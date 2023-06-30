The Best Ben Kingsley Movies of All Time

Ben Kingsley, born Krishna Pandit Bhanji, began his film journey from humble beginnings. In 2002, he received the honor of Knight Bachelor for his movie industry contributions. His career started approximately 50 years ago, initially in theater with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He dedicated around 15 years to performing on stage. Later, he transitioned to television and film, gradually shifting his focus towards the movie industry.
Kingsley’s career changed when he played Gandhi in a popular film. His performance was adored by people, and the movie achieved great success. Kingsley garnered numerous accolades, including the Oscars, BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and even the Grammys. He displays his versatility through his ability to portray diverse roles. If you’re interested, you can discover his finest performances here.
Gandhi
The movie Gandhi depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi and how he became a beloved leader in India. Gandhi advocated non-violence and encouraged peaceful protests against British rule. Despite starting small, his influence grew, leading to India’s independence. Ben Kingsley portrays Gandhi in the film, bringing his inspiring story to the screen. Kingsley’s exceptional performance earned him prestigious acting awards, such as the Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes.
The movie was based in India and the UK. It depicted significant events in Gandhi’s life from 1893 to 1948. Despite obstacles, Gandhi’s nonviolent protests and public pressure were crucial for India’s independence. The film received acclaim for its historical accuracy and Kingsley’s portrayal. It’s a must-watch for those interested in Gandhi’s life and India’s freedom.
Schindler’s List
Schindler’s List was released in 1993. It depicts the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman, during World War II. Initially, Schindler aimed to profit by owning a factory and supporting the war effort, which led him to join the Nazi party. To staff his factory, Schindler employed mistreated Jewish individuals targeted by the Nazis. Among them was Itzhak Stern, a skilled Jewish man with financial expertise, portrayed by Ben Kingsley in the film. Initially driven by wealth, Schindler’s perspective changed as he witnessed the suffering of the Jewish people during the war.
He gradually prioritized saving lives over monetary gain. With Stern’s assistance, he compiled a list of over a thousand Jewish workers at his factory, ensuring their safety from the Nazis. This act was significant since the Nazis were systematically sending Jewish individuals to concentration camps where they faced torment and death. Kingsley’s portrayal of Stern, along with the performances of other actors, effectively conveyed the gravity of these events. Many consider Kingsley’s portrayal of Stern as one of the highlights of his career.
Hugo
Hugo is a thrilling story about a young boy living alone in a Paris train station. This boy, named Hugo, takes care of the station’s clocks, a job that his missing uncle used to do. The main thing Hugo tries to do, though, is fix a special mechanical man that he and his father found. To do this, he sneaks parts from a toy shop. But when the shop’s owner, a man named Georges, catches him, Hugo says he’ll work at the shop instead of getting into trouble. While working at the toy shop and keeping the clocks running, Hugo starts to uncover a secret about the mechanical man.
In the movie, Georges is played by Ben Kingsley. He does a great job playing the grumpy toy shop owner who actually has a kind heart, especially when it comes to children. Kingsley’s performance really shows us who Georges is. He used to make movies but had to stop because of changes in the world. Georges is filled with wisdom, wonder, and sadness. This is seen when he talks about his past. Kingsley’s portrayal of Georges adds depth to the movie Hugo.
Bugsy
Bugsy is a movie about a New York criminal named Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel. He left New York and went to Hollywood, where he fell in love with a woman named Virginia Hill. To stay close to Virginia, he bought a house in Beverly Hills and began to get involved in crime there, especially in betting establishments. His life took a turn when he went to Nevada, the only state where betting was allowed back then. There, he had a big idea to build a fancy hotel, which helped make Las Vegas a popular place.
Ben Kingsley plays the role of Meyer Lansky in this movie. Lansky was Bugsy’s partner in crime back in New York. When Bugsy died, Lansky took over the hotel. In the movie, Kingsley portrays Lansky as a kind person, even though he was a criminal. He cared about his friend Bugsy. Kingsley’s performance was so good that he was nominated for best-supporting actor at the Oscars and the Golden Globes. This movie is not only a piece of historical drama but also a showcase of Kingsley’s impressive acting skills.
Sexy Beast
Sexy Beast is a movie from the year 2000. It follows the story of Gal Dove, who used to be a criminal but is now living a happy, quiet life in Spain with his wife. But then, Don Logan shows up. He used to work with Gal in their crime days and offers Gal to help with a big bank robbery in London. Gal refuses, but Don won’t take no for an answer.
Kingsley plays the role of Don Logan in the film. His performance effectively portrays Don as a frightening and menacing character. His performance was highly acclaimed, earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The movie itself was a tremendous success, recognized as one of the finest British films. Sexy Beast illustrates the unsettling transformation of a tranquil existence when confronted with a haunting past. It is regarded as one of Kingsley’s greatest cinematic achievements.
Death And The Maiden
Death And The Maiden is a captivating mystery film. Paulina Escobar suspects that a man brought home by her husband is someone who harmed her in the past. She strives to make him confess, but he denies any wrongdoing. Initially supportive, her husband begins to doubt her when she stages a mock trial. Ben Kingsley portrays Dr. Roberto Miranda, the enigmatic visitor in their home.
The movie has a theatrical feel, and Kingsley’s portrayal adds to the intrigue. Alongside the exceptional Susan Sarandon, Kingsley’s performance brings his character to life, showcasing his intelligence and garnering admiration. Despite lacking power, his intellect shines brightly. The film revolves around his character, and the outstanding performances by Kingsley and Sarandon contribute greatly to its success.