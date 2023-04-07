Every Ken In The Barbie Movie (And Who Plays Them)

Since its announcement, the Barbie movie has remained one of the most intriguing new theatrical features. Thanks to the stellar cast and an even more captivating marketing for the movie, Barbie has garnered significant anticipation and excitement. While much of the information regarding the movie has been played close to the vest, thankfully fans now know who will be playing the Barbies and Kens in the movie.
Directed by Greta Gerwig, the Barbie movie is a story of the one-and-only Barbie doll and her partner Ken. This comedy film features different Barbies and Kens, who are all living together in the dreamy Barbie Land. Here’s every Ken character in the Barbie movie and the actors playin them.
6. Scott Evans as a Ken
Chris Evans‘ younger brother Scott Evans is making a name for himself in Hollywood. He plays one of the Ken dolls in the long-anticipated Barbie movie. Not much is known yet about his character, but we can draw some conclusions from the poster. The poster says, ‘You guessed it. He’s a Ken,’ which is a comedic take on the fact that it’s a Barbie Land, and there are several Kens who part of that world. Then, we see Evans dressed as a cowboy which tells us a bit about his Ken. He might be a cowboy doll or maybe a southern Ken.
5. Ncuti Gatwa as Another Ken
Here’s another familiar face playing Ken. Ncuti Gatwa from Sex Education is one of the characters in the Barbie universe. He’s no ordinary Ken, that’s for sure. Just like Scott Evans, Gatwa also has a cowboy costume in his movie poster, suggesting he’s also of Southern origin. There is currently a dearth of information regarding his character as his poster only says, ‘Ken again!’ and that’s all we know so far. He appears shortly in a Barbie movie sneak peek alongside Ryan Gosling and Kingsley Ben-Adir‘s versions of Ken playing lacrosse.
4. Kingsley Ben-Adir as Another Ken
Kingsley Ben-Adir is Ken too. Ben-Adir, who is known for his dramatic roles, looks merry and jolly in his Barbie poster, suggesting he plays a cheerful Ken in the movie. Ben-Adir is seen playing lacrosse with Gosling and Gatwa in the Barbie movie trailer, so that might mean he’s one of Gosling’s character’s best friends. At one point in the trailer, he steps in to protect his buddy Ken during an apparent beach fight between Gosling’s and Simu Liu‘s Ken. Everything else about Ben-Adir’s Ken remains a mystery for now.
3. Simu Liu as Another Ken
Even though there are still not enough details about all the Kens in the Barbie movie, we can still try to draw some conclusions from the trailer. It appears that Simu Liu‘s Ken is one of the main characters posing the biggest threat to Gosling’s Ken in the Barbie movie. They might be fighting to win Barbie’s attention or just fighting for the sake of fighting. But so far, Gosling’s Ken appears to be a little bit jealous of Liu, and that’s probably why they get into a beach fight toward the end of the trailer.
2. Michael Cera as Allan
The inclusion of the Allan doll, played by Michael Cera, is genius for so many reasons. Just like Barbie Midge, Allan was also the subject of controversy when he first appeared in stores back in 1964. He was introduced as Ken’s best friend and marketed bizarrely by Mattel with the following slogan, ‘He’s Ken’s Buddy. All of Ken’s Clothes Fit Him!’ Allan was only sold from 1964 to 1965, and then he got discontinued. The Barbie movie gives a winking nod to Allan’s underwhelming role by stating, ‘There’s only one Allan.’ Allan appears in the Barbie movie trailer for two seconds but steals the show nevertheless. He’s got a colorful striped shirt, a vacant stare, and recognizable ginger hair. He seems as shocked to be there as the rest of us, which makes his involvement in the movie all the more hilarious.
1. Ryan Gosling as The Ken
Finally, Ryan Gosling plays the main Ken. He’s the stereotypical beautiful Ken with platinum blonde hair, six-pack abs, and blue eyes. But even though he’s always been the popular and cool guy, it seems like Gerwig is taking another approach with this Ken. As a matter of fact, even his movie poster says, ‘He’s just Ken.’ By the looks of the first official trailer, Ken is desperately fighting to win Barbie’s attention, and he’s also easily threatened by other guys. He doesn’t appear to do anything else but chase after Margot Robbie‘s Barbie, so we might see his character break some entrenched male stereotypes. After all, it’s Greta Gerwig; and she’s all about gender revolution, inclusivity, and diversity.
