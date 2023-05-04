5 MCU Roles Fast & Furious Michelle Rodriguez Could Play

Michelle Rodriguez is a notable and influential figure in the film industry due to her portrayal of tough street racer Letty in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the continuous expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans keep wondering if Michelle Rodriguez will eventually join the MCU. This has initiated conversations about what roles could be perfect for her.
As Hollywood is evolving, the concept of shared universes is becoming increasingly common, and the MCU is a fair example of this as it connects different movie franchises and comic book characters seamlessly. This means the casting season at the MCU is always on. As such, there are several roles that could be the perfect fit for Michelle Rodriguez. With that in mind, let’s explore the characters that would be great for Rodriguez.
1. Tigra
Tigra is a Marvel comic book character that first appeared in the 1970s. Her real name is Greer Grant Nelson, and she is the defender of the Cat People, which is a race that was created in the Dark Ages. Tigra has also been a part of various superhero teams; for instance, she was on Iron Man’s side during the “Civil War” storyline; however, she didn’t appear in the movie Captain America: Civil War, but she made an appearance in the Civil War Files, which is a comic series.
Since Tigra possesses enhanced strength and power, the character would need the right actress to bring the role to life. Tigra is also known for her acrobatics and combat skills, and with her roles in Resident Evil: Retribution, Rodriguez has proven her skills by playing resilient and tough characters, making her a great fit should Marvel decide to introduce the character to the MCU.
2. Firestar
Angelica Jones, also known as Firestar, made her debut in the 1980s. Jones was living with her single father and grandfather when she discovered that she possessed a superhero power as a result of the X gene, which is a genetic trait in the Marvel world. She was a founding member of the superhero team, New Warriors, but left it to join the Avengers.
With its expanding universe, there are various opportunities for Firestar to enter the MCU. In her comic book run, Firestar faced significant trauma and emotional issues and would need to be portrayed by an actress who can meet the demands of an emotionally complex character, and the physicality of a superhero. Considering these factors, Michelle Rodriguez would be the ideal choice to bring Firestar to life in the MCU.
3. Silver Sable
Silver Sable is a Marvel comic character that was created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, who are comic book artists. This character made her first appearance in “Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 #265.” She is the founder of Silver Sable International, a company that provides security services. She is also known for her fighting skills and wears a costume that has a theme of silver and black. As mentioned earlier, Michelle Rodriguez has a strong screen presence and is known for her roles in the Fast & Furious saga, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and several action movies. As such, Rodriguez could easily meet the physical demands of playing Silver Sable in the MCU.
4. Moonstone
Moonstone is yet another complex and dynamic character that would be exciting to see Michelle Rodriguez step into. Moonstone, also known as Dr. Karla Sofen, got her powers through alien technology and gained superhuman abilities, such as strength, high reflexes, speed, and more. Her involvement with Captain Marvel’s story makes her one character fans of the franchise would like to see on the big screen soon.
5. White Tiger
Several notable characters have taken up the White Tiger Mantle in the Marvel Universe. This includes Hector Ayala who has fought alongside Daredevil and Spider-Man, Ava Ayala – Hector’s sister, and Angela del Toro – Hector’s niece and an ex-FBI agent. Both Ava and Angela would be excellent avenue to bring Michelle Rodriguez to the MCU. What’s more, Michelle Rodriguez’s father was Puerto Rican, and the White Tiger is a Puerto Rican national, establishing a common heritage between the actress and character which can be a plus for the role. To sum it up, Michelle Rodriguez will be an excellent choice to bring White Tiger to life in the MCU.
