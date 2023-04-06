Every Barbie In The Barbie Movie (And Who Plays Them)

Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie has been one of the most exciting additions to Hollywood’s slate in recent years. Beyond the talent behind the camera, the movie also has an impressive cast on screen too. With a star-studded ensemble of Hollywood’s most notable names, it is no wonder Barbie has been the talk of the town.
The movie follows the iconic Barbie doll living in a perfect Barbie Land who decides to embark on a new journey and conquer the human world too. The details of the movie have remained a mystery for too long, but now it’s time to finally see who will bring these iconic plastic dolls to life. Here’s every Barbie character in the Barbie movie and the actors who play them.
12. Issa Rae as President Barbie
It’s Barbie Land, so of course, there’s a female president. After all, who better than one of the Barbies to take care of the rose-colored perfect world? This Barbie is played by the magnificent Issa Rae who got her start in the industry thanks to her Awkward Black Girl YouTube series, and now she’s playing President Barbie. Talk about a dream come true. By the looks of it, this Barbie is well-respected and passionate, just as a president should be.
11. Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie
For all young girls who dream of becoming world-class journalists and changing the world, there’s now a Barbie character in the movie they can look up to. She’s writer Barbie, and she’s played by Alexandra Shipp. This Barbie is a multitasking pro, and she’s unstoppable, as the Barbie movie trailer shows her working hard on her writing while relaxing at the beach at the same time.
10. Ana Cruz Kayne as Supreme Court Justice Barbie
Barbie can do anything. She can be president, but she can also make important decisions and ensure equal justice under law, and Supreme Court Justice Barbie proves it. She’s played by Ana Cruz Kayne, and she’s seen in the first Barbie trailer in the middle of a Ken vs. Ken situation, trying to smooth things out.
9. Ritu Arya as a Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Barbie
Another inspiring Barbie is played by the even more inspiring Ritu Arya. Although this character doesn’t appear in the first Barbie movie trailer, her poster tells us everything we need to know so far. She’s a Pulitzer-winning Barbie, which means she’s a journalist with a voice, and her work is really making a difference.
8. Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie
Nicola Coughlan plays a diplomat Barbie, ready to further improve Barbie Land’s relations with other lands. She looks stunning on the Barbie movie poster, showing young girls that you can wear pink and glitter and still play a vital role in society.
7. Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie
If there’s anything Greta Gerwig will do in her movies, its promote inclusivity and diversity. That makes Hari Nef‘s character in the Barbie movie all the more exciting. As you probably know, Nef is the first transgender woman who appeared on the cover of a significant British magazine, and it was for Elle UK. Her Barbie is a doctor, but she doesn’t wear regular scrubs on the poster, of course. She’s all glittery and pink while still providing health care to her patients.
6. Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie
Is there anything a Barbie can’t do? Sharon Rooney proves that Barbie can be a lawyer too. Rooney is widely known for her role as Rae Earl in My Mad Fat Diary. The gorgeous actress plays a justice-seeking Barbie. Although she doesn’t show up in the first trailer, we can only assume that she will be a powerful and inspiring lawyer Barbie ensuring justice is served.
5. Emma Mackey as Nobel-Prize Physicist Barbie
Another accomplished actress joining the Barbie world is Emma Mackey. People often confuse her for Margot Robbie, so fans were hoping that she would play Barbie’s sister in the movie. However, that’s not the case, and Mackey is actually a Nobel-Prize physician. The trailer shows her enthusiastically greeting Robbie’s Barbie while relaxing on the beach with her friends. That shows that a scientist Barbie can still be a social butterfly and enjoy her free time at the beach.
4. Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie
Another talented actress and comedian that we see in the Barbie movie is Kate McKinnon. She appears for a split second doing what she does best, splits. She’s a skilled gymnast Barbie, and she looks very flexible and strong. McKinnon is of course well known for iconic turn on Saturday Night Live leading to many beloved sketches and fan favorite characters.
3. Emerald Fennell as Midge
Emerald Fennell also stars in the Barbie movie, and she plays the iconic Midge. Barbie and Ken are not the only main characters of Barbie Land. There are also Midge and Allan. Midge Hadley was introduced back in 1963 as Barbie’s best friend. Mattel wanted to respond to criticism about Barbie being too sexy, so they created Midge, a more realistic Barbie doll. However, she got discontinued shortly after, only to reappear on the market years after as a pregnant Barbie doll. This Barbie also made people raise eyebrows because she was sold pregnant with baby Nikki who came in Midge’s removable womb. She was also the subject of controversy and was removed from store shells shortly after. The fact that Gerwig included pregnant Midge in her movie is nothing short of genius.
2. Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie
Not many people expected this, but Dua Lipa also stars in the Barbie movie as a gorgeous blue-haired mermaid Barbie. Mermaid Barbie was introduced in her own Barbie movie character poster. She’s the iconic mermaid doll, wearing a shimmering costume and bright blue makeup. Will she be an underwater pop sensation? We’re going to find out soon.
1. Margot Robbie as The Barbie
Finally, the beautiful and talented Margot Robbie plays the main Barbie. Talk about perfect casting. The actress bears a notable resemblance to the original Barbie doll. Gerwig decided to pay tribute to the traditional Barbie while including other Barbies too. In the visually striking movie, Robbie’s Barbie is shown in her perfect doll house, wearing bright pink clothes and looking dreamy as always. She decides to embark on a journey to the real world and is quickly joined by her love interest, the main Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. The Barbie movie is a huge ode to Barbie World, and Robbie is the perfect choice for the iconic doll.
