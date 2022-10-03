All You Need To Know About True Thompson

Keeping Up With The Kardashian has blessed us with an unwanted glimpse into the life of the privileged few. Let’s face it, nobody knew why it was happening since nobody asked for it. But one thing is for sure, The Kardashians have landed and they are here to stay!
We know everyone in the Kardashian family. The girls, the boys, and now the kids. Now I know what you’re thinking: “Who is Thompson and how are they related to the Kardashians?”. Well, hold that thought because we are about to dig into that. Let us talk about True Thompson.
Meet True Thompson
True Thompson was born on 3rd April 2018. The 4-year-old was born to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. While Khloe is a reality TV star and a designer, Tristan is an NBA player. True was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Her birth was announced to the world when her mother, Khloe, posted her birth weight on social media.
True was conceived one year after her parents started dating in 2016. People were speculating about Khloe being pregnant since September 2017, but the couple only confirmed the news in December later that year. In 2018, on the 16th of April, Khloe made a cute post on her website as well as her social media announcing the arrival of her daughter who weighed 6 pounds.
Fun Fact: True Thompson also has an older half-brother Prince.
True Thompson’s Career Life
Although True is just 4 years old, she already has her career set out for now. Her mother is open to supporting her daughter to choose whatever path she likes to walk, but for now, True Thompson is widely known for being a social media influencer from Ohio. She is probably the youngest child influencer to be recognized so widely.
True Thompson also appeared in the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Other than that, she is widely known for being the only child of star mom Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
Net Worth Of True Thompson
At just 4 years of age, True Thompson has an estimated net worth of $100 million.
True Thompson’s Family Life
True Thompson’s eternal family is widely recognized. She has two aunts, that is, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Her other maternal relatives include grandmother Kris Jenner and grandfather Robert Kardashian. Rob Kardashian is True Thompson’s maternal uncle. Her maternal family also includes aunts Kylie and Kendal Jenner. Both of the internet sensations are half-sisters of True Thompson’s mother. True has many cousins from her maternal side of the family.
True’s paternal side of the family includes grandparents Andrea and Trevor Thompson. She also has a step-brother Prince Thompson who is slightly older than her.
Her parents had a rocky relationship. Khloe found out about another child fathered by True Thompson’s dad. This child is Theo Thompson. The news was devastating for Khloe and she had a breakdown on air. Later on, Tristan cheated on Khloe with Kylie’s friend Jordyn Woods. Woods had been a family friend and although she has denied ever being involved with Tristan, it was the last straw for Khloe. The two of them are not together anymore but they decided to co-parent their daughter. As for her mother Khloe, she is now more focused on parenting her daughter and building her career.
Fun Fact: Khloe was expecting True at the same time Kylie Jenner was expecting her daughter Stormi.
True Thompson’s Early Education
Since the little angel is 4 years old, she is in kindergarten. Her mother is finding the best school for her to attend so that she can enjoy life like any other child. She is the only child of Khloe Kardashian, so Khloe is ready to go to all ends to make sure True experiences everything in life.
Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About True Thompson:
- True loves the color white.
- Her guardian is her most famous aunt Kim Kardashian.
- She is a cat person.
- True Thompson loves fast food.
- Her first television debut was when she was just 2 years old.
- She has a mixed ethnical background.
- True Thompson does not have a middle name.
- Pharrell Williams is her favorite rapper.
- Her favorite holiday spot is Disneyland in California.
- True Thompson is not a fan of dogs.
- Stormi Webster is the favorite cousin of True Thompson.
So, this is all there is to know about this little star in making. Stay tuned for more updates.