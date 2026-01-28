7 Movies That Will Have You Rooting for the Villain

Oftentimes, villains steal the show from the hero with a complex, charismatic, and compelling personality that draws audiences in. It’s an unwritten law to cheer for the hero in the theatrical world, but several reasons can flip the rules, and you find yourself supporting the bad guys with all their flaws, secretly hoping they win. These reasons range from the actor’s creative acumen to the compelling nature of the villain’s story, enough to make viewers ignore the noble hero who fights injustice, protects the innocent, and ultimately triumphs over evil.
Rooting for villains doesn’t mean you endorse their actions, but sometimes you can’t help but appreciate their complexities and what makes them tick. These villains often play a crucial role in criticizing societal vices as depicted by Jordan Belfort’s greed in The Wolf of Wall Street. In the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Davy Jones’s relatable backstory of getting stood up by the sea goddess Calypso after 10 years of servitude elicits empathy from viewers despite his murderous nature. From cunning masterminds with razor-sharp wit to misunderstood antiheroes, the antagonists on this list blur the line between good and bad.
1. Joker (2019)
Granted, the “Clown Prince of Crime” thrives on chaos, and he mostly just wants to ruin lives without any reason. However, his descent into a bloodthirsty monster follows an inevitably touching story that elicits empathy from audiences. Before he became Joker, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) was a struggling comedian with a mental illness. He worked as a party clown to provide for his ailing mother in crime-ridden Gotham City. Despite his efforts, Arthur is always mocked as society shuns him and brands him as a freak. When he finally decides to embrace the chaos life throws at him, the Joker is so good at it that he makes being evil look fun. He reminds us that the bad guy is also human after all.
2. Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a villain you can fall for in Catch Me If You Can. Although he doesn’t have all the traits of a traditional “villain,” Frank charms his way through successful con jobs that bring in millions of dollars. Armed with wit and charisma, the charming con artist impersonates people from different walks of life, including a doctor, a pilot, and a lawyer. Frank made crime entertaining until FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) hunted him down and eventually recruited him to work for the Financial Crimes Unit.
3. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
This cinematic treasure will have you rooting for a psychopath who kills and eats people, unapologetically. A brilliant psychologist, Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), likes to play games with his victims before the kill. Being a cannibalistic killer, it’s safe to say he’s despicable, but audiences are lured to him out of curiosity. His brilliant and cultured personality makes him disturbingly charming, although it doesn’t cancel the scariness that follows his distasteful crimes. Despite having a short screen time, Hopkins won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his outstanding portrayal of the story’s most compelling part in this psychological horror film.
4. Scarface (1983)
Tony Montana (Al Pacino) cemented his place as a cinematic legend with a larger-than-life persona that turns his ruthless acts into objects of fascination. His audacious rise to the top echelons of Miami’s drug trade clearly shows he’s a dangerous villain, but his brutal ambition surprisingly endears him to viewers. Montana’s charisma, wit, and boldness captivate audiences, compelling them to fall for him. Montana is also admired for refusing to bow to authority and remains loyal to his family and friends. His ultimate tragic downfall and death were met with mixed feelings from audiences who feared and admired the gangster.
5. American Psycho (2000)
Based on Bret Easton Ellis‘ 1991 novel of the same title, American Psycho‘s Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is a charming investor by day and transforms into an impulsive serial killer in his free time. A social magnet, he’s overly obsessed with his physical appearance and easily lures audiences with his bizarre charm, style, and wit. However, underneath it all is a monstrous, wealthy Wall Street investment banker who kills on impulse. He also uses dark humor to hide his double life as a serial killer and psychopath. In all, Bateman’s vulnerability makes him a likable villain.
6. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio) makes stealing look like a sport in this epic biographical crime film. Based on the true story of Belfort’s rise and fall as a corrupt stockbroker, The Wolf of Wall Street embodies the greed and outrageous ambition that drive a desire for a lavish lifestyle. As a stockbroker with a motive, Belfort manipulates markets and exploits investors for his selfish interest, which audiences find to be both appalling and entertaining. His blend of charisma, good sense of humor, and magnetic personality makes him a likable villain that viewers can’t help but enjoy watching.
7. No Country for Old Men (2007)
Javier Bardem put up a multi-award-winning performance as Anton Chigurh, who sees himself as an unstoppable force of nature. Despite having a terrifying personality, Anton is strangely compelling and fascinating to watch. His calm composure and cryptic intelligence differentiate him from chaotic, mindless villains. Chigurh’s mode of operation is chilling and consistent, giving his victims a twisted sense of fairness by tossing a coin to decide their fate. His presence commands respect with an enigmatic aura that draws viewers in, solidifying his stance as one of cinema’s most likable villains.
