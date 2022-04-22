10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taynara Melo

Taynara Melo is a woman who likes to do things on her own time. She’s a professional athlete who did her own thing prior to getting into the sport she’s in. She was a woman who grew up athletic. She took herself out of the situation she was raised in and she made a name for herself that includes a trial for the Olympics, a famous marriage, a famous divorce, and so much more. She is signed with a famous athletic company, and she is currently killing it. She’s got a lot going for her at the moment, and she is someone worth getting to know. So, just who is she? If you don’t follow professional wrestling, you might not know much about her, so here you go.
1. She is a Professional Wrestler
When she’s not busy online being a superstar on the Instagram platform, she’s busy doing her day job. She’s a professional wrestler who is signed with the All Elite Wrestling Team (AEW), and she works under the stage name Tay Conti.
2. She is Brazilian
She was born with the name Taynara Melo de Carvalho in the area known as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She grew up in the area, and she’s Brazilian by heritage. Her parents are both from the area from what we can ascertain, but we don’t know if her family still lives in the area.
3. She is Young
She might be working hard, but she’s still young. She was born on June 9, 1995, and she’s been working hard on her career since she was only 22. She made her debut as a pro wrestler back in 2017, which is also the year she married her husband.
4. She is One of Four
She is a child who grew up in a large household. Her parents have four kids. She is one of three girls, and there is only one boy in the household. However, we did learn that one of her siblings is adopted, though we don’t know which one.
5. She is From a Bad Neighborhood
We don’t know the circumstances of her family’s life, but we do know that they lived in an area that is not known for its safety. In fact, she grew up in an area of Brazil that is filled with poverty and other sadness, and it is also known for its criminal activity.
6. She Tried Law School
When she was old enough to move out and do the college thing on her own, she did. She tried to go to law school, but she found that it simply was not for her. She wanted to be part of it, but she was also training as a black belt in judo as well as Brazilian jiu-jitsu, where she was trying to make it onto the 2016 summer Olympic team. This was all before she decided to become a wrestler.
7. She is a Floridian Now
Now that she’s working for the AEW, she is not living in Brazil. She is currently a resident of Orlando, Florida. It’s where many people in the wrestling world live and work, so this is not uncommon. She’s been here since 2016, and it is her home now.
8. She is Separated from her Husband
We did mention above that she is married, and that she married her husband in 2017. His name is Jorge Conti, but she is no longer married to him. They announced back in 2021 that the couple was separated, and that they’d been separated for a long time. They divorced the same year.
9. She is Dating
She’s been in a relationship with another man since 2022. They announced that they’ve been together since January of 2022, and his name is Sammy Guevara. He is also a wrestler. He is also signed with AEW, and while we have no idea how they met, we bet it’s safe to assume they met at work.
10. She Enjoys Her Privacy
It’s also safe to say she’s a woman who is good at keeping her life to herself. She was married in 2017 and separated in 2021, and she kept her separation so secret that no one knew about it until she was divorced and ready to talk about it of her own accord. Most people who are in her line of work find that their private life is anything but on any given day, but she is doing what she can to keep herself as private as possible.