128 Short Love Quotes To Melt Your Partner’s Heart

When two people connect on a level where just friendship is no longer sufficient, a beautiful bond is born. Of course, at first, it might be hard to express that extra step you’re willing to take, to finally say those three loving words. With some weird power holding your courage at bay, it can become quite a stressful task. But once you overpower that and take the plunge, the world seems to get a handful of extra colors. Just as portrayed in these short love quotes we selected for you.
Every one of us can experience love and have a grasp of what it is. Only rarely can you capture the feelings of one’s heart. However, there are a few who can put it into understandable words. On this list, you’ll find philosophical quotes about love from established authors like J.R.R. Tolkien and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, wonderful artists like Jimi Hendrix and Joan Crawford, and of course from philosophers like Lao Tzu and Aristotle.
If you’re looking for romantic love quotes to tell your wonderful partner, or you just require sweet words to melt the heart of your crush, this place is for you. Speaking of adventures one can have on a path of love, its rewards, and hardships, these short love quotes will paint the picture of what love is as best as possible.
So get ready for these beautiful love words, as we’re sure whoever receives these will have their heart melt. Share them with your loved ones and put some warmth into their day!
#1
“I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” – J.R.R. Tolkien, “Lord of The Rings“
#2
“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu
#3
“I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” — Paul Coelho, “The Alchemist“
#4
“When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” ― Jimi Hendrix
#5
“Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive.” ― Dalai Lama XIV
#6
“Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold.” — Zelda Fitzgerald
#7
“Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
#8
“Chemistry is you touching my arm and setting fire to my mind.” — Nayyirah Waheed
#9
“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher
#10
“The giving of love is an education in itself.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
#11
“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle
#12
“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss
#13
“Sometimes love means letting go when you want to hold on tighter.” ― Melissa Marr, “Ink Exchange“
#14
“Never love anyone who treats you like you’re ordinary.” – Oscar Wilde
#15
“We accept the love we think we deserve.” — Stephen Chbosky, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower“
#16
“There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche
#17
“True love is like ghosts, which everyone talks about and few have seen.” — François de la Rochefoucauld
#18
“You can’t blame gravity for falling in love.” — Albert Einstein
#19
“Love is a fire. But whether it is going to warm your hearth or burn down your house, you can never tell.” – Joan Crawford
#20
“Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable.” — Bruce Lee
#21
“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you…I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson
#22
“One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: that word is love.” – Sophocles
#23
“We are who we are, because of those we choose to love and because of those who love us.” ― Kate Mosse, “The Winter Ghosts“
#24
“Love takes off the masks we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” ― James Baldwin
#25
“What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork.” – Pearl Bailey
#26
“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Billy Crystal, “When Harry Met Sally“
#27
“Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” — Robert A. Heinlein
#28
“Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get—only with what you are expecting to give—which is everything.” — Katharine Hepburn
#29
“Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.” — Robert Frost
#30
“Love is the whole thing. We are only pieces.” — Rumi
#31
“There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.”—Sarah Dessen, “The Truth About Forever“
#32
“If you love them in the morning with their eyes full of crust, if you love them at night with their hair full of rollers, chances are, you’re in love.” — Miles Davis
#33
“Love is being stupid together.” — Paul Valery
#34
“To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.” – Valerie Lombardo
#35
“Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” – Zora Neale Hurston
