passed away. His death left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.
8. He Met His Wife On A Bus In London
Bill Paxton met his wife, Louise Newbury, on a bus in London while he was filming a movie. The pair got hitched in 1987 and remained together until Paxton died in 2017. Paxton often spoke of his love for his wife and credited her with being a stabilizing force in his life.
9. Bill Paxton Has Two Children
Paxton and his wife had two children together, a son named James and a daughter Lydia. Since their father’s passing, his children had largely stayed out of the public eye. They continue to honor their father’s memory on social media. The pair occasionally share photos and memories of him with their followers.
10. He Was Worth Forty Million Dollars When He Died
Sources have it that Bill Paxton had an estimated net worth of 40 million dollars at the time of his death. This makes sense, as he had a successful acting career spanning over four decades. Besides being an actor and a musician, he was also a film director and producer. Despite his passing, his work is still celebrated and appreciated around the world.
