Brad Pitt Reflects on Aging and Career Transition at 60

Brad Pitt made waves in the entertainment world back in 2022 when he mentioned to GQ that his film career might be winding down, describing it as the “last legs” of his acting journey. This declaration led to widespread speculation about his potential retirement, though Pitt clarified that this wasn’t exactly the case.
In a more recent GQ cover story featuring George Clooney, Pitt reiterated his thoughts on aging and career transitions.
I’m still kind of on the same trajectory. I feel the same,” Pitt revealed. “I’m really just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living.
The Concept of Life’s Seasons
When clarifying his “last legs” comment, Pitt drew an analogy to seasons of life. He said,
I meant that as seasons. You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it’s all about discovery and it’s really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it. And then when you’re allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect. And then it’s this time now. It’s: What are these last years going to be?
Reflecting on Aging
Pitt further elaborated on how observing his parents has brought new insights into aging. He remarked,
I see my parents are very… I see just what George was explaining. In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. Still striving for creativity and happiness, Pitt looked up to figures like Frank Gehry who continue their craft well into old age.
Adapting with Time
Sharing perspectives on career longevity, George Clooney mentioned,
Okay, but there’s two ways of doing this, right? The phone stops ringing if your decision is that you want to continue to be the character that you were when you were 35, and you want a softer lens. But if you’re willing to, say, move down the call sheet a little bit and do interesting character work, then you can kind of [keep working].
Upcoming Projects
Pitt remains one of Hollywood’s top-billed stars despite discussions about slowing down. Fans eagerly await his upcoming movies, including ‘Wolfs’ with Clooney and the Apple-backed Formula 1 drama ‘F1,’ set for global release in 2025.
His candid remarks about mortality have resonated with many, sparking reflections on life’s inevitable passages. However, Pitt continues to pursue his passion for storytelling through acting.
Follow Us