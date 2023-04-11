Home
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Barbie’s Greta Gerwig

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Barbie’s Greta Gerwig

1 hour ago
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Barbie’s Greta Gerwig
Home
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Barbie’s Greta Gerwig

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Barbie’s Greta Gerwig

1 hour ago

Greta Gerwig is an accomplished director, known for her works in mumblecore films and she is becoming a household name for her work on the Barbie movie. Born Greta Celeste Gerwig on August 4, 1983, in Sacramento, California, Gerwig is an American director, screenwriter, actress, and producer. As an award-winning director, Gerwig is particularly known for her directorial style.

As an actress, Gerwig has appeared in different films, including several mumblecore movies. She played Barbette Gladney in the 2022 White Noise. Gerwig co-wrote and directed the first live-action Barbie film, titled Barbie. With the film scheduled for release in July 2023, here are 8 things you didn’t know about Barbie‘s Greta Gerwig.

1. The Movies You Remember Greta Gerwig From

Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver in White Noise

Greta Gerwig was the voice of the American foreign exchange student Tracy Walker in the critically acclaimed animated movie Isle of Dogs (2018). Gerwig also played the titular character, Frances Halladay, in the black-and-white comedy-drama Frances Ha (2012). In 2009, Gerwig starred as Megan in Ti West’s horror movie The House of the Devil. Starring alongside Ben Stiller, Gerwig played Florence Marr in one of Noah Baumbach’s comedy-drama Greenberg.

Gerwig played Nancy Tuckerman in the biographical drama Jackie. The movie tells the story of Jacqueline Kennedy as First Lady and her life after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. Besides playing Barbette Gladney in White Noise (2022), Gerwig played Abigail Porter in the 2016 coming-of-age comedy-drama 20th Century Women.

2. How Greta Gerwig Chose A Career In Acting

Greta Gerwig in Hannah Takes the Stairs

Greta Gerwig was interested in dancing when she was young, but she had to quit taking lessons because they became too expensive. Gerwig hoped to graduate with a musical theatre degree but finished with a degree in English and Philosophy from Barnard College. However, Gerwig participated in the Columbia University Varsity Show while in college. Gerwig had a passion for writing and hoped to become a playwright. She applied for several playwright MFA programs but was rejected. Gerwig then turned her focus to acting.

3. How Greta Gerwig Got Started In Film

Greta Gerwig in Nights and Weekends

Before finishing college, Greta Gerwig starred in her first movie, LOL (2006). Gerwig played a minor role as Greta, but it helped open her into the world of independent mumblecore movies. The next year, she was cast as Hannah in her second Joe Swanberg independent mumblecore movie Hannah Takes the Stairs (2007).

4. Greta Gerwig’s Directorial Debut

Greta Gerwig Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig made her directorial debut in 2008. She co-directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the American mumblecore film Nights and Weekends. Gerwig also starred in the movie as Mattie. However, Gerwig made her solo directorial debut in 2017 with the heavily-nominated and award-winning Lady Bird. The coming-of-age film was also written by Gerwig and starred Saoirse Ronan in the lead role. Lady Bird was a critical and commercial success, earning $79 million on a $10 million budget.

5. Greta Gerwig Is Dating A Career Co-Worker

Greta Gerwig and Husband Noah Baumbach

Greta Gerwig has been in a relationship with filmmaker Noah Baumbach since late 2011. Gerwig and Baumbach live together in Brooklyn and had their first child, Harold, in March 2019. In late 2022, a pregnant Gerwig announced the couple is expecting their second child sometime in 2023.

6. Greta Gerwig Has Written, Produced, And Directed Several Works In Film

Greta Gerwig Little Women

Behind the scenes, Gerwig has worked extensively on several movie projects. She’s credited with writing 11 works for film and television, such as Frances Ha (2012), Lady Bird (2017), Little Women (2019), and Barbie (2023). Gerwig has also produced two movies, Nights and Weekends (2008) and Mistress America (2015). Barbie (2023) is Gerwig’s fourth directed movie, but she has already made a name for herself in the world of directing.

7. The Nominations & Awards Greta Gerwig Has Received

Greta Gerwig in White Noise

Greta Gerwig’s career may have only begun in 2006, but she has received notable accolades as an actor and director. Gerwig’s Lady Bird won two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and gave Saoirse Ronan her first and only win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Gerwig has received numerous nominations across major award associations. Gerwig has been nominated at the Academy Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Directors Guild of America Award, and the Writers Guild of America Awards.

8. What Greta Gerwig Is Doing Next

Greta Gerwig Barbie

Gerwig’s next written and directed film is the live-action Barbie movie. The movie will be released around mid-2023. Gerwig was also hired as a writer for the upcoming Walt Disney’s Snow White. Greta Gerwig has focused more on writing and directing films.

Barbie is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.

Snow White will be released in U.S. theaters on March 22, 2024.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

0 / 5. 0

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Read next:

Related Posts
Two Odd Things You Didn’t Know George Lucas Banned on Star Wars
July 28, 2020
Five MCU Character Costumes That Need Improvement
July 5, 2020
Watch 100 People Try to do Their Best Chewbacca Impression
December 14, 2017
Enjoy Mr. Bean Recut as a Complete Psycho in this Movie Trailer
March 21, 2017
The New Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer Looks Pretty Solid
March 28, 2017
Our Top Five Lorne Michaels Produced Movies of All-Time
May 27, 2018
Five Life Lessons We Learned After Re-Watching “13 Going on 30” as an Adult
November 30, 2021
Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on the Criterion Channel in April 2022
April 9, 2022
Three Superman Villains that could Revive the Film Franchise
February 6, 2020
The Top Five Matt Damon Crying Scenes in Movies
November 25, 2017
Geeks Battle it Out with Popular Movie, TV, and Video Game Weapons
February 3, 2018
How Anakin Skywalker Was Able To Build C-3PO
July 2, 2021

About The Author

Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

I'm a writer and editor with a passion for storytelling. I've worked on a variety of projects in different industries, and I love finding ways to tell compelling stories that are easily understood by all audiences.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.