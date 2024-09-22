The Killer’s Game Cast: Who Stars in the 2024 Action Comedy?

For the love of all things action comedy, The Killer’s Game cast comprises some of Hollywood’s top actors in the genre. The Killer’s Game is J.J. Perry’s sophomore directorial project, having made his debut with the 2022 Jamie Foxx-led Day Shift movie. However, J.J. Perry is far from being a stranger in the action genre, as he has worked on several of Hollywood’s biggest Box Office earners. In The Killer’s Game, a few Marvel Cinematic Universe stars reunite for some action.
The Killer’s Game is a blend of John Wick-esque action and comedy. It centers around Joe Flood, a veteran assassin. A mixed-up medical report had him believe he was dying. Rather than suffer a painful death, he chose to put a hit on himself and die doing something he loved. However, when he finds out the diagnosis is wrong, he must fight to survive, particularly because the hitwoman has a personal vendetta for him. These are the eclectic The Killer’s Game cast and the characters they play.
Dave Bautista as Joe Flood
Professional wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista leads The Killer’s Game cast, playing its protagonist, Joe Flood. Over the past years, Dave Bautista has proven he’s much more than his towering height and broad frame, taking on more versatile roles. In The Killer’s Game, Bautista plays a character who goes from sorrowing over a terminal illness to fighting to cancel a hit he put out on himself. Dave Bautista has been busy with several film projects in the last few years. He’s known for his roles in the My Spy movies, Army of the Dead (2021), Dune movies, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), Knock at the Cabin (2023), and playing Drax in the MCU.
Sofia Boutella as Maize
Algerian actress, dancer, and model Sofia Boutella also joins The Killer’s Game cast in a supporting role. Boutella, as Maize, plays Dave Bautista’s girlfriend. Maize is initially unaware of Joe Flood’s work as an assassin. However, she’s forced into the high-speed chase, gun-slinging world after Joe’s hit on himself spirals out of control. Since making her Hollywood debut in 2015, Sofia Boutella is known for roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014), The Mummy (2017), Rebel Moon (2023), and its 2024 sequel, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.
Terry Crews as Lovedahl
Terry Crews plays the bad-ass, gun-toting Lovedahl in 2024 The Killer’s Game. As a skilled assassin, the character is hired when the hit on Joe Flood is active. Like every assassin, hunting for Joe isn’t personal for Lovedahl. However, he soon learns Joe Flood isn’t an easy catch. With a career of over two decades, Terry Crews has starred in several top movies. In the last decade, he’s known for his roles in the Expendables series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021), The Ridiculous 6 (2015), Deadpool 2 (2018), and his TV show hosting gigs.
Ben Kingsley as Zvi
Academy Award-winning English actor Ben Kingsley also joins The Killer’s Game cast, playing Zvi. His character is also a veteran assassin and Joe Flood’s mentor. Born Krishna Pandit Bhanji, Ben Kingsley has had a successful acting career over five decades. A few worthy mentions in his ever-growing film credit include Gandhi (1982), Schindler’s List (1993), Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010), and portraying Marvel’s Trevor Slattery in MCU films.
Pom Klementieff as Marianna Antoinette
Canadian-born French actress Pom Klementieff is also part of The Killer’s Game cast as Marianna Antoinette. Klementieff plays the film’s main villain. Marianna Antoinette is a hitwoman who refuses to remove the hit on Joe Flood. Believing he only had three months to live, Joe Flood approaches Marianna Antoinette to put out a hit contract on himself.
However, Joe later realizes Marianna has a personal vendetta against him. Not only does she refuse to call off the hit, but she raises the offer to lure more assassins into the contract. The actress is famous for portraying Mantis and co-starring alongside Dave Bautista in several MCU movies. She also joined the Mission: Impossible franchise in the 2023 Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning, playing Paris.
Scott Adkins & Drew Galloway as The Mackenzie Brothers
British actor and martial artist Scott Adkins pairs up with Scottish professional wrestler Drew Galloway (Drew McIntyre on WWE) as part of The Killer’s Game cast. The duo is introduced after Marianna Antoinette extends Joe Flood’s contract to attract other assassins. The Mackenzie brothers, Angus (Adkins) and Rory (Galloway) are renowned assassins known for their ruthlessness. Scott Adkins is no stranger to the action and martial arts genre.
He’s known for roles in The Accidental Spy (2001), The Expendables 2 (2012), Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019), and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). On the other hand, The Killer’s Game is Drew Galloway’s acting debut. Inspired by several former wrestlers-turned-actors like Dave Bautista, Drew McIntyre looks to transition onto the big screen. Besides leading The Killer’s Game cast, Dave Bautista has delivered amazing performances in these movies.
