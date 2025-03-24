Al Pacino Is Not Slowing Down: Here Are All of His Upcoming Projects

It has often been said that acting is a profession that you can do until you die, and Al Pacino looks like he’s trying to prove that. Throughout his career, the Oscar-winner has starred in close to 70 movies. More recently, with the ever-growing landscape of TV, he has also delved into television with shows like Hunters and TV movies like You Don’t Know Jack.
As of writing, Pacino is 84-years-old and will turn 85 on April 25, 2025. Alongside his frequent co-star Robert De Niro, Pacino is proving to age like a fine wine, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. So, let’s explore all of his upcoming projects.
The Ritual
Al Pacino has traversed many genres throughout his illustrious career, but his work in the horror genre is rather limited. He previously starred in The Devil’s Advocate in 1997 and the serial killer thriller Hangman in 2017. On April 18, 2025, he will return to the genre with The Ritual. Starring alongside Dan Stevens, who has ample experience in the horror realm, Pacino will play Father Theophilus Riesinger, an ageing priest who must work alongside a troubled younger priest (played by Stevens) to save a possessed young woman through a difficult and dangerous series of exorcisms. Pacino and Stevens will be joined by The Twilight Saga‘s Ashley Greene and Primetime Emmy-winner Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond).
Captivated
Al Pacino may have an eclectic portfolio to his name, but to many, he is most synonymous with the gangster genre thanks to iconic movies like The Godfather, Scarface, Donnie Brasco, and Carlito’s Way. Pacino’s last foray into the mafia world came in 2019’s The Irishman. However, he played union leader Jimmy Hoffa, not a mobster. In 2025, he is set to venture into organized crime yet again in Dito Montiel‘s Captivated. The plot follows a Calabrian mafia boss who kidnaps the grandson of the worlds richest man but puts his entire organization in jeopardy when he falls in love with his victim’s mother during the negotiations. As of writing, the film is still in pre-production and only two other stars are credited; British actor Toby Kebbell (Dead Man’s Shoes) and Katie Holmes (Batman Begins).
Lear Rex
In recent years, Al Pacino has leaned more towards supporting roles. However, he will take centre stage in Lear Rex as King Lear, an ageing King who divides his kingdom among his daughters to prevent future conflict, but problems arise when the eldest daughters banish the younger and seize power, abandoning Lear to a nightmarish exile. Pacino will share the screen with a stacked ensemble including Stephen Dorff, Ted Levine, Peter Dinklage, Jessica Chastain, Danny Huston, and LaKeith Stanfield. The movie is written and directed by Bernard Rose, a multidimensional filmmaker known for pictures like Candyman, and The Devi’s Violinist. As of writing, Lear Rex is still in post-production and is rumored to be releasing late 2025 to qualify for Academy Awards contention in 2026.
Killing Castro
Killing Castro is a movie thats filming process has been kept under lock and key despite its cast being so stellar. Based upon real events, the film is set in 1960 and follows Cuban revolutionary and politician Fidel Castro as he travels to the United States to speak at the UN. The plot centres on a rookie undercover FBI agent originally assigned to investigate Malcolm X who suddenly becomes the FBI’s most valuable asset when he is tasked with protecting Castro from both the CIA and the Italian mafia.
As of yet, it is unknown who Pacino will play in the movie, however, with a subplot involving the mafia, it’s safe to assume he may be playing a mobster. The talented supporting cast includes Titus Welliver, Alexander Ludwig, Ron Livingston, Logan Marshall-Green, and Nicole Beharie. Power Book‘s Eif Rivera helms the director’s chair. The film is currently in post-production and a release date is yet to be set.
Assassination
Barry Levinson is poised for a big year in 2025 with his gangster movie The Alto Knights, featuring Robert De Niro in dual roles. Before that movie even lands in theaters, the director is gearing up for another star-studded movie with Assassination. The film’s unique concept will explore the fateful murder of John F. Kennedy through a re-imagining of his death as a murder ordered by Chicago kingpin Sam Giancana, which was a common belief at the time for many. It is unknown who will be playing Kennedy as of yet, however, Jessica Chastain has been confirmed to be taking on the lead role of journalist Dorothy Kilgallen, serving as her second collaboration with Al Pacino within a year. Pacino’s character is also unknown but he will be joined by Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston, and Oscar-winners Brendan Fraser and Jared Leto. The film is currently in pre-production. Assassination marks the fourth collaboration between Pacino and Levinson.
Easy’s Waltz
Easy’s Waltz is the directorial film debut of True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime drama focuses on a down-on-his-luck crooner who is given a shot at a comeback by an old-school Vegas personality, however, his penchant for self-sabotage and his brother’s boisterous schemes soon threaten to ruin the deal. The movie is currently in post-production. Pacino is rumored to be playing the ageing Vegas personality and will be joined by heaps of A-listers, including Vince Vaughn, Simon Rex, Cobie Smulders, Shania Twain, and comedian Shane Gillis.
Billy Knight
Al Pacino will take on the titular role in Alec Griffen Roth‘s Billy Knight. He will share the screen with the son of the Austrian Oak, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Angela Sarafyan (Westworld). The low-budget, small cast drama tells the tale of Alex and Emily, two aspiring filmmakers who set out to turn a box of unfinished scripts by the writer Billy Knight into movies. Billy Knight is the first feature film from Alex Griffin Roth, the son of Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Dune: Part One). The film has been in production since 2022 and is still in its post-production phase.
Dead Man’s Wire
Based on a shocking true story, Gus Van Sant‘s Dead Man’s Wire takes place on February 8, 1977, when Tony Kiritsis, entered the office of Richard Hall, president of the Meridian Mortgage Company, and took him hostage. With a sawed-off shotgun wired with a “dead man’s wire” from the trigger to Tony’s neck, a tense standoff unfolded that utterly captivated the nation. Pacino was one of the final cast members to join the high-stakes thriller which co-stars Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Bill Skarsgård (IT), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things), and Cary Elwes (Saw).
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante is the long-delayed movie from Julian Schnabel (At Eternity’s Gate). The film follows a handwritten manuscript of Dante Alighieri‘s poem “The Divine Comedy” as it makes its way from a priest all the way to a mob boss in New York City. Despite a star-studded cast including Al Pacino, Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Gerard Butler, John Malkovich, and even Martin Scorsese in a rare acting role, Schnabel’s movie has been stuck in post-production since it finished filming in 2023. However, according to Variety, those who have seen test footage of the movie have praised its performances.
Read Next: Al Pacino’s 5 Most Underrated Roles
Follow Us