Greta Gerwig is an accomplished director, known for her works in mumblecore films and she is becoming a household name for her work on the Barbie movie. Born Greta Celeste Gerwig on August 4, 1983, in Sacramento, California, Gerwig is an American director, screenwriter, actress, and producer. As an award-winning director, Gerwig is particularly known for her directorial style.
As an actress, Gerwig has appeared in different films, including several mumblecore movies. She played Barbette Gladney in the 2022 White Noise. Gerwig co-wrote and directed the first live-action Barbie film, titled Barbie. With the film scheduled for release in July 2023, here are 8 things you didn’t know about Barbie‘s Greta Gerwig.
1. The Movies You Remember Greta Gerwig From
Greta Gerwig was the voice of the American foreign exchange student Tracy Walker in the critically acclaimed animated movie Isle of Dogs (2018). Gerwig also played the titular character, Frances Halladay, in the black-and-white comedy-drama Frances Ha (2012). In 2009, Gerwig starred as Megan in Ti West’s horror movie The House of the Devil. Starring alongside Ben Stiller, Gerwig played Florence Marr in one of Noah Baumbach’s comedy-drama Greenberg.
Gerwig played Nancy Tuckerman in the biographical drama Jackie. The movie tells the story of Jacqueline Kennedy as First Lady and her life after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. Besides playing Barbette Gladney in White Noise (2022), Gerwig played Abigail Porter in the 2016 coming-of-age comedy-drama 20th Century Women.
2. How Greta Gerwig Chose A Career In Acting
Greta Gerwig was interested in dancing when she was young, but she had to quit taking lessons because they became too expensive. Gerwig hoped to graduate with a musical theatre degree but finished with a degree in English and Philosophy from Barnard College. However, Gerwig participated in the Columbia University Varsity Show while in college. Gerwig had a passion for writing and hoped to become a playwright. She applied for several playwright MFA programs but was rejected. Gerwig then turned her focus to acting.
3. How Greta Gerwig Got Started In Film
Before finishing college, Greta Gerwig starred in her first movie, LOL (2006). Gerwig played a minor role as Greta, but it helped open her into the world of independent mumblecore movies. The next year, she was cast as Hannah in her second Joe Swanberg independent mumblecore movie Hannah Takes the Stairs (2007).
4. Greta Gerwig’s Directorial Debut
Greta Gerwig made her directorial debut in 2008. She co-directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the American mumblecore film Nights and Weekends. Gerwig also starred in the movie as Mattie. However, Gerwig made her solo directorial debut in 2017 with the heavily-nominated and award-winning Lady Bird. The coming-of-age film was also written by Gerwig and starred Saoirse Ronan in the lead role. Lady Bird was a critical and commercial success, earning $79 million on a $10 million budget.
5. Greta Gerwig Is Dating A Career Co-Worker
Greta Gerwig has been in a relationship with filmmaker Noah Baumbach since late 2011. Gerwig and Baumbach live together in Brooklyn and had their first child, Harold, in March 2019. In late 2022, a pregnant Gerwig announced the couple is expecting their second child sometime in 2023.
6. Greta Gerwig Has Written, Produced, And Directed Several Works In Film
Behind the scenes, Gerwig has worked extensively on several movie projects. She’s credited with writing 11 works for film and television, such as Frances Ha (2012), Lady Bird (2017), Little Women (2019), and Barbie (2023). Gerwig has also produced two movies, Nights and Weekends (2008) and Mistress America (2015). Barbie (2023) is Gerwig’s fourth directed movie, but she has already made a name for herself in the world of directing.
7. The Nominations & Awards Greta Gerwig Has Received
Greta Gerwig’s career may have only begun in 2006, but she has received notable accolades as an actor and director. Gerwig’s Lady Bird won two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and gave Saoirse Ronan her first and only win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Gerwig has received numerous nominations across major award associations. Gerwig has been nominated at the Academy Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Directors Guild of America Award, and the Writers Guild of America Awards.
8. What Greta Gerwig Is Doing Next
Gerwig’s next written and directed film is the live-action Barbie movie. The movie will be released around mid-2023. Gerwig was also hired as a writer for the upcoming Walt Disney’s Snow White. Greta Gerwig has focused more on writing and directing films.
Barbie is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.
Snow White will be released in U.S. theaters on March 22, 2024.