#36
“The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love.” —Henry Miller
#37
“Love does not dominate; it cultivates.” — Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe
#38
“There is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.” ― Vincent Van Gogh
#39
“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Herman Hesse
#40
“I cannot fix on the hour, or the spot, or the look or the words, which laid the foundation. It is too long ago. I was in the middle before I knew that I had begun.” —Jane Austen, “Pride and Prejudice“
#41
“Love is a two-way street constantly under construction.” — Carroll Bryant
#42
”My wish is that you may be loved to the point of madness.” – André Breton
#43
“The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” – Victor Hugo
#44
“Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up.” ― James A. Baldwin
#45
“Find what you love and let it kill you.” ― Charles Bukowski
#46
“True love comes quietly, without banners or flashing lights. If you hear bells, get your ears checked.” ― Erich Segal
#47
“I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
#48
“If one day the moon calls you by your name don’t be surprised, because every night I tell her about you.” — Shahrazad al-Khalij
#49
“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” — Haruki Murakami, “Kafka on the Shore“
#50
“I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim
#51
“You can’t help who you fall in love with.” — E.L. Montes, Cautious
#52
“In the end we discover that to love and let go can be the same thing.” – Jack Kornfield
#53
“Love is a friendship set to music.” — Joseph Campbell
#54
“Love sucks. Sometimes it feels good. Sometimes it’s just another way to bleed.” ― Laurell K. Hamilton
#55
“Falling for him would be like cliff diving. It would be either the most exhilarating thing that ever happened to me or the stupidest mistake I’d ever make.” — Colleen Houck, “Tiger’s Curse“
#56
“I loved her against reason, against promise, against peace, against hope, against happiness, against all discouragement that could be.” — Charles Dickens, “Great Expectations“
#57
“I can listen no longer in silence. I must speak to you by such means as are within my reach. You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope…I have loved none but you.” — Jane Austen, “Persuasion“
#58
“Ancient lovers believed a kiss would literally unite their souls, because the spirit was said to be carried in one’s breath.” — Eve Glicksman
#59
“Love doesn’t make the world go ’round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones
#60
“If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.” — Jane Austen, “Emma“
#61
“The heart has its reasons, of which reason knows nothing.” — Blaise Pascal
#62
“It wasn’t love at first sight. It took a full five minutes.” — Lucille Ball
#63
“Love is something sent from heaven to worry the hell out of you.” — Dolly Parton
#64
“Love is like the wind—you can’t see it but you can feel it.” — Nicholas Sparks, “A Walk to Remember“
#65
“Trust your heart if the seas catch fire, live by love though the stars walk backward.” ― E.E. Cummings
#66
“There is no love sincerer than the love of food.” ― George Bernard Shaw
#67
“The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe
#68
“He’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Brontë, “Wuthering Heights“
#69
“The simple lack of her is more to me than others’ presence.” — George Thomas
#70
“Did my heart love till now? Forswear it, sight! For I ne’er saw true beauty till this night.” — William Shakespeare, “Romeo and Juliet“
#71
“I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love.” — William Blake
#72
#73
“Love is not love until love’s vulnerable.” – Theodore Roethke
#74
”It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight.” ― Vladimir Nabokov
#75
“When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.” ― Arrigo Boito
#76
“Where there is love there is life.” – Mahatma Gandhi
#77
“Life is the flower for which love is the honey.” — Victor Hugo
#78
“Love is needing someone. Love is putting up with someone’s bad qualities because they somehow complete you.” ― Sarah Dessen, “This Lullaby“
#79
“I have decided to stick to love… Hate is too great a burden to bear.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.
#80
“Love doesn’t just sit there, like a stone, it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new.” ― Ursula K. Le Guin, “The Lathe of Heaven“
#81
“The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much, and forgetting that you are special too.” ― Ernest Hemingway, “Men Without Women“
#82
“Respect was invented to cover the empty place where love should be.”
