Girlfriend Secretly Illustrates Everyday Life With Her Boyfriend, He Uploads Comics Online And They Go Viral (30 New Pics)

It’s a long way from ‘it’s a match!’ to a match made in heaven. That path is full of ups and downs, as well as aspiring relationship goals. Take out that chewed-up pen you’ve had since high school and tick the relevant boxes: finishing each other’s sentences that always carry a risk of sparking an argument; dressing up for couples’ costumes that neither of you like; calling each other sweet names that sound annoying to an outside ear.

There must be an easier way to zoom in on love. Catana Chetwynd’s comic series is a pain-free answer to capturing the goofball side of every relationship. After her boyfriend John published Catana’s drawings of their daily life online, a solid fanbase of 2.9 million started following this happy little couple.

Scroll down for the fresh Catana Comics selection and get ready to copy and paste some bits to the chat with your significant other. There’s no reason why good things should come to an end, so get ready and set for a binge-reading session here and here, and everywhere!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

#1

Image source: catanacomics

#2

Image source: catanacomics

#3

Image source: catanacomics

#4

Image source: Catana Comics

#5

Image source: Catana Comics

#6

Image source: Catana Comics

#7

Image source: catanacomics

#8

Image source: catanacomics

#9

Image source: catanacomics

#10

Image source: Catana Comics

#11

Image source: Catana Comics

#12

Image source: Catana Comics

#13

Image source: catanacomics

#14

Image source: catanacomics

#15

Image source: catanacomics

#16

Image source: Catana Comics

#17

Image source: Catana Comics

#18

Image source: catanacomics

#19

Image source: catanacomics

#20

Image source: catanacomics

#21

Image source: catanacomics

#22

Image source: catanacomics

#23

Image source: catanacomics

#24

Image source: catanacomics

#25

Image source: catanacomics

#26

Image source: Catana Comics

#27

Image source: catanacomics

#28

Image source: Catana Comics

#29

Image source: Catana Comics

#30

Image source: catanacomics