― Leo Tolstoy, “Anna Karenina“
#83
“Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love.” ― Mahatma Gandhi
#84
“Love is scary: it changes; it can go away. That’s the part of the risk. I don’t want to be scared anymore.” ― Jenny Han
#85
“To love is to suffer and there can be no love otherwise.” ― Fyodor Dostoevsky
#86
“I felt her absence. It was like waking up one day with no teeth in your mouth. You wouldn’t need to run to the mirror to know they were gone.” — James Dashner, “The Scorch Trials“
#87
“We lie in each other’s arms eyes shut and fingers open and all the colors of the world pass through our bodies like strings of fire.” — Marge Piercy
#88
“Because of you, I can feel myself slowly, but surely, becoming the me I have always dreamed of being.” — Tyler Knott Gregson
#89
“It isn’t possible to love and part. You will wish that it was. You can transmute love, ignore it, muddle it, but you can never pull it out of you. I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal.” — E.M. Forster, “A Room With a View“
#90
“Love is so short, forgetting is so long.” — Pablo Neruda
#91
“All love is sweet—given or returned.” — Percy Bysshe Shelley
#92
“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.” — Emily Dickinson
#93
“There is no remedy for love but to love more.” — Henry David Thoreau
#94
“Sharing the same passionate love with another person gives a feeling of being alive! The experience of something real is unforgettable.” — Ellen J. Barrier
#95
“To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” — David Viscott
#96
”A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.” – Kurt Vonnegut
#97
”Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze.” – Elinor Glyn
#98
“Love is the strange bewilderment which overtakes one person on account of another person.” – James Thurber
#99
“In real love you want the other person’s good. In romantic love you want the other person.” — Margaret Anderson
#100
“It’s easy to fall in love. The hard part is finding someone to catch you.” — Bertrand Russell
#101
“What greater gift than the love of a cat.” ― Charles Dickens
#102
“If a thing loves, it is infinite.” ― William Blake
#103
“Love cannot be reduced to a catalogue of reasons why, and a catalogue of reasons cannot be put together into love.” ― Eleanor Catton
#104
“Love makes you want to be a better man—right, right. But maybe love, real love, also gives you permission to just be the man you are.” ― Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl“
#105
“Love is a game that two can play and both win.” — Eva Gabor
#106
“I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.” — Pablo Neruda
#107
“My heart beats faster as you take my hand, my love grows stronger as you touch my soul.” — A.C. Van Cherub
#108
“I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” — Nicholas Sparks, “The Notebook”
#109
“The power of a glance has been so much abused in love stories, that it has come to be disbelieved in. Few people dare now to say that two beings have fallen in love because they have looked at each other. Yet it is in this way that love begins, and in this way only.” — Victor Hugo, “Les Misérables“
#110
“True love stories never have endings.” — Richard Bach
#111
“I would love to say that you make me weak in the knees, but to be quite upfront and completely truthful you make my body forget it has knees at all.” — Tyler Knott Gregson
#112
“Love is the flower of life, and blossoms unexpectedly and without law, and must be plucked where it is found, and enjoyed for the brief hour of its duration.” — D.H. Lawrence
#113
“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” — A.A. Milne
#114
“What is love? It is the morning and the evening star.” — Sinclair Lewis
#115
“It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them.” – Agatha Christie
#116
“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” ― Oscar Wilde, “An Ideal Husband“
#117
“Ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” ― Kahlil Gibran
#118
“For where all love is, the speaking is unnecessary.” ― Diana Gabaldon, “Outlander“
#119
“Love is how you stay alive, even after you are gone.” ― Mitch Albom
#120
“True love is not so much a matter of romance as it is a matter of anxious concern for the well-being of one’s companion.” ― Gordon B. Hinckley
#121
“Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone – we find it with another.” ― Thomas Merton
#122
“Love is a striking example of how little reality means to us.” ― Marcel Proust, “In Search of Lost Time“
#123
“Love understands love; it needs no talk.” — Frances Havergal
#124
“For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” — Rosemonde Gérard
#125
“You and I, it’s as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to Earth together, to see if we know what we were taught.” — Boris Pasternak, “Doctor Zhivago“
#126
“Love is the magician that pulls man out of his own hat.” – Ben Hecht
#127
“The course of true love never did run smooth.” ― William Shakespeare, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream“
#128
“I love you to the moon and back.” —Sam McBratney, “Guess How Much I Love You“
